MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on September 27, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Luke Shaw “happy” at Man United despite transfer links

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

Luke Shaw wants to stay at Manchester United despite not playing a single second since November.

Shaw, 21, has seen his career stall at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho arrived in the summer and the English left back has been linked with a move away in the summer.

However his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has spoke to Sky Sports in the UK and moved to quash that speculation, insisting his client is very happy fighting for a place in the first team at United.

“He is happy at the club. Manchester United are very happy with him and he’s very happy at Manchester United,” Barnett said.

Mourinho appeared to call out Shaw and his England colleague Chris Smalling earlier this season after a win at Swansea City, as he questioned the pain threshold of his players and their injuries. Shaw, of course, has returned from a horrific leg break he suffered at the start of the 2015-16 season and he seemed to be getting back to his best when he made himself unavailable for selection in November.

The report stating that Mourinho was wiling to let Shaw leave in the summer perhaps had more to do with these injury issues than his actual quality on the pitch. Shaw broke through in the Premier League at Southampton as a 17-year-old and United paid $35 million for him in the summer of 2014.

Even though Mourinho has placed Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and even Daley Blind out of position at left back ahead of him in recent months, it appears he still has a future at Old Trafford.

That said, one thing is key for Shaw’s future: fitness. If he can get that back then the marauding left back can kick-start his United career and deliver on the promise he showed in his teenage years.

Pochettino reveals “positive” news about Vertonghen injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

LONDON — Giving his press conference at the club offices at Lilywhite House, next to Tottenham Hotspur’s White Hart Lane home, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Thursday that defender Jan Vertonghen is feeling “positive” after damaging his ankle ligaments.

He also revealed the injury isn’t as serious as first feared, even though Vertonghen will miss Spurs’ huge clash at rivals Manchester City this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Tottenham aim to win seven-straight league games for the first time since May 1967.

It was feared that Vertonghen, 29, could be out for between six to eight weeks after injuring his left ankle in the 4-0 win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend. The Belgian center back suffered a similar injury in the build up to Belgium’s EURO 2016 campaign last summer, plus missed a large chunk of Spurs’ 2015-16 campaign with a knee ligament injury in January 2016.

However, Pochettino confirmed that the situation regarding Vertonghen’s latest injury is looking more positive and the lynchpin of Tottenham’s defense doesn’t need surgery.

“Jan is okay, he is very positive. We are pushing him a lot,” Pochettino said. “After a few days he is spending the same time as us, 12 hours at the training ground, it is a little bit boring to see him… It is good, he is okay and we expect six weeks that it less than in the first moment, our idea. I don’t want to set the limit or the time but I think it is very positive. When your mind is okay, is good, is positive, always you can recover early from your injury.”

“It is nothing to do with the old injury that he suffered in the Euros. It is different and maybe similar, but the good thing is that in the first moment it looks really bad but this afternoon we assess him with the doctor and the scanner showed that it is not how we think from the beginning.”

So, good news for Spurs fans as Vertonghen could be back much quicker than expected and help in their quest to hunt down Chelsea who sit seven points ahead of them in the title race with 17 games to go.

That news will likely quell any speculation that Pochettino was looking to add a central defender in the January transfer window. Reports had been linking the Argentine manager with his former captain at Southampton, Jose Fonte, who has handed in a transfer request at St Mary’s.

Pochettino emphatically denied there will be an incoming in that area of the pitch for Tottenham during the final 13 days of the transfer window.

“The only thing I can say we are not looking to add or replace a player in that area off the team,” Pochettino said. “We have plenty of players that can perform in his place and we are very happy with the squad and the players we have.”

With Vertonghen missing, Spurs could revert back to a flat back four this weekend for the trip to City.

He had been part of a three-man central defense alongside Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld in recent weeks which has been instrumental in Tottenham’s six-game winning streak in the PL. That formation has unleashed full backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose into more attacking areas to great success but now Pochettino has a decision to make as either Kevin Wimmer or Ben Davies could step in for Vertonghen, but a tactical switch is also likely for the next few weeks.

