Latest bookmakers odds to win Premier League title

The bookies aren’t quite calling it yet, but it’s getting to that stage…

After a tumultuous weekend in the Premier League the odds on Chelsea winning the title were slashed to 2/5 odds-on by some bookmakers. Chelsea’s 15th win in their last 16 games, coupled with a draw for Manchester United, a draw between Manchester City and Tottenham, a defeat to Liverpool and a late win for Arsenal, saw things continue to stack in Antonio Conte‘s favor.

With all that in mind, below is a list of the title odds for the current top six teams in the Premier League via SkyBet in the UK.

I don’t know about you guys but Arsenal at 9/1 seem like a very decent price considering the games they have coming up and their star players pretty much all in-form and, for now, fully fit. Maybe that’s where the value is in this market.

Would be intrigued to see who you guys would bet on, aside from Chelsea…

Chelsea – 2/5

Tottenham – 7/1

Arsenal – 9/1

Liverpool – 12/1

Manchester City – 22/1

Manchester United – 40/1

