BIRMINGHAM, AL - SEPTEMBER 20: Heather O'Reilly #9 of the United States of America reacts after scoring a goal against Haiti during the US Women's 2015 World Cup victory tour match at Legion Field on September 20, 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Getty Images

USWNT star O’Reilly signs for Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 18, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

Former U.S. women’s national team star Heather O’Reilly has completed her move to Arsenal Ladies.

O’Reilly, 32, is the eighth-highest capped player in USWNT history and retired from the national team in September 2016. She was an integral part of the team which won the 2015 World Cup in Canada, plus she has three Olympic gold medals from the 2004 games in Athens, Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

The midfielder scored 47 goals in 231 appearances for the USWNT, while she has also played for the Boston Breakers and most recently the Kansas City Stars in the NWSL.

Speaking about signing for the FA Women’s Super League powerhouse, O’Reilly was delighted to be moving to London.

“Having come over to Arsenal last year to train, I was very impressed with the club,” O’Reilly said. “The facilities are world class and they have a tradition of excellence at the club that I wanted to be a part of, I’m very happy to be here.”

The schedules for the 2017-18 season in both the WSL 1 and 2 were released last week and the opening weekend of the season is on Apr. 22 when O’Reilly’s Arsenal play Notts County.

O’Reilly joins USWNT winger Crystal Dunn in the WSL 1, as she plays for Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea.

Real Madrid winless in three after Copa del Rey loss (video)

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 18: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid in action against Hugo Mallo of Celta de Vigo during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final, First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Celta Vigo at Bernabeu on January 18, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

Forty straight without a loss sure makes three without a win feel like a slump, even when one draw lives in both camps.

Real Madrid fell to Celta Vigo in the first leg of its Copa del Rey quarterfinal, a 2-1 loss that also stands as the club’s first home set back since a Madrid Derby loss to Atletico on Feb. 27, 2016.

Iago Aspas and Jonny scored for Celta Vigo, with Marcelo briefly making it 1-1. And we mean briefly. Jonny scored off the ensuing kickoff following Marcelo’s deflected laser.

Real lost to Sevilla on the weekend for its first loss in 41 outings, three days after drawing 3-3 at Sevilla in Copa del Rey play.

Zinedine Zidane’s club now sits just a point ahead of Sevilla in La Liga play, though it has played one less game than its closest competitors.

Alaves won at Alcorcon in Wednesday’s other first leg. Thursday sees Barcelona at Real Sociedad and Eibar at Atletico Madrid.

AFCON wrap: Group A very much in play with one match left

Cameroon's,Oyongo Ambroise, right, reaches for the ball with Guinea Bissau's, Leocisio Sami, left, during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2017, 5:38 PM EST

All four Group A sides are alive with one match to go in group play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Cameroon 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Sebastien Siani and Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored second half goals 18 minutes apart as the Indomitable Lions reversed course after Braga winger Piqueti made it 1-0 in the 13th minute.

And what a goal it was.

A Sunday draw against Gabon would be enough to push Cameroon through to the knockout rounds.

Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 36th minute penalty canceled out a 23rd minute opener from Kayserispor’s Préjuce Nakoulma.

That means Gabon can still advance to the knockout rounds. Les Pantheres have to beat Cameroon to move onto the next stage.

Wednesday’s AFCON schedule

Algeria vs. Tunisia — 11 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Zimbabwe — 2 p.m. ET

FA Cup slate set as Liverpool, Newcastle, Saints win

Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin, left, during the English FA Cup, third round replay soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

The field is set for the fourth round of the FA Cup, as Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Southampton joined 29 other teams in the fourth round.

Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City

Matt Ritchie scored twice and Yoan Gouffran also scored as the Magpies clinched a trip to third-tier side Oxford United. David Cotterill scored in the 71st minute to provide an interesting finish, but Newcastle weathered the storm.

USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin played 75 minutes for Newcastle before coming off for Isaac Hayden. Jonjo Shelvey had two assists in his return from suspension.

Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp chose another youth-heavy lineup, but a pair of Premier League vets got the job done for the winner. Philippe Coutinho assisted Lucas Leiva‘s 18th mintue goal to give the Reds a home date with Wolverhampton.

Divock Origi had a late penalty saved by Luke McCormick, but it didn’t come back to haunt the Reds.

Southampton 1-0 Norwich City

Saints got a much-needed albeit ugly win when Shane Long won a tussle in the box to score a stoppage time winner. Southampton will host Arsenal in the fourth round.

Full schedule

January 27
Derby County vs. Leicester City

January 28
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United
Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
Burnley vs. Bristol City
Blackburn vs. Blackpool
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Millwall vs. Watford
Fulham vs. Hull City
Sutton United vs. Leeds United

January 29
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic

Men in Blazers podcast: Man Utd-Liverpool, Costa, Everton’s rout

meninblazers
@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

Rog and Davo break down Manchester United 1 – 1 Liverpool, discuss Diego Costa‘s absence from the Chelsea side and relive Everton’s 4 – 0 spanking of Manchester City.

