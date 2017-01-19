Jones speaks out on Tim Howard’s “dangerous” talk (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

New LA Galaxy midfielder and USMNT mainstay Jermaine Jones is hoping he can clarify Tim Howard’s controversial comments about dual nationals.

Howard said Wednesday that there were commitment issues with some of the dual nationals on the United States squad, adding that players like Jones and Fabian Johnson were great for the team.

[ MORE: Galaxy adds Portugal CM ]

Jones answered those thoughts on Thursday, labeling them “dangerous stuff”.

From ESPNFC’s Doug McIntyre:

“With all the respect for Timmy, I feel it’s not if you’re half American or full-American. It’s more what you have in here [taps his chest]. “If you go on the field and you give everything for this country, then of course sometimes there’s a situation where you’re not playing good. “But it’s normal. That can happen to everybody, and that’s what you have to understand.”

Jones isn’t shy to share his comments on anything, and it was definitely a surprise to hear Howard’s thoughts on dual nationals. Salient words from Jones.

Follow @NicholasMendola