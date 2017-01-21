More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Paul Clement, Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield on January 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Clement buoyed by upset: “We frustrated Liverpool”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 1:33 PM EST

Swansea City boss Paul Clement’s plans for keeping his club safe in the Premier League probably didn’t have “Win at Liverpool” high in likelihood.

But Swans did just that, rising above their still-poor defense to outscore the Reds 3-2 at Anfield on Saturday.

New signings Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll hit the pitch, but it was Fernando Llorente’s brace and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late winner that did the trick to boost Swans out of the drop zone.

From the BBC:

“We frustrated Liverpool and defended really well. We showed great togetherness and it was a massive team effort. At half-time I told the players we would get at least one chance, but to get three was unbelievable.

“It’s very important for the confidence of the side that we can come to a big team and get a result. We need to work hard on the training pitch and make sure we get another result in 10 days’ time.”

Swans have kept just three clean sheets this season, and Clement seems to be joining Bob Bradley in the realization that, for now, winning will have to include multiple goals. Let’s see if Swans can build off this.

Mourinho praises Rooney, bemoans Man United’s finishing

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

Jose Mourinho kept it simple when summing up Wayne Rooney‘s record-breaking day for Manchester United on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, scored his 250th goal for United to set the all-time goal scoring and move ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton.

Speaking to the media after the draw at Stoke City, Mourinho spoke about Rooney’s incredible achievement.

“The record is the record. It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world,” Mourinho said. “Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United.”

Well said, Jose.

As for the draw, which Rooney’s goal secured, United’s manager saluted Stoke’s defensive effort but is concerned his team keep dropping points when they should be winning.

“It was a big game with two teams in the beginning trying to win. But after 25 minutes one team tried to win and the other tried to defend, which they did amazingly well. They showed great work-rate and did everything to try and stop us. We did everything well expect in front of our target. We missed unbelievable chances. We hit the post, the keeper saves, we miss chances and we have another draw. We have too many draws for the attacking play we produce. Opposition goalkeeper are always amazing against us.”

United is now 17 games unbeaten in all competitions and they continue to keep scoring late to grab wins or draws.

That said, they could fall 14 points behind leaders Chelsea if they beat Hull City on Sunday. That would mean United’s already very slim title hopes are all but over. An aura of invincibility is returning, though, and United remain within three points of the top four.

Not all doom and gloom but if United fail to finish in the top four this season it will be down to their poor finishing.

World reacts to Rooney setting United’s all-time goalscoring record

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

Wayne Rooney etched himself into the history books once again on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, scored his 250th goal for Manchester United to become the all-time leading goal scorer for the Red Devils and surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton in the process.

United’s captain scored a stunning free kick in stoppage time at Stoke City to set the record and grab a point for his team and he will go down as United legend for the rest of time as the all-time leading scored for the English national team (he also beat Charlton’s previous record for England) added another record to his glittering career.

His goal sent shock-waves around the globe as teammates, fans, pundits and celebrities reacted to his incredible achievement.

Here’s a look at how the world reacted to Rooney’s record-breaking moment.

Sir Bobby Charlton

“It’s over 40 years since I scored the last of my 249 goals for Manchester United, so I must admit that I have become used to the honour of being the club’s all-time top goalscorer! We have had some incredible strikers here at Old Trafford and they have scored a lot of goals, but it has been fairly obvious for a while now that Wayne Rooney was going to be the one likeliest to break my record, and now that day has come, I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record. However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.

“He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England. It has been great to watch him every week since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2004; he set the tone with a wonderful hat-trick on his debut and he has thrilled us all in the years since, going on to enjoy a hugely successful career. I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet. He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

“I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years. Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals. Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue.”

Rooney reacts to goalscoring record: “A huge honor for me”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 12:44 PM EST

Wayne Rooney looked emotional and a little overwhelmed when speaking to the media after scoring his record-setting 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, scored a stunning free kick in stoppage time to grab United a point at Stoke City and it was a fine way to jump ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton’s record which he equaled two weeks ago.

The wait is over.

Asked what it meant to set the record, here’s what Rooney had to say.

“Yeah a hell of a lot. A great honor. I’m very proud,” Rooney said. “It is difficult at the minute to be over pleased because of the result, two points dropped. But in the grand scheme of things it is a huge honor for me and something I never expected when I joined the club. But I am delighted and really proud.”

A truly historic moment for Rooney, Manchester United and in the Premier League.

Watch it again in the video below.

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford: Cherries battle back to draw

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Benik Afobe of AFC Bournemouth scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
  • King, Afobe equalize
  • Kabasele, Deeney put Hornets ahead
  • 4 draw in 4 PL meetings

Bournemouth and Watford once again played out an entertaining draw in the Premier League.

In their four meetings in the PL, all four have now ended in draws. Watford twice took the lead through Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney but goals from Josh King and Beink Afobe pegged the Hornets back twice.

With the point Watford move on to 24 points, while Bournemouth has 26 points.

Jack Wilshere dinked a lovely ball to Ryan Fraser who headed towards goal but Heurelho Gomes saved well as the home side started well.

Wilshere then struck a strong shot on goal which Gomes had to save as it was one way traffic.

Just as Bournemouth looked to be running away with things, Watford won a corner after a bad back pass from Fraser.

From that set piece Miguel Britos popped up at the back post and his header back across goal was nodded in by Kabasele. 1-0 to Watford as the Belgian international Kabasele had his second goal in the Premier League.

Tom Cleverley went close for Watford before the break but his low shot flashed wide as the Hornets led the Cherries.

Within three minutes of the second half Bournemouth were level as Adam Smith whipped in a great cross and King finished. 1-1. Game on.

Watford almost went ahead as Jose Holebas’ super strike was tipped wide by Artur Boruc. Gomes then denied Fraser with a wonderful stop to his left as the Bournemouth winger cut inside and curled an effort towards the top corner.

Somewhat against the run of play Watford then went 2-1 up as Deeney headed home from close range as a corner caused mayhem in the box. Could the Hornets hold on this time? Nope.

Substitute Afobe then got free in the left side of the box and he sent a shot across goal and into the far corner which went under Gomes and in. 2-2 and that’s how another entertaining clash between these teams finished.