Jonathan Spector lands in Orlando City (video)

Birmingham City coach Gianfranco Zola didn’t want to lose Jonathan Spector, but knew the American defender wanted to head home.
Now we know his destination.
Spector, 30, is back in the United States with Orlando City after almost a decade and a half in Europe with Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, West Ham United, and Birmingham City.
[ MORE: Onyewu, Adu at MLS camps ]
The last six seasons were spent with Birmingham, where he played 179 times for the Championship side.
Spector appeared eight times for Manchester United in 2003 with three of those matches coming in the Premier League. He made 20 PL appearances for Charlton, and 101 more for West Ham.
It’s a big pickup for Orlando. We just wish it would’ve happened in time for Spector to join USMNT camp.
One hasn’t been in the league since 2013, while the other has never donned an MLS kit in the heat of game play.
Both are looking to make a roster for this season.
USMNT veterans Freddy Adu and Oguchi Onyewu are in training camp with clubs on opposite sides of the United States.
[ MORE: Rapids add ex-Man City mid ]
Adu, 27, last played in MLS for the Philadelphia Union in 2013, and has since represented five teams. Most recently, Adu suited up for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the NASL. Now he’ll try to make the Portland Timbers.
Then there’s Onyewu, who’s as well-traveled as Adu but a bit older. The 34-year-old center back is in Philadelphia Union camp, looking for his first meaningful action since leaving Charlton Athletic in 2015.
Adu has 17 U.S. caps with two goals but hasn’t been capped since 2011, while Onyewu has six goals in 69 caps, the latest coming in 2014.
The Colorado Rapids have snagged a Manchester City midfielder, even if he hasn’t been around the Etihad Stadium for a half decade.
After what amounts to a half-decade’s worth of loan spells with Strømsgodset in Norway, Bismark “Nana” Adjei-Boateng has his first new permanent team since 2012.
[ MORE: How will U.S. line up vs. Serbia? ]
That’s when the Ghanaian joined Man City after two years in its academy. He was quickly on loan to Godset, where he’d make 100 appearances and score 17 goals.
That’s not far from the rate of return Mix Diskerud posted at Stabaek in the same league, though there are natural questions as to why Adjei-Boateng wasn’t shipped to New York City FC.
Colorado added midfielder Sam Hamilton from Denver in the first round of the SuperDraft, and have Dillon Powers and Sam Cronin in the middle of the park as well.
What if Tony D’Amato of American football was Antoine Dumond of the world’s game?
Theo Walcott says Arsene Wenger inspired him to make that comparison after a recent pregame speech, a fiery number that convinced the Arsenal attacker how badly his manager wanted to win the Premier League.
[ MORE: Chinese Super League for Giovinco? ]
Speaking to Arsenal TV for a series of questions on former and current teammates — and Wenger — Walcott shared a pretty funny tidbit:
“The manager did a speech the other day. I won’t be able to do the speech because it was that good.”
“It genuinely reminded me of the film ‘Any Given Sunday’. I actually said that to him, and I was little bit embarrassed.’ You remind me of that film, that speech,’ I didn’t know if he had seen the film.
“Just showing the passion and how hard, and how long it’s been as well. He really wants it, like all of his players.”
Here’s the thing, though: Walcott doesn’t give us the answer as to whether Wenger has seen “Any Given Sunday”. And how about you, Theo, do you see yourself in Willie Beamon or Cap Rooney?
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Serbian soccer federation’s appeal against Kosovo joining UEFA has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The court ruled that Kosovo met the standard of UEFA entry rules because it is “recognized by the majority of the United Nations member states as an `independent state.”‘
[ MORE: Chinese Super League for Giovinco? ]
Serbia argued that Kosovo, which joined European soccer’s governing body last May despite not being a U.N. member, should be blocked.
CAS decided that because “there is no formal recognition of countries by the U.N.,” then acceptance of Kosovo’s statehood by most countries was valid for the soccer application.
European soccer federations voted 28-24 in favor of Kosovo’s entry to UEFA after Serbia led opposition to its former province.
Serbia and its allies, including Russia, have not recognized Kosovo since the Balkan republic declared independence in 2008.
UEFA’s decision led to Kosovo joining FIFA one week later, and being fast-tracked into a 2018 World Cup qualifying group.
Still, Ukraine hosted Kosovo in neutral Poland in October, because its government also does not recognize Kosovo’s statehood.