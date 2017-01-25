More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: James Milner of Liverpool reacts during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
EFL Cup: Saints outlast Liverpool, end 14-year Cup final drought

By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Southampton are headed to Wembley Stadium for their first major Cup final since 2003 (FA Cup — lost to Arsenal) after outlasting Liverpool over 180 minutes (1-0 in the first leg at home; 1-0 away on Wednesday) in the semifinals of the 2016-17 EFL Cup.

The three best chances of Wednesday’s first half all went Saints’ way, with Steven Davis and Dusan Tadic presenting themselves inside the penalty area for Nathan Redmond, who tore up and down the right side of Liverpool’s defense over the two legs. It was baptism by fire for Liverpool’s 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold, who always seemed one or two steps behind Redmond.

Tadic’s chance was the clearest cut for Saints, as Redmond cut the ball back to the penalty spot for the Serbian international, only to see Loris Karius quickly off his line to smother the low shot toward goal.

Liverpool saw two big chances come and go early in the second half, as Fraser Forster somehow pawed the ball off his own goal line, and Daniel Sturridge sent his one-on-one effort over the crossbar after Jordan Henderson played him through brilliantly.

With Liverpool pushing more and more for a late equalizer, Saints suddenly enjoyed acres of space on the counter, which Shane Long made the most of in the 91st minute. Josh Sims played the ball through to Long inside the penalty area, and Long lifted it over the outstretched arm of Karius to send it inside the far post for a 1-0 victory on the night, and a 2-0 triumph on aggregate.

Brad Guzan’s move from Boro to ATL is official, set for summer

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Guzan #12 of the United States signals to his team during the second half against Mexico during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

It’s finally, officially official: Brad Guzan is returning to MLS.

After nine seasons in England — eight with Aston Villa, and one with Middlesbrough — Guzan is the latest marquee name to sign for expansion MLS side Atlanta United, though the U.S. national team goalkeeper won’t arrive Stateside until the conclusion of the current Premier League season, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Guzan’s professional career began with Chivas USA in 2005. After three and a half seasons in Southern California, Villa brought the then-23-year-old to the Premier League, where he’d become the full-time no. 2 to Tim Howard — who’s now back in MLS himself — before becoming the off-and-on no. 1 alongside Howard the last two years. Since joining Boro in the summer, Guzan has fallen behind former Barcelona and Manchester United shot-stopper Victor Valdes.

The 32-year-old Chicago native will be acquired via MLS’s allocation order, for which Atlanta previously held the no. 1 spot. They will now move to the end of the line, no. 22, with fellow expansion side Minnesota United moving into the top spot; the Houston Dynamo are now no. 2.

LIVE: Liverpool, Southampton clash in EFL Cup semifinal

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Oriol Romeu of Southampton holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

The scene is set for another famous night at Anfield.

Liverpool host Premier League rivals Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at St Mary’s two weeks ago.

Saints should have beat Liverpool 3-0 on that night and Claude Puel‘s men will be up against it at Anfield despite their slender first leg advantage. If Saints do get through to the final at Wembley it will be their first major final since 2003.

In team news Liverpool star with Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense, while Daniel Sturridge starts up front. Southampton’s captain and star defender Virgil Van Dijk misses out through injury with youngster Jack Stephens coming in.

Hit the link above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction, analysis and videos from Anfield as one team will seal their spot in the first domestic final of the season.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez. Subs: Lewis; Martina, Clasie, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long

Silva: Underdog Hull needs to “enjoy pressure” of Cup tie

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marco Silva, Manager of Hull City reacts during the Premier League match between Hull City and AFC Bournemouth at KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

On paper, it’s unlikely that Hull City is going to go into Old Trafford down 2-0 and emerge with a trip to the EFL Cup Final.

That’s the task that awaits Marco Silva’s Tigers on Thursday.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows a thing or three about closing out cup ties. Even if he didn’t, United doesn’t allow goals often.

So Hull needs a surprise result. Here’s Silva:

“This is a big chance for us. It is not easy because Manchester United have the first result.

“We have prepared for this game in the same way and we need to play well. It is important that we try to win the game. I want the players to enjoy the pressure of this type of game.”

Kickoff is Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Premier League target Guedes ends up with PSG

psg.fr/
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes, 20, joins PSG from Benfica. He’s been twice-capped by Portugal, appearing in friendlies against Russia and Luxembourg in 2015.

He has seven goals and seven assists this year, including a pair of markers in the UEFA Champions League (against Napoli and Besiktas).

A striker who can play on the right, the lithe Guedes still has some filling out to do and has been loosely compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. If that’s anywhere near accurate, PSG may not be his destination for long.