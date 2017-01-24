More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Virgil van Dijk of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England.
One week left: Transfer needs for each Premier League team

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2017, 2:04 PM EST

This time next week the January transfer window will be set to close.

The next seven days could see plenty of teams scrambling around frantically to sign new players, but so far it has been a quiet month across the Premier League in terms of transfers.

A new trend? The calm before the storm? However it ends up, here’s a look at what each PL team needs in the final week of the window.

Arsenal: None – Yep, they really need nothing. With long-term absentees Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck returning, Arsene Wenger looks set. It will be a quiet week for Arsenal. Well, expect for the impending touchline ban for Wenger and Granit Xhaka potentially being in all kinds of trouble.

Bournemouth: Striker, center back, goalkeeper – After losing Nathan Ake (his loan from Chelsea was terminated early) Eddie Howe has a large whole in his defense. Conceding eight goals in the last three games suggests that. Asmir Begovic could be arriving from Chelsea to boost the goalkeeping position significantly, while an experienced striker up top may help steer the Cherries away from any relegation danger.

Burnley: Center back, winger – If Ben Mee or Michael Keane go down injured, you worry about the drop off for the stingy Clarets. Also, another creative tricky winger would be a great pick up. Andre Gray and Sam Vokes can score in the PL but imagine what they could do with more chances presented to them?

Chelsea: Striker – Diego Costa is running the show and Michy Batshuayi is an able deputy but some experience would be great in position. It seems like Fernando Llorente will be remaining at Swansea City for now, so could Antonio Conte will have to get creative to bring in a short-term solution to help ease the pressure on Costa.

Crystal Palace: Center back, full back – Basically, as many defenders as they can get. Sam Allardyce hopes to sign Patrick Van Aanholt from Sunderland which shores up the left back area, but two new center backs wouldn’t go amiss.

Everton: Winger – Ronald Koeman has done his best early with Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman arriving. That’s good but with Gerard Deulofeu leaving, perhaps a new winger could arrive, especially with Yannick Bolasie now a long-term absentee.

Hull City: Everywhere – Look, Hull has an honest squad of hardworking players but they need more quality. New manager Marco Silva has already brought in Evandro, Lazar MarkovicOmar ElabdellaouiOumar Niasse and signed Markus Henriksen permanently in January. One more striker and a winger would improve the Tigers’ chances of being successful in their battle against relegation.

Leicester City: Center backs – Wes Morgan and Robert Huth have been all over the place and Claudio Ranieri needs some PL quality defenders to steady the ship. Simply put, Leicester need to stop conceding goals early and new defenders may help with that.

Liverpool: None – Apart from maybe a new center back, the Reds are in very good shape and if anything they have too many options in midfield and up top. Long-term, getting a new left back will be a priority alongside a new center back.

Manchester City: Center backs – A long time need which probably won’t be fixed in January, Pep Guardiola needs to improve his defense. Virgil Van Dijk would be an absolutely perfect fit.

Manchester United: None – Like Arsenal and Liverpool, the main issue with United is that they have too many players around. Jose Mourinho likes a small squad. Don’t expect much action but they could do with a new center back in the summer. Along with Liverpool and City, another club van Dijk would be a great buy for…

Middlesbrough: Strikers – Aitor Karanka needs a couple of new strikers or any kind of attacking talent which can improve their chances of staying up. Traore, Ramirez and Negredo are dangerous when they’re on form but that’s not too often.

Southampton: Striker, center back – Saints continue to struggle to score goals but with Charlie Austin potentially returning in early March, they may stick with Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez. Mamadou Sakho could be an option at center back after Jose Fonte left for West Ham.

Stoke City: None – Stoke addressed their biggest need already by signing striker Saido Berahino. Finally they have a “fox in the box” who can finish the chances Shaqiri, Arnautovic and Co. create.

Sunderland: Everywhere – David Moyes needs big help. Help for Jermain Defoe up top is key so he needs some strikers. In defender they’ve added Joleon Lescott, but extra quality in central midfield would be helpful in the run-in. Khazri and Ndong will return from AFCON but injuries have not been kind for the Black Cats. Moyes doesn’t have much money to spend but Robbie Keane on a short-term deal sounds intriguing…

Swansea City: Striker – Fernando Llorente can’t do it all on his own, so the Swans need to add one more body up top. Adding Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson and Luciano Narsingh so far in January will prove to be shrewd business.

Tottenham Hotspur: Striker – Vincent Janssen just hasn’t worked the Premier League out. Pochettino needs some help for Harry Kane with a busy few months coming up in Europe, the PL and in the FA Cup. Defensive injuries are a concern but Spurs have sufficient backups.

Watford: Playmaker – Walter Mazzarri‘s side have plenty of numbers in midfield (they’ve already added Tom Cleverley) and defense, plus options up top with Deeney, Ighalo and Okaka, but they’re lacking quality in that key playmaking area. Having a classy No.10 behind Deeney and Okaka would be a joy to watch.

West Bromwich Albion: Striker – Like so many teams, West Brom could do with an experienced forward. They finally sold Berahino to Stoke so now there’s a spot open. Pulis will no doubt be sat by the phone with his baseball cap on as the deadline nears next Tuesday…

West Ham United: Playmaker – Depending on whether or not Dimitri Payet leaves for Marseille, West Ham must have another playmaker lined up to arrive if their star man does depart. Fonte was a key addition to bolster their backline. Hammers looked okay apart from the Payet saga.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Pinamonti to Tottenham; Krul to Chelsea

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 08: Andrea Pinamonti of FC Internazionale in action during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Internazionale Milano and AC Sparta Praha at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 8, 2016 in Milan.
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2017, 1:09 PM EST

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Andre Pinamonti.

Italian outlet CalicoMercato states that both Spurs and Chelsea want to sign the 18-year-old who has scored 14 goals in Italy’s third-tier this season.

Pinamonti’s chances of breaking through at Inter appear slim with Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Barbosa in his way and per the report Tottenham met with his agent Marco De Marchi to discuss his future plus if Spurs could bid for another one of his clients, Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia.

For Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, he needs some new talent up to with Vincen Janssen struggling to fit in at White Hart Lane and if Harry Kane goes down the only other option is Heung-Min Son who can slot in up top. Plus, Pochettino seems to know young players at Inter rather well as he took Philippe Coutinho on loan during his time in charge of Espanyol and came very close to signing him when he was manager of Southampton.

As for Chelsea, they have a model of snapping up the best young talent around the world and then loaning them out around Europe. Is Pinamonti the latest to go down this route?

Chelsea could move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul to replace Asmir Begovic, the Guardian suggests.

Bosnian international Begovic, 29, is the subject  of a $12.4 million bid from Bournemouth and he’d be the first-choice goalkeeper for the Cherries ahead of Artur Boruc and Adam Federici. However, it is believed Chelsea want to bring in a capable back up for first-choice Thibaut Courtois before allowing Begovic, who joined from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, to leave to play regularly.

Newcastle’s Krul is currently on a season-long loan at Ajax but hasn’t play for the Dutch club so maybe a move to the PL champions elect would suit everyone. Let’s wait and see as Chelsea gets everything in order to allow Begovic to leave in January.

According to the Guardian Crystal Palace are closing in on a $15 million move for Sunderland left back Patrick Van Aanholt.

The Dutch defender, 26, played for Sam Allardyce last season and has scored four goals from left back as the Black Cats currently sit bottom of the table and three points off safety. Things aren’t much better at Palace though with the Eagles in the bottom three and two points off safety. If PVA does arrive, he’d be returning to London after his time at Chelsea. With Pape Souare out long-term following his car crash in September, this signing means Allardyce would vastly improve his defense which is now the fourth-worst in terms of conceding goals in the PL.

That kind of defensive record won’t fly with Big Sam but why would Sunderland sell van Aanholt? After Jermain Defoe he’s probably their biggest goal threat and most solid performer but David Moyes adding veteran Joleon Lescott (who can play at center back and left back) is probably a big indicator that an outgoing is coming up at the Stadium of Light. With owner Ellis Short putting Sunderland up for sale, it looks like Moyes will continue this relegation battle with one arm tied behind his back in terms of finances and also without PVA.

Sticking with Sunderland to finish things up, the Daily Express suggests Robbie Keane could be heading to the Stadium of Light.

Keane, 35, left LA Galaxy at the end of the 2016 MLS season after a wonderfully successful five years in California. Speaking to Sky Sports in the UK, Keane intimated that he will make a short-term move to a team in England before assessing his options. Cash-strapped Sunderland are looking to cut costs wherever they can and adding Keane’s experience for a relegation scrap could help them out massively.

This seems like a long shot, but stranger things have happened…

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 22

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England.
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

So. Much. Movement.

We have a new numero uno in our Power Rankings and plenty of movers and shakers up and down the list, plus nine new entries. Players from Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal continue to dominate our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 3
  2. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
  3. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – New entry
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 2
  5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  6. Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry
  7. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 6
  8. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 3
  9. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) – Down 3
  10. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) – Down 2
  11. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 1
  12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  13. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – New entry
  14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  15. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 8
  16. Phil Jones (Man United) – New entry
  17. Seamus Coleman (Everton) – New entry
  18. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  19. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – New entry
  20. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – Down 4

Report: Granit Xhaka accused of racial abuse

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Granit Xhaka (R) of Arsenal protests to referee Jonathan Moss after shown a red card during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England.
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2017, 11:19 AM EST

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has not had the best 48 hours of his life.

[ MORE: Coutinho key to Liverpool? ]

Xhaka, 24, was sent off for the ninth time in his career on Sunday for a two-footed lunge in Arsenal’s dramatic 2-1 win against Burnley.

It has new been reported by the Telegraph that Granit Xhaka has been accused of racially abusing a member of staff at Heathrow Airport on Monday, just over 24 hours after being sent off.

The Swiss midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach for $43.8 million in the summer, was reported by a third party for abusing the staff member as he dropped off a friend at Heathrow airport but they were then refused entry to security after turning up late for the flight.

Xhaka is said to have abused the staff member in German but he refutes the claim.

“Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five. The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue.”

Arsenal have no comment on what they call “a private matter” according to Sky Sports, but it has certainly not been a great 48 hours for the club who also had manager Arsene Wenger hit with a misconduct charge by the FA after being sent to the stands for his reaction at a late penalty kick was awarded to Burnley.

Wenger is also being investigated for an apparent push on fourth official Anthony Taylor as he watched from the tunnel area with many expecting Arsenal’s manager to receive a touchline ban.

Again, not a vintage 48 hours for Arsenal as they sit eight points clear of Chelsea and prepare for a pivotal week in their Premier League title hopes which culminates with a battle against their London rivals on Feb. 4 at Stamford Bridge.

How important is Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool scores their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016 in Liverpool, England.
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

With reports circulating that Philippe Coutinho‘s agent is in talks with Liverpool over a new deal, it is easy to see why the Reds want to reward the Brazilian playmaker.

Coutinho, 24, is undoubtedly the key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s offensive machine and since he went down with an ankle injury in November against Sunderland they’ve missed him being back to his best.

In the nine games since Coutinho was injured Liverpool have dropped 12 points in the Premier League. In the 13 PL games before his injury they dropped just nine.

Now, this isn’t down to one man but there’s no coincidence here. He makes Liverpool tick and as good as Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino have been, Coutinho is the main man. Even when you look at Liverpool’s defensive record, their much-maligned backline is slightly better with Coutinho in the team. They conceded 14 goals in 13 games before he was injured and they’ve conceded 13 in their last nine games.

Maybe that’s because Coutinho takes the pressure off his teammates by getting on the ball, dipping between the lines of defense and attack and easing pressure to allow Liverpool to dominant play rather than seeing them susceptible to counter attacks like we did against Swansea City.

Klopp’s main man started at Plymouth last week and against Swansea at the weekend, playing over an hour in each game and showing flashes of his ability. Slowly but surely he is getting back to his best and Liverpool need him to be fully fit for a pivotal stretch of games.

On Wednesday they host Southampton in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg as the Reds trail 1-0 from the first leg. They then play an FA Cup game against second-tier Wolves and host Premier League leaders Chelsea next Wednesday in a game which they simply must win to have any hope of overhauling Chelsea to win the Premier League title.

Top four is the priority for Klopp’s men but keeping Coutinho fit and in-form is a close second.

This season he has scored five goals and added five assists in just 13 starts in the Premier League and Coutinho’s ability to thread balls in-behind to onrushing attackers, always seem to have time on the ball and ability to change the direction of play has been much missed by Liverpool over the past two months. It is inevitable that in recent displays Coutinho hasn’t looked as sharp as he did before he got injured but Klopp will be hoping the rust has been shaken off and he’s back to his best in the next week.

Along with Sadio Mane‘s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal (which will likely be until the first week of February at least as he led them to the knockout stages) Liverpool’s attack looks less dangerous and that extra bit of quality and pace is missing.

That’s because Mane and Coutinho have been missing.

With Mane away, more pressure is now on Coutinho’s shoulders.

Last season was Coutinho’s most productive of his career with 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions. He is well on the way to breaking that record this season based on goals and assists in the Premier League alone.

If Liverpool is going to at least finish in the top four this season and make at least one Wembley final, they have to keep calm and pass it to Coutinho.

He’ll do the rest.