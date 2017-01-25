Coutinho extends Liverpool deal, credits “winner” Klopp

Liverpool has locked down its key attacker.
Philippe Coutinho, 24, had been linked with a move to Barcelona, and the Reds have pre-empted that discussion by signing the Brazilian to a new five-year deal.
The BBC says Coutinho becomes Liverpool’s highest-paid player.
Coutinho says he’s happy to stay with Jurgen Klopp:
“Jürgen is a great manager,” the 24-year-old stated. “We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived – and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.
“It’s not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players.”
Coutinho missed a little over a month with injury, a stretch which saw the Reds go 4W-2D-1L in the Premier League.
Jose Mourinho’s new haircut is a privilege, and one of the reasons that he can even get smiles out of his many enemies.
The Manchester United manager was asked about his newly-shorn dome, and here’s what he had to say on Wednesday.
“The haircut is a privilege because I am the kind of guy who can do it, and in one month I have a new (lid),” he said with a laugh. “Some of you can’t do it.”
Mourinho says United has a 35% chance to win the EFL Cup. The Red Devils hold a 2-0 edge on Hull City and did not allow a road goal. If they keep the advantage after Thursday’s second leg, it’ll be off to Wembley for Southampton or Liverpool. Saints lead 1-0 ahead of today’s match at Anfield.
Hull City’s best player this season looks to be on his way out of town.
Robert Snodgrass, 29, has been linked with West Ham and Middlesbrough after turning down a new deal with Hull in December, but it’s Burnley which has seen a bid accepted by the Tigers.
The Hull Daily Mail says that both West Ham and Boro are expected to up their bids, so it’s no done deal that Snodgrass will head to Turf Moor. The Burnley bid was for $9.5 million with add-ons that could take it to around $12.5 million.
A right wing who also plays centrally and on the left, Snodgrass is an excellent free kick taker with 20 caps and six goals for Scotland.
He has seven goals and three assists for the Tigers this season, adding two more goals in cup competition.
Hull plays Manchester United on Thursday in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, and then again in the Premier League on Feb. 1. The Tigers are 19th, two points out of the relegation zone, and have sold Jake Livermore but have brought in Evandro and Markus Henriksen on permanent deals and Oumar Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui on loan.
Burnley sits 13th, and has already added Joey Barton during January.
Birmingham City coach Gianfranco Zola didn’t want to lose Jonathan Spector, but knew the American defender wanted to head home.
Now we know his destination.
Spector, 30, is back in the United States with Orlando City after almost a decade and a half in Europe with Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, West Ham United, and Birmingham City.
The last six seasons were spent with Birmingham, where he played 179 times for the Championship side.
Spector appeared eight times for Manchester United in 2003 with three of those matches coming in the Premier League. He made 20 PL appearances for Charlton, and 101 more for West Ham.
It’s a big pickup for Orlando. We just wish it would’ve happened in time for Spector to join USMNT camp.
One hasn’t been in the league since 2013, while the other has never donned an MLS kit in the heat of game play.
Both are looking to make a roster for this season.
USMNT veterans Freddy Adu and Oguchi Onyewu are in training camp with clubs on opposite sides of the United States.
Adu, 27, last played in MLS for the Philadelphia Union in 2013, and has since represented five teams. Most recently, Adu suited up for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the NASL. Now he’ll try to make the Portland Timbers.
Then there’s Onyewu, who’s as well-traveled as Adu but a bit older. The 34-year-old center back is in Philadelphia Union camp, looking for his first meaningful action since leaving Charlton Athletic in 2015.
Adu has 17 U.S. caps with two goals but hasn’t been capped since 2011, while Onyewu has six goals in 69 caps, the latest coming in 2014.