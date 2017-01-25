More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PST EXTRA: Looking ahead to Liverpool vs. Chelsea (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 9:36 AM EST

The FA Cup will dominate this weekend’s headlines, but many of us are already looking to a massive meeting of the minds between Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday.

Liverpool looks to make a dent in Chelsea’s big Premier League table lead, while the Blues look to create even more distance between them and the big boys.

Joe Prince-Wright and Jenna Corrado discuss next weekend’s Liverpool v. Chelsea match, including the rivalry between these sides, Liverpool’s recent struggles and more.

Loan watch: Which PL figures could boost relegation battlers?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Anthony Martial of Manchester United (9) celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

The transfer window is a chance for fixes, but also for developmental time.

The incredible depth of some of the Premier League’s top dogs means that some of the top flight’s lesser lights can see their relegation fears lessened — and even saved — by an injection of short-term talent.

Hull City and Liverpool are hoping to mutually benefit from Lazar Markovic‘s move to the Tigers, for example.

Who are some key pieces who also fit this bill? As with any loan story, the list starts with Chelsea.

1) Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea — The 20-year-old striker has yet to leave the Blues on loan, but several clubs would love to give him a run in their forward ranks. Newcastle United was linked with him, but Premier League outfits like Stoke and West Brom were also mentioned.

2) Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea — Often mentioned as a loan make-weight to bring Fernando Llorente from Swansea, Batshuayi needs PL playing time to develop into a player Antonio Conte feels he can trust.

3) Anthony Martial, Manchester United — A year ago, many — including myself — were jabbing Arsene Wenger for not matching the money Louis Van Gaal paid to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. What a difference a manager makes, and what a difference Martial could make at a PL relegation battler.

4) Asmir Begovic, Chelsea — He wants to play, and Bournemouth very much wants him. Now Chelsea has to decide whether an adequate replacement is available.

5) Chuba Akpom, Arsenal – Aston Villa has been linked with the Gunners striker, and the 21-year-old will not be bathing in playing time with Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, and many other options ahead of him.

6) Jordan Rhodes, Middlesbrough – Not a PL giant, but also surplus to plans for Aitor Karanka. Given the massive buzz around his choosing a new Championship club this season, could Boro and another PL side work out a deal that keeps him in the Boro stables? Seems unlikely Karanka would want to help a relegation candidate, so the Championship seems more likely.

Coutinho extends Liverpool deal, credits “winner” Klopp

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

Liverpool has locked down its key attacker.

Philippe Coutinho, 24, had been linked with a move to Barcelona, and the Reds have pre-empted that discussion by signing the Brazilian to a new five-year deal.

The BBC says Coutinho becomes Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

Coutinho says he’s happy to stay with Jurgen Klopp:

“Jürgen is a great manager,” the 24-year-old stated. “We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived – and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.

“It’s not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players.”

Coutinho missed a little over a month with injury, a stretch which saw the Reds go 4W-2D-1L in the Premier League.

Mourinho says his new haircut is a privilege that comes with hair (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

Jose Mourinho’s new haircut is a privilege, and one of the reasons that he can even get smiles out of his many enemies.

The Manchester United manager was asked about his newly-shorn dome, and here’s what he had to say on Wednesday.

“The haircut is a privilege because I am the kind of guy who can do it, and in one month I have a new (lid),” he said with a laugh. “Some of you can’t do it.”

Mourinho says United has a 35% chance to win the EFL Cup. The Red Devils hold a 2-0 edge on Hull City and did not allow a road goal. If they keep the advantage after Thursday’s second leg, it’ll be off to Wembley for Southampton or Liverpool. Saints lead 1-0 ahead of today’s match at Anfield.

Hull City accepts bid for leading scorer Snodgrass

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Robert Snodgrass of Hull City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KCOM Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Hull City’s best player this season looks to be on his way out of town.

Robert Snodgrass, 29, has been linked with West Ham and Middlesbrough after turning down a new deal with Hull in December, but it’s Burnley which has seen a bid accepted by the Tigers.

The Hull Daily Mail says that both West Ham and Boro are expected to up their bids, so it’s no done deal that Snodgrass will head to Turf Moor. The Burnley bid was for $9.5 million with add-ons that could take it to around $12.5 million.

A right wing who also plays centrally and on the left, Snodgrass is an excellent free kick taker with 20 caps and six goals for Scotland.

He has seven goals and three assists for the Tigers this season, adding two more goals in cup competition.

Hull plays Manchester United on Thursday in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, and then again in the Premier League on Feb. 1. The Tigers are 19th, two points out of the relegation zone, and have sold Jake Livermore but have brought in Evandro and Markus Henriksen on permanent deals and Oumar Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui on loan.

Burnley sits 13th, and has already added Joey Barton during January.