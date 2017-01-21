Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd trail; Andy Carroll with 2

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Can another upset join Liverpool’s loss to Swansea? After 45 minutes, there’s a chance at the Britannia Stadium.

[ WATCH: The second halves live ]

Stoke City 1-0 Manchester United

It’s a Juan Mata own goal for now, as Mark Hughes‘ Potters are threatening to continue their impressive run against United. Erik Pieters may wind up with credit for the tally.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland

A pair of volleyed finishes, one from Darren Fletcher and the other from Chris Brunt, have David Moyes’ anti-pep talk ringing pretty darn true.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Palace needs a win to climb back above victorious Swansea City.

Middlesbrough 1-2 West Ham United

When Andy Carroll is healthy, he’s fantastic. And he’s healthy. Two goals for the big man have so far proved superior to Christian Stuani’s tap-in of a Calum Chambers cross.

Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

Christian Kabasele has his first Premier League goal, as the Hornets are on pace to snare a surprising three points.

