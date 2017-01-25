Mourinho says his new haircut is a privilege that comes with hair (video)

Jose Mourinho’s new haircut is a privilege, and one of the reasons that he can even get smiles out of his many enemies.

The Manchester United manager was asked about his newly-shorn dome, and here’s what he had to say on Wednesday.

“The haircut is a privilege because I am the kind of guy who can do it, and in one month I have a new (lid),” he said with a laugh. “Some of you can’t do it.”

Mourinho says United has a 35% chance to win the EFL Cup. The Red Devils hold a 2-0 edge on Hull City and did not allow a road goal. If they keep the advantage after Thursday’s second leg, it’ll be off to Wembley for Southampton or Liverpool. Saints lead 1-0 ahead of today’s match at Anfield.

A new look for the boss! ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/gX47ZYHxDO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2017

