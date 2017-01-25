More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Guzan #12 of the United States signals to his team during the second half against Mexico during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Brad Guzan’s move from Boro to ATL is official, set for summer

By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

It’s finally, officially official: Brad Guzan is returning to MLS.

After nine seasons in England — eight with Aston Villa, and one with Middlesbrough — Guzan is the latest marquee name to sign for expansion MLS side Atlanta United, though the U.S. national team goalkeeper won’t arrive Stateside until the conclusion of the current Premier League season, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Guzan’s professional career began with Chivas USA in 2005. After three and a half seasons in Southern California, Villa brought the then-23-year-old to the Premier League, where he’d become the full-time no. 2 to Tim Howard — who’s now back in MLS himself — before becoming the off-and-on no. 1 alongside Howard the last two years. Since joining Boro in the summer, Guzan has fallen behind former Barcelona and Manchester United shot-stopper Victor Valdes.

The 32-year-old Chicago native will be acquired via MLS’s allocation order, for which Atlanta previously held the no. 1 spot. They will now move to the end of the line, no. 22, with fellow expansion side Minnesota United moving into the top spot; the Houston Dynamo are now no. 2.

LIVE: Liverpool, Southampton clash in EFL Cup semifinal

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Oriol Romeu of Southampton holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

The scene is set for another famous night at Anfield.

Liverpool host Premier League rivals Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at St Mary’s two weeks ago.

Saints should have beat Liverpool 3-0 on that night and Claude Puel‘s men will be up against it at Anfield despite their slender first leg advantage. If Saints do get through to the final at Wembley it will be their first major final since 2003.

In team news Liverpool star with Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense, while Daniel Sturridge starts up front. Southampton’s captain and star defender Virgil Van Dijk misses out through injury with youngster Jack Stephens coming in.

Hit the link above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction, analysis and videos from Anfield as one team will seal their spot in the first domestic final of the season.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez. Subs: Lewis; Martina, Clasie, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long

Silva: Underdog Hull needs to “enjoy pressure” of Cup tie

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marco Silva, Manager of Hull City reacts during the Premier League match between Hull City and AFC Bournemouth at KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

On paper, it’s unlikely that Hull City is going to go into Old Trafford down 2-0 and emerge with a trip to the EFL Cup Final.

That’s the task that awaits Marco Silva’s Tigers on Thursday.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows a thing or three about closing out cup ties. Even if he didn’t, United doesn’t allow goals often.

So Hull needs a surprise result. Here’s Silva:

“This is a big chance for us. It is not easy because Manchester United have the first result.

“We have prepared for this game in the same way and we need to play well. It is important that we try to win the game. I want the players to enjoy the pressure of this type of game.”

Kickoff is Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Premier League target Guedes ends up with PSG

psg.fr/
psg.fr
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes, 20, joins PSG from Benfica. He’s been twice-capped by Portugal, appearing in friendlies against Russia and Luxembourg in 2015.

He has seven goals and seven assists this year, including a pair of markers in the UEFA Champions League (against Napoli and Besiktas).

A striker who can play on the right, the lithe Guedes still has some filling out to do and has been loosely compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. If that’s anywhere near accurate, PSG may not be his destination for long.

Transfer rumor roundup: Palace, Sunderland, Man City on alert

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 18: Jose Gaya (R) of Valencia competes for the ball with Thomas Murg of Rapid Vienna during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Valencia CF and Rapid Vienna at Estadi de Mestalla on February 18, 2016 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images)
Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

As we wait to see whether anyone matches Burnley’s bid for Robert Snodgrass, there are plenty of names moving theoretically in the rumor mill.

Sunderland needs to act to replace Patrick Van Aanholt, who’s said to be en route to Crystal Palace. Oddly enough, the Black Cats are looking at another team who has struggled — Swansea City — amongst their options. The Newcastle Chronicle says Neil Taylor (Swans) joins Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo as targets for David Moyes.

Ex-Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce might be set to add to Patrick van Aanholt in his stable of former Sunderland players. Yann M’Vila is the name mentioned by London Evening Standard as a target, with the Rubin Kazan player having a $15 million release clause.

Pep Guardiola has some new and old targets mentioned by The Times. Juan Bernat of Bayern Munich is the old name, and he’s joined by Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, Valencia fullback Jose Gaya, and Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin. Throw in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and you’ve got a solid three of five players who almost certainly would have to wait until summer. Could Gaya or Bernat move sooner?

Gaya is 21, and has experience at every youth level from Spain U-15 to U-21. He’s made 56 league appearances for Valencia, and is signed through 2020 with a $54 million release clause.

After failing to break into RB Leipzig’s side following a $16 million summer transfer, 19-year-old Scottish attacker Oliver Burke is open to a move. The ex-Nottingham Forest man has suitors at Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, and Leicester City.