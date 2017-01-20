More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Tottenham Hotspur has released the first images of the premium experiences inside their new stadium. One of the premium spaces, the Sky Lounge on level nine, will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. The stadium is set to open in 2018, but premium packages are now available to buy.
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s stunning new stadium taking shape

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

LONDON — Over the past few months Tottenham Hotspur’s new 61,000 stadium adjacent to their current White Hart Lane home seems to have been rising another 10 meters into the sky on a weekly basis.

Like Tottenham’s current Premier League title challenge, momentum is building.

On Thursday Pro Soccer Talk was invited to check out the new premium seating options at the stadium which will become the largest club venue in London when it opens in 2018, and also home to at least two NFL games per season from 2018 until 2028. The National Football League will become a big part of this stadium when it is up and running.

The tour included augmented and virtual reality, as a virtual tour around the swanky Tunnel Club area, H Club and Sky Lounge were backed up by the incredible pitchside view of the 17,000 one-tier south stand which will resemble something similar to the Kop at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall, making it the largest single-tier stand in the UK.

Hanging out in Lilywhite House, Tottenham’s club offices currently in the shadows of the cranes which encircle the new stadium, manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press on Thursday ahead of their massive clash against Manchester City this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Pro Soccer Talk asked Pochettino if the project at Tottenham is further along the line than he expected at this point and the Argentine coach said they are currently “a thousand miles ahead” in football terms compared to the 2014-15 campaign when he took charge.

“I don’t know, that is too difficult for me to judge because we are ambitious and we want to win every game. I think if we go backwards to our first season and we now start to see, analyse and judge and I think we are a thousand miles ahead but in football it’s about belief, it’s about faith, it’s about working hard and it’s true that the club has moved on in two-and-a-half years,” Pochettino said. “That was our expectation – to push and move the club quickly, but sometimes it’s not possible.

“It’s true that now we are in a very good period and all that is related to Tottenham is exciting – you can see here, the new stadium, the squad – all that is happening is very positive. It is true that in two-and-a-half years before I arrived here, you related Tottenham some good, some not so good and today it is looking like we are the best team in the world. That is very good. The hard work is to keep that feeling. It will be difficult but we will try.”

I have to admit I felt slightly dizzy as I popped on the virtual reality goggles, such was the vividness of the experience as I took a trip around the premium areas of the new stadium. It felt like I was there walking around, bumping into fans enjoying a drink and then I walked out (using a controller to guide me) of a tunnel and into the stadium bowl itself. What a view.

What struck me was just how close you still are to the pitch at the new White Hart Lane. In many new stadiums across the globe that isn’t the case. One of White Hart Lane’s best current features, and most favorable for Spurs, is how close the fans are to the pitch and that in turn creates an intimidating and inspiring atmosphere.

The new White Hart Lane is set up to not only be a place where the premium experience is mind-blowing, but also where the average fan can generate a phenomenal atmosphere. It all knits together perfectly as the premium seating is located on the east and west stands and the atmosphere will be generated by Tottenham’s hardcore fans behind both goals.

One of the most impressive premium areas is the Tunnel Club, where you can see the players walking out for games in a one-way window as you see in many sporting venues in the U.S. but this is the first-time you can experience anything like this in the Premier League. It will cost a cool $11,681 to have a season ticket there, which can only be bought in pairs. So, $23,362 all in for a season. However, getting the chance to see Harry Kane and Co. in the tunnel in the final moments before kick off, plus maybe a bit of a scuffle at half time or full time with opponents after a fiery encounter, can you really put a price on that?

“It’s dangerous, dangerous,” Pochettino laughed when asked about the Tunnel Club view. “Because there have been a lot of things in the tunnel. It is for that reason that it will be very expensive.”

Overall, premium seating can be purchased for as little as $109 per game, while suites can be purchased by companies and not only used on matchdays but also during the week as their hub.

But this project is about more than creating more luxurious seats for Spurs fans.

It is no secret that the area surrounding Tottenham’s home is one of the most deprived in London. It hasn’t received much funding from the council or government and if it wasn’t for this new stadium project — dubbed the Northumberland Development Project — then the area wouldn’t have a bright future.

Now it does as Spurs are the main stimulus for regeneration as over $360 million is expected to be generated for the area each year.

Over 3,500 new jobs will be created in various capacities thanks to the project, with the London Academy of Excellence opening up a site in the complex this year, plus housing, shops, bars and restaurants all adding to the matchday experience around the Lane.

Local companies and produce will be used and infrastructure will improve drastically in this forgotten section of north London.

Much like the Barclays Center rejuvenated Downtown Brooklyn and the surrounding areas, you can expect Tottenham High Road to be unrecognizable in years to come as the entire area gets a massive boost and gentrification takes place.

When it comes to the NFL, a separate artificial turf pitch is ready for NFL games right away as the grass pitch Spurs play on will slide out and be looked after in a designated area outside the stadium bowl. Four separate locker rooms and areas just for the NFL teams visiting will be built and it will bring over $160 million in extra revenue to the area over the 10-year deal.

With the NFL looking to bring a franchise to London in the years to come, everything is set up to house a potential London NFL team at the new White Hart Lane.

