Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Swansea City (Lineups, Stream)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

Liverpool host Swansea City to Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Reds aiming to stretch their unbeaten run at home in the Premier League to 18 games.

Jurgen Klopp is a little concerned with the number of games his team have had to play over the past few weeks, but a victory against the struggling Swans would momentarily move his side just four points behind leaders Chelsea who play on Sunday.

As for Swansea, new manager Paul Clement knows a win would take his team out of the relegation zone and with new signings arriving that would be a massive boost. It would also be a massive ask for the Welsh side to get anything at Anfield but this may be a good time to play Liveprool after their midweek trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Southampton coming up on Wednesday.

In team news Liverpool start with Philippe Coutinho once again, while Joel Matip is on the bench after the Reds finally settled the dispute with Cameroon. Swansea hand debuts to new signings Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Matip, Woodburn

Swansea City: Fabianski; Olsson, Mawson, Fernandez, Naughton; Cork, Carroll, Fer; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Routledge. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Fulton, Dyer, Borja, McBurnie

STREAM LIVE: Stoke vs. Man United; Five games at 10am ET

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (2R) celebrates with team mates as he scores their first and equalising goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 9:39 AM EST

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Stoke City host Manchester United, Everton head to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth host Watford, while Middlesbrough welcome West Ham and Sunderland travel to West Brom.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Stoke City vs. Manchester United and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

Liverpool 2-3 Swansea: Swans shock Klopp with historic win

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
  • Liverpool’s first defeat at home in 25 games
  • Llorente, Firmino both score twice
  • Swansea’s first-ever league win at Anfield
  • Swans out of relegation zone

Swansea City beat Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield on Saturday as they secured their first-ever league win away at Liverpool.

Fernando Llorente put Swansea 2-0 up with strikes early in the second half, but then Liverpool came roaring back with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to make it 2-2. However, Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the game winner with 15 minutes to go to seal a vital win for Paul Clement’s side in their battle against relegation.

As for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, their title bid took a huge hit with their first home defeat in the PL in almost a year as they could fall 10 points behind leaders Chelsea who play on Sunday. Swans move on to 18 points and out of the bottom three with their third away win of the season.

Liverpool took the game to Swansea from the off and Firmino broke free down the right and dinked a delicious ball to Adam Lallana but his bicycle kick went over.

The Reds kept pouring forward but were caught on the break as debutant Tom Carroll saw his cross deflect off Dejan Lovren but hit the near post with Simon Mignolet beaten.

As half time approached Firmino was free in the box again but Alfie Mawson blocked his shot and then Nathaniel Clyne miscontrolled in a good position on the right as the home fans at Anfield started to grow anxious.

0-0 at the break with Liverpool having 72 percent of the possession but neither team having a shot on target.

The second half started with a bang as loose defending from Lovren saw him concede a corner and from that Swansea took the lead.

Federico Fernandez nodded the ball back in and at the second attempt Llorente poked home the opener. 1-0 to Swansea as Anfield was stunned.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 to Swansea as the two new boys Martin Olsson and Carroll combined on the left and the latter sent in a superb cross which Llorente headed home. Anfield was in shock.

Three minutes after going 2-0 down Liverpool pulled a goal back. James Milner‘s left-wing cross was swung into the box and Firmino rose above Olsson to nod home. 2-1. Game on.

After that crazy spell of three goals in seven minutes things settled down as Mawson glanced a header just wide to almost put Swansea 3-1 up but with 20 minutes to go it was 2-2.

Georginio Wijnaldum clipped a ball in from the left side of the box and Firmino controlled beautifully before slamming home. 2-2.

Up the other end Swansea then when 3-2 up as a shot deflected into Sigurdsson’s path and he slotted home. Madness with 15 minutes to go.

Late on Liverpool pushed for the equalizer as Lukasz Fabianski denied Divock Origi but the Swans held on as Lallana headed a glorious chance over.

Pep Guardiola: “Maybe I’m not good enough”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 21, 2017, 8:20 AM EST

Pep Guardiola has admitted he “may not be good enough” for his players at Manchester City.

Ahead of City’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Guardiola has been defended his squad after severe criticism from the media.

City were hammered 4-0 at Everton last weekend, their worst league defeat since 2008 and Guardiola’s worst-ever league defeat as a manager.

With plenty pointing the finger of blame at goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and City’s defense, their manager put himself in the firing line.

“They are good players. I have respect for the guys, so why would I say the guys are not good? So I don’t understand the lack of respect for the professionals when they have been amazing players, and [people saying] they are not good enough for me. Maybe I am not good enough for them,” Guardiola said. “They are Manchester City players, top players. They have a lot of quality. They have shown that many times in the past and this season.”

Mind games.

Guardiola, 46, is no doubt facing the biggest challenge of his season as City look to at least seal a top four spot in this his debut season in England. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has already “said goodbye to the title” and if they lose against red-hot Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium then more questions will be asked of his tactics and if they can work in the Premier League.

So far the possession-based slow build up style has been hot and cold for City, with plenty of counter-attacking teams in the PL (Chelsea, Spurs, Everton, Leicester etc.) having a field day against a shaky defense.

Despite being 10 points off the pace, Guardiola is sticking by his philosophy. One thing really sticks out to me from his first few press conferences in England: “We will see if my style of play can work in the Premier League.”

So far, it’s not.

Viktoria Plzen set to sign midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz

Associated PressJan 20, 2017, 10:10 PM EST

PRAGUE (AP) Czech champion Viktoria Plzen is close to signing Austrian midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz.

Plzen says Ivanschitz agreed terms for a contract lasting 1 + seasons and will sign it when the team returns from a training camp in Spain. Ivanschitz has already joined the squad at the Oliva Nova resort, the club says.

Ivanschitz helped the Seattle Sounders win their first MLS Cup in December.

No financial details were given.

The 33-year-old Ivanschitz also played for Rapid Vienna and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, Mainz in the Bundesliga, Levante in Spain and Panathinaikos in Athens.

Ivanschitz played 69 games for Austria in 2003-14, scoring 12 goals.