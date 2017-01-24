Blasts from the past: Onyewu, Adu at MLS camps

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One hasn’t been in the league since 2013, while the other has never donned an MLS kit in the heat of game play.

Both are looking to make a roster for this season.

USMNT veterans Freddy Adu and Oguchi Onyewu are in training camp with clubs on opposite sides of the United States.

Adu, 27, last played in MLS for the Philadelphia Union in 2013, and has since represented five teams. Most recently, Adu suited up for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the NASL. Now he’ll try to make the Portland Timbers.

Then there’s Onyewu, who’s as well-traveled as Adu but a bit older. The 34-year-old center back is in Philadelphia Union camp, looking for his first meaningful action since leaving Charlton Athletic in 2015.

Adu has 17 U.S. caps with two goals but hasn’t been capped since 2011, while Onyewu has six goals in 69 caps, the latest coming in 2014.

