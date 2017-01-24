Transfer Rumor Roundup: Pinamonti to Tottenham; Krul to Chelsea

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Andre Pinamonti.

Italian outlet CalicoMercato states that both Spurs and Chelsea want to sign the 18-year-old who has scored 14 goals in Italy’s third-tier this season.

Pinamonti’s chances of breaking through at Inter appear slim with Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Barbosa in his way and per the report Tottenham met with his agent Marco De Marchi to discuss his future plus if Spurs could bid for another one of his clients, Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia.

For Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, he needs some new talent up to with Vincen Janssen struggling to fit in at White Hart Lane and if Harry Kane goes down the only other option is Heung-Min Son who can slot in up top. Plus, Pochettino seems to know young players at Inter rather well as he took Philippe Coutinho on loan during his time in charge of Espanyol and came very close to signing him when he was manager of Southampton.

As for Chelsea, they have a model of snapping up the best young talent around the world and then loaning them out around Europe. Is Pinamonti the latest to go down this route?

Chelsea could move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul to replace Asmir Begovic, the Guardian suggests.

Bosnian international Begovic, 29, is the subject of a $12.4 million bid from Bournemouth and he’d be the first-choice goalkeeper for the Cherries ahead of Artur Boruc and Adam Federici. However, it is believed Chelsea want to bring in a capable back up for first-choice Thibaut Courtois before allowing Begovic, who joined from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, to leave to play regularly.

Newcastle’s Krul is currently on a season-long loan at Ajax but hasn’t play for the Dutch club so maybe a move to the PL champions elect would suit everyone. Let’s wait and see as Chelsea gets everything in order to allow Begovic to leave in January.

According to the Guardian Crystal Palace are closing in on a $15 million move for Sunderland left back Patrick Van Aanholt.

The Dutch defender, 26, played for Sam Allardyce last season and has scored four goals from left back as the Black Cats currently sit bottom of the table and three points off safety. Things aren’t much better at Palace though with the Eagles in the bottom three and two points off safety. If PVA does arrive, he’d be returning to London after his time at Chelsea. With Pape Souare out long-term following his car crash in September, this signing means Allardyce would vastly improve his defense which is now the fourth-worst in terms of conceding goals in the PL.

That kind of defensive record won’t fly with Big Sam but why would Sunderland sell van Aanholt? After Jermain Defoe he’s probably their biggest goal threat and most solid performer but David Moyes adding veteran Joleon Lescott (who can play at center back and left back) is probably a big indicator that an outgoing is coming up at the Stadium of Light. With owner Ellis Short putting Sunderland up for sale, it looks like Moyes will continue this relegation battle with one arm tied behind his back in terms of finances and also without PVA.

Sticking with Sunderland to finish things up, the Daily Express suggests Robbie Keane could be heading to the Stadium of Light.

Keane, 35, left LA Galaxy at the end of the 2016 MLS season after a wonderfully successful five years in California. Speaking to Sky Sports in the UK, Keane intimated that he will make a short-term move to a team in England before assessing his options. Cash-strapped Sunderland are looking to cut costs wherever they can and adding Keane’s experience for a relegation scrap could help them out massively.

This seems like a long shot, but stranger things have happened…