Either way, Vertonghen’s presence and partnership with Alderweireld in Spurs’ backline is key as they look to kick on and become the biggest threat to Chelsea’s title hopes.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to special Cornish pasty from Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: A Giant Cornish pasty made for Jurgan Klopp by the Plymouth Argyle sponsers prior to The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park on January 18, 2017 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had something to chew on his way back home from Plymouth on Wednesday.

Actually he had a lot to chew on…

Klopp was presented with a gift from fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle and their sponsors Ginsters after a much-changed Liverpool beat them 1-0 at Home Park in the FA Cup third round replay.

A giant Cornish pasty.

“What’s that!?” was Klopp’s bemused response when the giant snack (which is stuffed full of potato, meat and vegetables) starting coming his way in his press conference after the game.

In the south west of England pasties are the local delicacy and with Liverpool having to get a bus home over 293 miles on a chilly evening, the pasty had a little message for Klopp on there.

Ah, the magic of the FA Cup.

Fair play to Klopp for accepting the gift magnanimously and for Plymouth for spreading the gospel of the pasty. If you haven’t tried one, do it.

Gabriel Jesus available to make Man City debut

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 27: Gabriel Jesus of Palmeiras celebrates with the trophy after winning the match between Palmeiras and Chapecoense for the Brazilian Series A 2016 at Allianz Parque on November 27, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 19, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Manchester City have confirmed that new striker Gabriel Jesus is available to play against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jesus, 19, agreed to move from Palmerias in the summer for $35 million but remained with the Brazilian side for the rest of their season as he was their top scorer en route to them winning the league title.

After a few weeks training at City he is now registered in the squad and ready to feature for Pep Guardiola‘s side to help them claw back from the 10-point gap between themselves and current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Jesus scored 28 goals in 85 games in all competitions for Palmerias and has shown great promise for the Brazilian national team, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the Selecao in 2016.

Speaking about his arrival at City, Jesus is looking to hit the ground running.

“I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning,” Jesus said. “City is a Club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad.”

Jesus has arrived at the perfect time to give an ailing City side a boost.

On the back of their 4-0 drubbing at Everton last weekend (City’s worst league defeat since 2008 and Guardiola’s worst-ever in the league as a manager) they need to beat Tottenham this weekend to keep alive any hopes of winning the title. City can’t afford any more slipups and their defensive unit has to improve.

Going forward Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling David Silva and Sergio Aguero have been in good form for most of the season, but adding Jesus will bring competition and Kelechi Iheanacho will also be pushing him all the way for minutes.

Many would like to see Aguero given some help up top and maybe Jesus can start alongside him in the weeks and months to come?

We all saw just how good Jesus can be during the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Now he has all eyes on him as he prepares to make his long-awaited debut against Tottenham.

Kaka hoping to stay in Orlando beyond 2017

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 08: Kaka #10 of Orlando City SC dribbles the ball during an MLS soccer match between the New York City FC and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 18, 2017, 10:32 PM EST

Kaka is enjoying life in Florida.

The former Ballon d’Or winner is hoping to stay with Orlando City SC beyond the end of his contract, which runs its course after the 2017 season.

Kaka has been very good for the Lions, scoring 19 goals and 15 assists in 53 total matches. Reports had said he’s skip town after the third year of the deal, but Kaka refutes that idea.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“A misunderstanding because I am very happy here,” Kaká told reporters at MLS Media Day on Tuesday. “I had a three year contract, so this is the last year under this contract, but my idea is to stay here.

“Of course we never know what can happen at the end of the season or during the season, but my idea for now is to stay in Orlando and stay in the league.”

Kaka turns 35 in April, but has been consistently good even if injuries kept him to 24 MLS contests last season. If he puts forth a similar season, there’s little reason for Orlando — or another team — not to take a chance on Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite.