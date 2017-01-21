More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Andy Carroll of West Ham United (L) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Michail Antonio of West Ham United (R) during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and West Ham United at the Riverside Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd trail; Andy Carroll with 2

By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Can another upset join Liverpool’s loss to Swansea? After 45 minutes, there’s a chance at the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke City 1-0 Manchester United

It’s a Juan Mata own goal for now, as Mark Hughes‘ Potters are threatening to continue their impressive run against United. Erik Pieters may wind up with credit for the tally.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland

A pair of volleyed finishes, one from Darren Fletcher and the other from Chris Brunt, have David Moyes’ anti-pep talk ringing pretty darn true.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Palace needs a win to climb back above victorious Swansea City.

Middlesbrough 1-2 West Ham United

When Andy Carroll is healthy, he’s fantastic. And he’s healthy. Two goals for the big man have so far proved superior to Christian Stuani’s tap-in of a Calum Chambers cross.

Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

Christian Kabasele has his first Premier League goal, as the Hornets are on pace to snare a surprising three points.

 

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham: Another big day for Big Andy

West Ham United's Andy Carroll, second right, scores his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
  • Carroll scores twice
  • West Ham moves 10th
  • Boro stays 16th

Andy Carroll bagged a brace and Jonathan Calleri netted late as West Ham United continued its return to form with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The win moves Slaven Bilic‘s Hammers 10th, on 28 points.

Christian Stuani scored Boro’s goal as the Teesiders remain four points ahead of the drop zone.

Carroll is finally healthy, and took advantage of poor marking from normally stingy Boro when he rose to power Manuel Lanzini‘s corner home.

But Aitor Karanka‘s boys had an answer, albeit on their first shot of the night. Calum Chambers‘ cross set up Stuani for a goal most would convert, and he did. 1-1.

Carroll had an answer, though, maintaining his red-hot form with a goal before halftime. He poked in a rebound from Michail Antonio‘s rip at Victor Valdes.

Argentine striker Calleri salted the result away, hitting a deflected shot beyond Valdes.

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney becomes Man United’s all-time record goalscorer

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. Wayne Rooney scores his 250th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, which makes him the club's top goal scorer of all time. He surpasses the record previously held by Sir Bobby Charlton. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

He did it in style.

Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday at Stoke City, as the United and England captain became the all-time leading goalscorer in Red Devils history.

Rooney, 31, had equaled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals but his stunning free kick in stoppage time at Stoke City meant he is now out on his own as the leading all-time scorer for United.

Watch the video below to see Rooney set the record in style.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Big Sam finds the drop zone

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Seamus Coleman of Everton (C) scores his sides first goal past Wayne Hennessey of Crystal Palace (R) during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
  • Coleman breaks through
  • Palace joins Bottom Three
  • Davies with assist

Crystal Palace began Sam Allardyce‘s tenure above the drop zone, and now finds itself inside it.

Everton struck later to seize three points with a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park on Sunday, as Seamus Coleman scored the decisive marker.

The win puts Everton on 36 points, six back of fifth-place Man City. Palace is 18th, two points behind Swansea City.

The shots kept coming for Everton, who scored on four of four attempts against Man City.

It took 16 for them to break through against Palace, with Tom Davies‘ pass finding Coleman for a blast past Wayne Hennessey. 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

 

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Lineups, Stream)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 21, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

The weekend’s marquee match sees Tottenham Hotspur going for a season sweep of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Gabriel Jesus could make his Manchester City debut, beginning the day among Pep Guardiola‘s substitutes.

On the other side, Eric Dier moves into the middle with Toby Alderweireld in the absence of Jan Vertonghen. Kevin Wimmer slots in as well.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta (C), Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Yaya, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane. Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, G. Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son.