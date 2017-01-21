More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Klopp slams defending, “very quiet” Anfield in Swansea defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 11:10 AM EST

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool lost 3-2 to Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash against the Premier League strugglers, Klopp asked for the home support create an intense atmosphere and commented that 17 cup finals awaited his side between now and the end of the season as they challenge for the PL title. 

That didn’t happen.

Speaking after the game Klopp couldn’t hide his disappointment that the fans didn’t get behind their team and was frustrated with the defeat which means they could slip 10 points behind leaders Chelsea who play on Sunday.

“It was very, very quiet today,” Klopp said. “There is a lot of frustration and disappointment. You could hear in the stadium it wasn’t the most entertaining in the first half. Maybe other games we deserved more to lose. This was a big opportunity for us – (we) gave them the opportunity to win. It’s frustrating.”

Anfield has become a fortress under Klopp with the loss to Swansea marking Liverpool’s first defeat at home in 25 games in all competitions. Their last Premier League defeat came almost a year to the day as Wayne Rooney scored and Manchester United beat them 1-0 in January 2016.

Against Swansea Liverpool’s defending, once again, was their downfall as they’ve now conceded 27 goals in the Premier League. That’s more than any other team in the top seven and even though they’ve scored the most goals in the PL (50) Klopp understands they have to stop making defensive mistakes. Joel Matip can expect a recall to central defense in the coming days.

“I don’t want to speak about the mistakes for the header but we should have avoided the pass and the cross. Our reaction was very good [to the two goals], but nearly everything was wrong in the third goal,” Klopp added. “The defending around all three goals today was not good enough – 100 per cent. It’s our mistake – nobody else but ours. We have to show a reaction now.”

Liverpool now have yet another busy week coming up as they face Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal with the Reds trailing 1-0 from the first leg. They then host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday.

Klopp will again ask to hear the famous “Anfield roar” from the home fans in both of those games but after just one win in six games in all competitions to open up 2017, can you blame Liverpool’s supporters for being a little timid?

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney becomes Man United’s all-time record goalscorer

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. Wayne Rooney scores his 250th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, which makes him the club's top goal scorer of all time. He surpasses the record previously held by Sir Bobby Charlton. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

He did it in style.

Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday at Stoke City, as the United and England captain became the all-time leading goalscorer in Red Devils history.

Rooney, 31, had equaled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals but his stunning free kick in stoppage time at Stoke City meant he is now out on his own as the leading all-time scorer for United.

Watch the video below to see Rooney set the record in style.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Big Sam finds the drop zone

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Seamus Coleman of Everton (C) scores his sides first goal past Wayne Hennessey of Crystal Palace (R) during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
  • Coleman breaks through
  • Palace joins Bottom Three
  • Davies with assist

Crystal Palace began Sam Allardyce‘s tenure above the drop zone, and now finds itself inside it.

Everton struck later to seize three points with a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park on Sunday, as Seamus Coleman scored the decisive marker.

The win puts Everton on 36 points, six back of fifth-place Man City. Palace is 18th, two points behind Swansea City.

The shots kept coming for Everton, who scored on four of four attempts against Man City.

It took 16 for them to break through against Palace, with Tom Davies‘ pass finding Coleman for a blast past Wayne Hennessey. 1-0.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Lineups, Stream)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

The weekend’s marquee match sees Tottenham Hotspur going for a season sweep of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Gabriel Jesus could make his Manchester City debut, beginning the day among Pep Guardiola‘s substitutes.

On the other side, Eric Dier moves into the middle with Toby Alderweireld in the absence of Jan Vertonghen. Kevin Wimmer slots in as well.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta (C), Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Yaya, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane. Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, G. Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son.

Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd trail; Andy Carroll with 2

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Andy Carroll of West Ham United (L) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Michail Antonio of West Ham United (R) during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and West Ham United at the Riverside Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Can another upset join Liverpool’s loss to Swansea? After 45 minutes, there’s a chance at the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke City 1-0 Manchester United

It’s a Juan Mata own goal for now, as Mark Hughes‘ Potters are threatening to continue their impressive run against United. Erik Pieters may wind up with credit for the tally.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland

A pair of volleyed finishes, one from Darren Fletcher and the other from Chris Brunt, have David Moyes’ anti-pep talk ringing pretty darn true.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Palace needs a win to climb back above victorious Swansea City.

Middlesbrough 1-2 West Ham United

When Andy Carroll is healthy, he’s fantastic. And he’s healthy. Two goals for the big man have so far proved superior to Christian Stuani’s tap-in of a Calum Chambers cross.

Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

Christian Kabasele has his first Premier League goal, as the Hornets are on pace to snare a surprising three points.

 