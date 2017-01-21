Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig keeps pace, BVB rises

Neither Werder Bremen nor Hamburg could ease historic relegation fears as 12 more Bundesliga sides played their first matches since the winter break.
RB Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
The winter break didn’t slow RB Leipzig, who leapt off the mat to bury Eintracht Frankfurt in a battle of surprise top-end contenders.
Defender Marvin Compper put Leipzig ahead in the sixth minute before Timo Werner netted his 10th of the season. A late own goal finalized the score line, as Leipzig kept pace with Bayern.
Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Andre Schurrle scored early for BVB, and a 39th minute red card to Bremen’s Jaroslav Drobny seemed to indicate that the visitors would be well on their way to three points.
Yet Fin Bartels scored in the 59th minute to put a bit of unease on Thomas Tuchel’s crew. Lukasz Piszczek found the winner a minute after a pair of attacking substitutes entered the game.
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for the victors, and had the most runs of any player in the match with 95. He puts three shots on target.
BVB pulls to within a point of third place, still 12 behind Bayern Munich.
Wolfsburg 1-0 Hamburger SV
Mario Gomez’s 82nd minute boosted Wolfsburg six points clear of 16th place in a relegation six-pointer.
Elsewhere
Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich — RECAP
Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim
Schalke 1-0 Ingolstadt
Darmstadt 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz vs. Koln — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|17
|13
|3
|1
|40
|10
|30
|7-2-0
|6-1-1
|42
|RB Leipzig
|17
|12
|3
|2
|34
|15
|19
|7-1-0
|5-2-2
|39
|1899 Hoffenheim
|17
|7
|10
|0
|30
|17
|13
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|31
|Borussia Dortmund
|17
|8
|6
|3
|37
|20
|17
|5-3-0
|3-3-3
|30
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|16
|9
|3
|4
|24
|16
|8
|7-0-1
|2-3-3
|30
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|17
|8
|5
|4
|22
|15
|7
|5-3-0
|3-2-4
|29
|1. FC Köln
|16
|6
|7
|3
|21
|15
|6
|4-4-0
|2-3-3
|25
|SC Freiburg
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|5-0-3
|2-2-5
|23
|FC Schalke 04
|17
|6
|3
|8
|21
|19
|2
|5-1-3
|1-2-5
|21
|Bayer Leverkusen
|16
|6
|3
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|3-2-3
|3-1-4
|21
|FSV Mainz 05
|16
|6
|2
|8
|26
|30
|-4
|4-1-2
|2-1-6
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg
|17
|5
|4
|8
|16
|24
|-8
|2-2-5
|3-2-3
|19
|FC Augsburg
|17
|4
|6
|7
|13
|19
|-6
|2-3-4
|2-3-3
|18
|Mönchengladbach
|17
|4
|5
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|4-3-2
|0-2-6
|17
|Werder Bremen
|17
|4
|4
|9
|21
|36
|-15
|3-1-5
|1-3-4
|16
|Hamburger SV
|17
|3
|4
|10
|14
|32
|-18
|2-2-4
|1-2-6
|13
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|28
|-14
|1-2-5
|2-1-6
|12
|Darmstadt
|17
|2
|3
|12
|11
|30
|-19
|2-3-4
|0-0-8
|9