With this incredible stadium rising from the ground at a rapid rate while the old heart of Spurs sits in its shadows on adjacent ground, there will be a nod to the old White Hart Lane in the “Tottenham Experience” museum. That is set to guide fans through just what the old stadium was like and some of the original White Hart Lane buildings and monuments will still be kept.

The past will still be present.

Striking a balance between bringing in cutting-edge technology and keeping tradition is difficult in the modern era, but so far Spurs seem to be hitting the nail on the head.

Plus, Spurs’ new home will feature the world’s first stadium micro-brewery which will produce 1 million pints of craft beer per year and 10,000 pints per minute and also the longest general admission bar in a UK stadium at 86.8 meters long. It will also have a cheese room, artisan bakery and Michelin star dining. Cheers indeed.

Exciting times ahead for Tottenham and their local community as one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Premier League history continues to take shape.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 22

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2017, 1:45 PM EST

Premier League action is here and things are tense at both ends of the table.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 2-0 Hull City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-0 Burnley – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 0-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 1-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool 1-1 Swansea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester City 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Steven Gerrard returns to Liverpool in coaching role

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2017, 1:12 PM EST

Steven Gerrard is back where he belongs.

Gerrard, 36, will take up his first coaching role since retiring as a player in November.

Liverpool have described Gerrard’s new job, which he will start in February, as “a wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players” and he will work under academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

The former Liverpool captain and legend hung up his boots after the 2016 Major League Soccer season ended with LA Galaxy and now he will begin life as a coach.

Speaking about his full-time role with Liverpool, which will see him work at the youth complex in Kirkby, Gerrard is excited to get going.

“It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool. I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

“Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved. This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development.”

Gerrard grew up in Liverpool as a fan of the club and came through their academy system himself, making his professional debut as a 18-year-old and spending 17 years at the club as a first team player before moving to the LA Galaxy in 2015.

There is perhaps nobody better for this role as the former midfielder made 710 appearances for the Reds, scoring 186 goals and won 10 trophies in his time at Anfield, including captaining the side to a historic UEFA Champions League title in 2005.

He is Mr. Liverpool.

In this new role Gerrard will have a strong influence on the next crop of youngsters to come through at Liverpool and many will see this as the first step towards him having a big role in Jurgen Klopp‘s coaching staff and maybe one day taking over from the German head coach.

WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule, Week 22

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

Week 22 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

Liverpool host Swansea City (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield looking to grab a win which would close the gap on leaders Chelsea, while Swansea are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table.

Stoke City host Manchester United (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in the Premier League. At the same time Crystal Palace host Everton (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sam Allardyce looks to grab his first win as Palace boss in the PL against the in-form Toffees.

Rounding off Saturday is a big game at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Pep Guardiola has already conceded the title but Spurs have a real chance of Chelsea as Maurico Pochettino’s side are chasing a seventh-straight PL win.

On Sunday, Leicester visit Southampton (7 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both the Foxes and Saints in real danger of being sucked into the relegation battle. Then Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium (9:15 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners hoping to stay in the title hunt, while the Clarets seek a first away win of the season.

Rounding off Week 22, leaders Chelsea welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge (11:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte had Diego Costa back fit and available but the Blues will be wary of new Hull boss Marco Silva after a positive start to his spell at the KCOM Stadium.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Hull City – NBCSN

Guardiola has “said goodbye to title”; praises Spurs, Pochettino

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2017, 12:04 PM EST

Ahead of Manchester City’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Pep Guardiola has no hopes of his team winning the Premier League title this season.

Guardiola, 46, looked dejected after City’s 4-0 defeat at Everton last weekend — his heaviest league defeat as a manager — and with City losing five games already this season and trailing league leaders Chelsea by 10 points, he reiterated his belief that any title chances are over.

Speaking to the media against of the clash with Mauricio Pochettino‘s in-form Spurs, Guardiola has given up on winning the PL trophy.

“We already said goodbye to the title. I expect it to be similar to the first game against them,” Guardiola said.

So what are Spurs’ biggest strengths under Pochettino?

“Tottenham are a good team,” Guardila said. “They are really playing good. As a fan of football, I love to see them. They are brilliant. It is the third season there; they play how he wants. His positional game is really good. It is quite similar to Chelsea but they have some different movements. They move a little bit more sometimes – Mousa Dembele goes left. The players are in good positions; the ball goes there.

“It is a really good team – strong physically, with good build-up and good quality between the lines with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. They can use long balls with Harry Kane. They are strong enough but they have the quality.”

That quality has seen Spurs win six games on the spin in the Premier League and they haven’t won seven league games on the spin since May 1967.

With the criticism coming Pep’s way, he deflected the attention away from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who continues to have a tough debut season in England. Guardiola instead said both he and his players need to improve if they’re at least going to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

In the big games this season City have steeped up for their manager, beating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, plus Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League. However, they were easily beaten 2-0 by Tottenham back in October at White Hart Lane and Pep is under no illusion that Saturday’s clash will be one of City’s toughest of an increasingly tough season.

Confidence is not high at the Etihad but City certainly has the quality to beat any team on their day, especially if they can eradicate the defensive mistakes which have cost them dear in recent weeks.