Brad Guzan’s move from Boro to ATL is official, set for summer

It’s finally, officially official: Brad Guzan is returning to MLS.

After nine seasons in England — eight with Aston Villa, and one with Middlesbrough — Guzan is the latest marquee name to sign for expansion MLS side Atlanta United, though the U.S. national team goalkeeper won’t arrive Stateside until the conclusion of the current Premier League season, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Guzan’s professional career began with Chivas USA in 2005. After three and a half seasons in Southern California, Villa brought the then-23-year-old to the Premier League, where he’d become the full-time no. 2 to Tim Howard — who’s now back in MLS himself — before becoming the off-and-on no. 1 alongside Howard the last two years. Since joining Boro in the summer, Guzan has fallen behind former Barcelona and Manchester United shot-stopper Victor Valdes.

The 32-year-old Chicago native will be acquired via MLS’s allocation order, for which Atlanta previously held the no. 1 spot. They will now move to the end of the line, no. 22, with fellow expansion side Minnesota United moving into the top spot; the Houston Dynamo are now no. 2.

