Hull City accepts bid for leading scorer Snodgrass

Hull City’s best player this season looks to be on his way out of town.

Robert Snodgrass, 29, has been linked with West Ham and Middlesbrough after turning down a new deal with Hull in December, but it’s Burnley which has seen a bid accepted by the Tigers.

The Hull Daily Mail says that both West Ham and Boro are expected to up their bids, so it’s no done deal that Snodgrass will head to Turf Moor. The Burnley bid was for $9.5 million with add-ons that could take it to around $12.5 million.

[ MORE: Spector off to Orlando City ]

A right wing who also plays centrally and on the left, Snodgrass is an excellent free kick taker with 20 caps and six goals for Scotland.

He has seven goals and three assists for the Tigers this season, adding two more goals in cup competition.

Hull plays Manchester United on Thursday in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, and then again in the Premier League on Feb. 1. The Tigers are 19th, two points out of the relegation zone, and have sold Jake Livermore but have brought in Evandro and Markus Henriksen on permanent deals and Oumar Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui on loan.

Burnley sits 13th, and has already added Joey Barton during January.

Follow @NicholasMendola