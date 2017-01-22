AFCON wrap: Burkina Faso tops Group A, Cameroon also through

One down, three to go.
Two nations advanced out of Group A on Sunday, and neither of the spots were held by the tournament’s hosts.
Cameroon 0-0 Gabon
Hosts Gabon needed a victory to reach the final eight, however, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and co. struggled mightily to break down the Cameroonian backline.
The Panthers failed to manage a shot on target on Sunday, while Cameroon — who finishes second in Group A — recorded a shot goalward just once.
Cameroon will likely face Senegal in the knockout phase after the Lions of Teranga locked up a spot in the next round.
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso topped the group based on goal differential after an early own goal and Bertrand Traore added a second after halftime.
Rudinilson Silva was caught in an uncomfortable position after 11 minutes when the Guinea-Bissau defender put the ball into his own net. From there, Traore doubled the advantage for Burkina Faso after finishing off a Prejuce Nakoulma pass.
The Stallions will face the runner up of Group B, currently Tunisia, in the quarterfinals.
Group A table (* indicates teams that advanced)
*Burkina Faso (5 points, +2 GD)
*Cameroon (5 pts., +1 GD)
Gabon (3 pts., 0 GD)
Guinea-Bissau (1 pt., -3 GD)
Monday’s AFCON schedule
Senegal vs. Algeria — 11 a.m. ET
Zimbabwe vs. Tunisia — 2 p.m. ET