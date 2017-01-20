Chelsea confirm Diego Costa available for selection

Diego Costa is once again available for Chelsea.

In his press conference on Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte revealed that Costa would be available for selection against Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Costa, 28, is Chelsea’s leading scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals and five assists and he also leads the PL charts in scoring. However, he was not in the squad for their 3-0 win at Leicester City last weekend after news broke of a possible training ground bust up with Conte and his staff amid a back injury.

Since then reports have stated that clubs from the Chinese Super League were offering Costa over $368,000 per week which may have unsettled him, but after training on his own earlier this week and then rejoining the team in the past few days he is now ready to return and lead Chelsea’s title charge once more.

Speaking to the media, Conte revealed that Costa is no longer struggling with a back issue and is fully fit to participate for the Premier League leaders.

“He is available for the game against Hull City. He started to have a training session on Tuesday with the rest of the team. He trained very well. He trained very well. He is good fitness. His pain in his back, he hasn’t had pain in his back. For this reason he is available for the game against Hull City. On Sunday and Monday Diego trained not for himself but for Tuesday to have the training session with us. He trained with a fitness coach. Not alone.”

Conte also stated that he usually has a chat with his players every week with his players, both individually and together. But what about Costa’s future after plenty of links with a move to China? His agent Jorge Mendes was reportedly discussing a move to Tianjin Quanjian which broke down last week and Conte believes Costa will remain at Stamford Bridge for the rest of this season.

“I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea, he is happy to stay here and play for us,” Conte said. “I don’t see any problem with our team. I heard a lot of speculation about Diego, but now the most important thing is he trained with us this week, he does not have any pain in his back and can play.”

This is a massive boost for Chelsea as they look to extend their seven point lead at the top of the table, but Conte wouldn’t confirm if Costa was fit enough to start against Hull.

“Diego is an important player for us. We all know this. When he stays in a good form he has always played for me,” Conte said. “I will see on Sunday [if he starts against Hull]. I don’t want to give an advantage to our opponents.”

With Costa’s mind seemingly back on matters at Chelsea despite a monster contract offer from China lingering in the background, news that he is back fit and ready to score goals will send a shudder of disappointment through Chelsea’s title rivals in the Premier League.

