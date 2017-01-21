Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Big Sam finds the drop zone

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool lost 3-2 to Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash against the Premier League strugglers, Klopp asked for the home support create an intense atmosphere and commented that 17 cup finals awaited his side between now and the end of the season as they challenge for the PL title.

That didn’t happen.

Speaking after the game Klopp couldn’t hide his disappointment that the fans didn’t get behind their team and was frustrated with the defeat which means they could slip 10 points behind leaders Chelsea who play on Sunday.

“It was very, very quiet today,” Klopp said. “There is a lot of frustration and disappointment. You could hear in the stadium it wasn’t the most entertaining in the first half. Maybe other games we deserved more to lose. This was a big opportunity for us – (we) gave them the opportunity to win. It’s frustrating.”

Anfield has become a fortress under Klopp with the loss to Swansea marking Liverpool’s first defeat at home in 25 games in all competitions. Their last Premier League defeat came almost a year to the day as Wayne Rooney scored and Manchester United beat them 1-0 in January 2016.

Against Swansea Liverpool’s defending, once again, was their downfall as they’ve now conceded 27 goals in the Premier League. That’s more than any other team in the top seven and even though they’ve scored the most goals in the PL (50) Klopp understands they have to stop making defensive mistakes. Joel Matip can expect a recall to central defense in the coming days.

“I don’t want to speak about the mistakes for the header but we should have avoided the pass and the cross. Our reaction was very good [to the two goals], but nearly everything was wrong in the third goal,” Klopp added. “The defending around all three goals today was not good enough – 100 per cent. It’s our mistake – nobody else but ours. We have to show a reaction now.”

Liverpool now have yet another busy week coming up as they face Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal with the Reds trailing 1-0 from the first leg. They then host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday.

Klopp will again ask to hear the famous “Anfield roar” from the home fans in both of those games but after just one win in six games in all competitions to open up 2017, can you blame Liverpool’s supporters for being a little timid?

