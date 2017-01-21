Man City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Controversy, and how!

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sane scores second PL goal

Lloris has miserable 4 minutes

Sides split season series

Referee Andre Marriner is the first name in a match recap, which is rarely a good sign.

The official failed to give a clear penalty to Raheem Sterling moments before Spurs grabbed an equalizer at the other end, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City drew 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne scored for Man City, while Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son netted for Spurs.

The draw helps Chelsea more than either side, with City staying fifth on 43 points while Spurs are second with 46.

Aside from goals, the first half did not disappoint. The home side was buzzing, and forced Spurs into timely interventions. Tottenham was its usual disciplined self.

Man City had a lot of terrific chances, none better than one robbed by Spurs’ backstop Hugo Lloris. Aguero was nearing the doorstep when Lloris flew to his right to capture the ball with both hands.

Scoreless at halftime, and if you felt someone was missing from the proceedings…

11 – Harry Kane had just 11 touches in the first half v Man City, no player in the game had fewer (same as Dele Alli). Distant. pic.twitter.com/KZmTmQltvH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2017

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino deciding to put his foot forward in the second half, taking off Kevin Wimmer for Heung-Min Son.

It was a rare mistake from Lloris that broke the deadlock. The Spurs ‘keep opted for a flying headed clearance of a long ball, reaching it before Sane but heading it off the striker and toward a gaping goal. 1-0, 49’.

It was four minutes later that City scored again, with Lloris going to ground to bobble a Raheem Sterling cross. De Bruyne followed up the play and pushed it in. Wow, 2-0.

Alli continues to prove a threat in the air, rising high to pull one back when Kyle Walker sent a cross over the City back line.

Somehow, Andre Marriner did not award a penalty when Walker shoved Sterling just before the Man City man took his 1v1 shot on Lloris. Marriner allowed the play to go to the other end, and Alli helped Son to an equalizer inside the far post.

Gabriel Jesus subbed into the match for City in the 82nd minute, and nearly had an assist and then headed goal in the first 60 seconds of his Premier League career.

He appeared to have scored a minute later, but was offside. A bit premature from the youngster, who electrified the crowd.

