WATCH, STREAM: Premier League schedule, Week 22

Week 22 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Liverpool host Swansea City (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield looking to grab a win which would close the gap on leaders Chelsea, while Swansea are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table.

Stoke City host Manchester United (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in the Premier League. At the same time Crystal Palace host Everton (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sam Allardyce looks to grab his first win as Palace boss in the PL against the in-form Toffees.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

Rounding off Saturday is a big game at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Pep Guardiola has already conceded the title but Spurs have a real chance of Chelsea as Maurico Pochettino’s side are chasing a seventh-straight PL win.

On Sunday, Leicester visit Southampton (7 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both the Foxes and Saints in real danger of being sucked into the relegation battle. Then Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium (9:15 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners hoping to stay in the title hunt, while the Clarets seek a first away win of the season.

Rounding off Week 22, leaders Chelsea welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge (11:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte had Diego Costa back fit and available but the Blues will be wary of new Hull boss Marco Silva after a positive start to his spell at the KCOM Stadium.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday

7 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

9:15 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports