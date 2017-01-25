LIVE: Liverpool, Southampton clash in EFL Cup semifinal

The scene is set for another famous night at Anfield.

Liverpool host Premier League rivals Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at St Mary’s two weeks ago.

Saints should have beat Liverpool 3-0 on that night and Claude Puel‘s men will be up against it at Anfield despite their slender first leg advantage. If Saints do get through to the final at Wembley it will be their first major final since 2003.

In team news Liverpool star with Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense, while Daniel Sturridge starts up front. Southampton’s captain and star defender Virgil Van Dijk misses out through injury with youngster Jack Stephens coming in.

Hit the link above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction, analysis and videos from Anfield as one team will seal their spot in the first domestic final of the season.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez. Subs: Lewis; Martina, Clasie, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long

