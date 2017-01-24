Hull give latest update on Ryan Mason after skull fracture

Ryan Mason is making “excellent progress” after fracturing his skull in Hull City’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.
Mason, 25, collided with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill when challenging for a header in the first half.
The English midfielder has since been diagnosed with a fracture in his skull and has undergone surgery at a central London hospital
On Tuesday the Premier League club gave the latest update on Mason’s condition.
The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress after sustaining a skull fracture in Sunday’s game against Chelsea. He will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary’s Hospital over the next few days, whilst also remaining in contact with our medical team to assess his progress. There will be no further updates from the club until there are any changes in Ryan’s condition. We also ask that people respect Ryan and his family’s privacy whilst he remains in hospital.
Mason has been visited in hospital by Chelsea’s John Terry, Gary Cahill and assistant manager Steve Holland, plus Hull captain Michael Dawson and members of their staff have also been by his side.
This is very promising news.