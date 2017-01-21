Clement buoyed by upset: “We frustrated Liverpool”

Wayne Rooney etched himself into the history books once again on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, scored his 250th goal for Manchester United to become the all-time leading goal scorer for the Red Devils and surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton in the process.

United’s captain scored a stunning free kick in stoppage time at Stoke City to set the record and grab a point for his team and he will go down as United legend for the rest of time as the all-time leading scored for the English national team (he also beat Charlton’s previous record for England) added another record to his glittering career.

His goal sent shock-waves around the globe as teammates, fans, pundits and celebrities reacted to his incredible achievement.

Here’s a look at how the world reacted to Rooney’s record-breaking moment.

Sir Bobby Charlton

“It’s over 40 years since I scored the last of my 249 goals for Manchester United, so I must admit that I have become used to the honour of being the club’s all-time top goalscorer! We have had some incredible strikers here at Old Trafford and they have scored a lot of goals, but it has been fairly obvious for a while now that Wayne Rooney was going to be the one likeliest to break my record, and now that day has come, I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record. However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.

“He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goalscorer for both United and England. It has been great to watch him every week since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2004; he set the tone with a wonderful hat-trick on his debut and he has thrilled us all in the years since, going on to enjoy a hugely successful career. I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don’t think he’s done by a long stretch yet. He continues to show that he can contribute goals, assists and performances whenever called upon, he will raise the bar even further before he calls it a day. Now he’s the man to beat, and I can’t see anybody doing that for a long, long time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

“I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years. Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals. Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue.”

Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

Well done to Wayne Rooney a great achievement 250 goals at Man Utd & to be their leading goalscorer. Even better he's a Scouser! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2017

Few words here on Wazza…. big congrats my friend @WayneRooney 250… absolute joke! 👉🏽 https://t.co/BB6oBNazg8 pic.twitter.com/ygIBVkWgbe — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 21, 2017