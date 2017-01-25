More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
EIBAR, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona walks onto the pitch prior to kick-off during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and FC Barcelona at Ipurua stadium on January 22, 2017 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona: Messi contract talks progressing very well

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

Lionel Messi’s future continues to look very blaugrana.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez says talks are progressing “very well” between the club and its superstar, whose deal currently expires in 2018.

Hull accepts Snodgrass bid

The nature of his current deal has led to speculation that Manchester City or Chelsea would bid big to bring Messi to the Premier League.

Fernandez says he’s “very relaxed” about the situation. Barcelona is working on deals with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as well as club legend Andres Iniesta, having made new deals for Neymar, Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano, and Sergio Busquets.

From Sky Sports:

“It doesn’t matter much who will be the first to renew. There will be people who want to poison the situation, but we’ve been working on this issue for a long time.”

Good news for fans of Barcelona. While we’d love to see Messi in the Premier League, there’s something that wouldn’t feel right about him in anything other than red and blue.

Loan watch: Which PL figures could boost relegation battlers?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Anthony Martial of Manchester United (9) celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

The transfer window is a chance for fixes, but also for developmental time.

The incredible depth of some of the Premier League’s top dogs means that some of the top flight’s lesser lights can see their relegation fears lessened — and even saved — by an injection of short-term talent.

Hull City agrees Snodgrass fee

Hull City and Liverpool are hoping to mutually benefit from Lazar Markovic‘s move to the Tigers, for example.

Who are some key pieces who also fit this bill? As with any loan story, the list starts with Chelsea.

1) Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea — The 20-year-old striker has yet to leave the Blues on loan, but several clubs would love to give him a run in their forward ranks. Newcastle United was linked with him, but Premier League outfits like Stoke and West Brom were also mentioned.

2) Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea — Often mentioned as a loan make-weight to bring Fernando Llorente from Swansea, Batshuayi needs PL playing time to develop into a player Antonio Conte feels he can trust.

3) Anthony Martial, Manchester United — A year ago, many — including myself — were jabbing Arsene Wenger for not matching the money Louis Van Gaal paid to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. What a difference a manager makes, and what a difference Martial could make at a PL relegation battler.

4) Asmir Begovic, Chelsea — He wants to play, and Bournemouth very much wants him. Now Chelsea has to decide whether an adequate replacement is available.

5) Chuba Akpom, Arsenal – Aston Villa has been linked with the Gunners striker, and the 21-year-old will not be bathing in playing time with Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, and many other options ahead of him.

6) Jordan Rhodes, Middlesbrough – Not a PL giant, but also surplus to plans for Aitor Karanka. Given the massive buzz around his choosing a new Championship club this season, could Boro and another PL side work out a deal that keeps him in the Boro stables? Seems unlikely Karanka would want to help a relegation candidate, so the Championship seems more likely.

PST EXTRA: Looking ahead to Liverpool vs. Chelsea (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 9:36 AM EST

The FA Cup will dominate this weekend’s headlines, but many of us are already looking to a massive meeting of the minds between Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday.

Liverpool looks to make a dent in Chelsea’s big Premier League table lead, while the Blues look to create even more distance between them and the big boys.

The importance of Coutinho

Joe Prince-Wright and Jenna Corrado discuss next weekend’s Liverpool v. Chelsea match, including the rivalry between these sides, Liverpool’s recent struggles and more.

Coutinho extends Liverpool deal, credits “winner” Klopp

liverpoolfc.com
liverpoolfc.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

Liverpool has locked down its key attacker.

Philippe Coutinho, 24, had been linked with a move to Barcelona, and the Reds have pre-empted that discussion by signing the Brazilian to a new five-year deal.

The importance of Coutinho

The BBC says Coutinho becomes Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

Coutinho says he’s happy to stay with Jurgen Klopp:

“Jürgen is a great manager,” the 24-year-old stated. “We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived – and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.

“It’s not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players.”

Coutinho missed a little over a month with injury, a stretch which saw the Reds go 4W-2D-1L in the Premier League.

Mourinho says his new haircut is a privilege that comes with hair (video)

@ManUtd
@ManUtd
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

Jose Mourinho’s new haircut is a privilege, and one of the reasons that he can even get smiles out of his many enemies.

The Manchester United manager was asked about his newly-shorn dome, and here’s what he had to say on Wednesday.

“The haircut is a privilege because I am the kind of guy who can do it, and in one month I have a new (lid),” he said with a laugh. “Some of you can’t do it.”

Hull accepts Snodgrass bid

Mourinho says United has a 35% chance to win the EFL Cup. The Red Devils hold a 2-0 edge on Hull City and did not allow a road goal. If they keep the advantage after Thursday’s second leg, it’ll be off to Wembley for Southampton or Liverpool. Saints lead 1-0 ahead of today’s match at Anfield.