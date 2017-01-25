More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool in action during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Carragher slams invisible Sturridge: “It’s like playing with 10 men”

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 11:09 PM EST

There’s no doubt about it: the modern game, and the ways in which we discuss it, are extremely harsh on strikers.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With so many sides the world over opting for a system that deploys a lone striker — often times completely isolated and facing two central defenders — goals are harder and harder to come by for these leading men. When the rest of the team does their part, though, shouldering the goal-scoring load, all is well in the world.

When the necessary service isn’t there, and those few-and-far-between chances aren’t converted, the hours and day following a crushing defeat are an absolute nightmare for strikers. Take, for example, Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge, who on Wednesday had one clear-cut look at goal in Liverpool’s EFL Cup semifinals defeat to Southampton, and fired it well over the crossbar. After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher declared open season on Sturridge — quotes from the Telegraph:

“When he plays and he doesn’t score you’re basically down to 10 men because he doesn’t offer anything else. The only reason to have him in the team is for finishing ability. He doesn’t do anything else in the game now.”

“He’s had a really poor night and usually he finishes that. He’s a completely different player now to what he was when he first came under Brendan Rodgers. He used to give you penetration in behind and he had pace.

“I don’t know whether his pace has completely gone, or he’s worried about injuries — but his pace has gone. All he does is come to feet now.”

This has always been the knock on Sturridge — that he’s blindingly brilliant on his day, but a total passenger when he’s not getting goals. There’s also the “when he’s healthy” caveat, by which point you begin to wonder whether or not Sturridge can be counted on as the leading man for a title-contending team. (Remember: in 2013-14, he played second fiddle to Luis Suarez.)

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday ]

In truth, Sturridge seems a poor fit for Jurgen Klopp‘s high-pressing, counter-attacking system which requires a high level of work rate from all 10 outfield players. Any decent coach — which Klopp has proven himself, clearly — will alter his system in order to get the very best out of a transcendent player, but with each passing performance, Sturridge seems less and less that level of player.

Brazil edges Colombia in charity game for Chapecoense

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 25: Brazil and Colombian players pay tribute to Chapecoense players. during a match between Brazil and Colombia as part of Friendly Match In Memory of Associacao Chapecoense de Futebol at Engenhao Stadium on January 25, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 25, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match Thursday to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Dudu scored on a header in the 47th minute at Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao stadium, venue for track and field at last year’s Rio’s Olympics. The stadium was half full to see the international friendly with both teams composed of local players and absent top European stars like Brazil’s Neymar.

The air crash in Colombia two months ago killed 71 of 77 people aboard, including 19 players of the Chapecoense club. Three players survived, and all three attended the match.

Chapecoense played its first match since the disaster on Saturday, drawing 2-2 in a friendly with Brazilian club champion Palmeiras.

Report: Donovan won’t sign with RSL; his future is unknown

Landon Donovan, LA Galaxy (Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Facebook)
Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Facebook
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

If Landon Donovan decides to come back for an 18th season as a professional, he won’t be doing so in the Claret and Cobalt of Real Salt Lake, according to a report on SI.com.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | USMNT ]

Per the report, Donovan, who is the all-time leading goal-scorer and assist man in MLS and U.S. national team history, and RSL, who offered the 34-year-old a two-year Designated Player contract last month, were unable to come to terms on a deal that would bring the man for whom the league’s MVP trophy is now named to Rio Tinto Stadium.

Donovan remains available as a free agent after the LA Galaxy, for whom Donovan came out of retirement in the fall, declined to offer him a DP contract this offseason. The previous report which stated RSL’s pursuit of Donovan also mentioned a second, mystery team from the Eastern Conference that had been in contact.

[ MORE: Finally official — Guzan returning to MLS, but not until the summer ]

It’s entirely possible — perhaps even likely — that Donovan doesn’t want to play another season, that he only briefly emerged from retirement to help the Galaxy while they endured a rash of injuries to key attacking players, and that any attempts to coerce another season out of him are futile.

It’s also possible — perhaps likely, again — that the 2017 season will start before definitive word comes down from Donovan, so let’s all kick back, relax and see how this one plays out.

Men In Blazers podcast: Man City-Spurs drama; Diego Costa saga

Men In Blazers
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 8:14 PM EST

Rog and Davo break down the cut-and-thrust draw between Manchester City and Spurs, welcome Diego Costa back to the Chelsea side and talk about a bonkers end to Arsenal versus Burnley.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

AFCON roundup: Egypt tops Ghana, clinches last quarterfinal spot

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, front, scores a goal during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Egypt and Ghana at the Stade de Port-Gentil, Gabon, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 25, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) Egypt made sure its long-awaited return to the African Cup of Nations will last at least one more match as it clinched the last quarterfinal place with a thunderous free-kick by Mohamed Salah and a 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Salah’s 11th-minute goal saw Egypt take spot in Group D from the Ghanaians on the final day of group games in Gabon, eliminating Mali, which drew 1-1 with Uganda.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, needed to win to make sure it progressed at its first African Cup in seven years. Ghana had already qualified.

[ MORE: Southampton outlast Liverpool, reach EFL Cup final ]

Salah’s strike was one of the goals of the tournament as he stepped up and smashed the free kick into the top left corner with Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah helpless.