FA Cup slate set as Liverpool, Newcastle, Saints win

The field is set for the fourth round of the FA Cup, as Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Southampton joined 29 other teams in the fourth round.

Newcastle United 2-1 Birmingham City

Matt Ritchie scored twice and Yoan Gouffran also scored as the Magpies clinched a trip to third-tier side Oxford United. David Cotterill scored in the 71st minute to provide an interesting finish, but Newcastle weathered the storm.

USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin played 75 minutes for Newcastle before coming off for Isaac Hayden. Jonjo Shelvey had two assists in his return from suspension.

Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp chose another youth-heavy lineup, but a pair of Premier League vets got the job done for the winner. Philippe Coutinho assisted Lucas Leiva‘s 18th mintue goal to give the Reds a home date with Wolverhampton.

Divock Origi had a late penalty saved by Luke McCormick, but it didn’t come back to haunt the Reds.

Southampton 1-0 Norwich City

Saints got a much-needed albeit ugly win when Shane Long won a tussle in the box to score a stoppage time winner. Southampton will host Arsenal in the fourth round.

Full schedule



January 27

Derby County vs. Leicester City

January 28

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Oxford United vs. Newcastle United

Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town

Burnley vs. Bristol City

Blackburn vs. Blackpool

Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Millwall vs. Watford

Fulham vs. Hull City

Sutton United vs. Leeds United

January 29

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic

