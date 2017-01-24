Rapids add Stromsgodset mid Adjei-Boateng of Man City

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Colorado Rapids have snagged a Manchester City midfielder, even if he hasn’t been around the Etihad Stadium for a half decade.

After what amounts to a half-decade’s worth of loan spells with Strømsgodset in Norway, Bismark “Nana” Adjei-Boateng has his first new permanent team since 2012.

That’s when the Ghanaian joined Man City after two years in its academy. He was quickly on loan to Godset, where he’d make 100 appearances and score 17 goals.

That’s not far from the rate of return Mix Diskerud posted at Stabaek in the same league, though there are natural questions as to why Adjei-Boateng wasn’t shipped to New York City FC.

Colorado added midfielder Sam Hamilton from Denver in the first round of the SuperDraft, and have Dillon Powers and Sam Cronin in the middle of the park as well.

