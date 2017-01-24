Jonathan Spector lands in Orlando City (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Birmingham City coach Gianfranco Zola didn’t want to lose Jonathan Spector, but knew the American defender wanted to head home.

Now we know his destination.

Spector, 30, is back in the United States with Orlando City after almost a decade and a half in Europe with Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, West Ham United, and Birmingham City.

[ MORE: Onyewu, Adu at MLS camps ]

The last six seasons were spent with Birmingham, where he played 179 times for the Championship side.

Spector appeared eight times for Manchester United in 2003 with three of those matches coming in the Premier League. He made 20 PL appearances for Charlton, and 101 more for West Ham.

It’s a big pickup for Orlando. We just wish it would’ve happened in time for Spector to join USMNT camp.

Follow @NicholasMendola