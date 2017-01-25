More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Landon Donovan, LA Galaxy (Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Facebook)
Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Facebook

Report: Donovan won’t sign with RSL; his future is unknown

By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

If Landon Donovan decides to come back for an 18th season as a professional, he won’t be doing so in the Claret and Cobalt of Real Salt Lake, according to a report on SI.com.

Per the report, Donovan, who is the all-time leading goal-scorer and assist man in MLS and U.S. national team history, and RSL, who offered the 34-year-old a two-year Designated Player contract last month, were unable to come to terms on a deal that would bring the man for whom the league’s MVP trophy is now named to Rio Tinto Stadium.

Donovan remains available as a free agent after the LA Galaxy, for whom Donovan came out of retirement in the fall, declined to offer him a DP contract this offseason. The previous report which stated RSL’s pursuit of Donovan also mentioned a second, mystery team from the Eastern Conference that had been in contact.

It’s entirely possible — perhaps even likely — that Donovan doesn’t want to play another season, that he only briefly emerged from retirement to help the Galaxy while they endured a rash of injuries to key attacking players, and that any attempts to coerce another season out of him are futile.

It’s also possible — perhaps likely, again — that the 2017 season will start before definitive word comes down from Donovan, so let’s all kick back, relax and see how this one plays out.

Brazil edges Colombia in charity game for Chapecoense

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 25: Brazil and Colombian players pay tribute to Chapecoense players. during a match between Brazil and Colombia as part of Friendly Match In Memory of Associacao Chapecoense de Futebol at Engenhao Stadium on January 25, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match Thursday to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Dudu scored on a header in the 47th minute at Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao stadium, venue for track and field at last year’s Rio’s Olympics. The stadium was half full to see the international friendly with both teams composed of local players and absent top European stars like Brazil’s Neymar.

The air crash in Colombia two months ago killed 71 of 77 people aboard, including 19 players of the Chapecoense club. Three players survived, and all three attended the match.

Chapecoense played its first match since the disaster on Saturday, drawing 2-2 in a friendly with Brazilian club champion Palmeiras.

Men In Blazers podcast: Man City-Spurs drama; Diego Costa saga

Men In Blazers
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 8:14 PM EST

Rog and Davo break down the cut-and-thrust draw between Manchester City and Spurs, welcome Diego Costa back to the Chelsea side and talk about a bonkers end to Arsenal versus Burnley.

AFCON roundup: Egypt tops Ghana, clinches last quarterfinal spot

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, front, scores a goal during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Egypt and Ghana at the Stade de Port-Gentil, Gabon, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
Associated PressJan 25, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) Egypt made sure its long-awaited return to the African Cup of Nations will last at least one more match as it clinched the last quarterfinal place with a thunderous free-kick by Mohamed Salah and a 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday.

Salah’s 11th-minute goal saw Egypt take spot in Group D from the Ghanaians on the final day of group games in Gabon, eliminating Mali, which drew 1-1 with Uganda.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, needed to win to make sure it progressed at its first African Cup in seven years. Ghana had already qualified.

Salah’s strike was one of the goals of the tournament as he stepped up and smashed the free kick into the top left corner with Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah helpless.

Southampton’s victory made sweeter after Liverpool’s cherry-picking

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Southampton players celebrate victory with their supporters following the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

LIVERPOOL — Southampton’s fans were ecstatic to reach their first final of a major competition since 2003.

Reaching the 2016-17 final of the EFL Cup tasted even sweeter because it came at the expense of Liverpool.

In the last three seasons Southampton have sold five star players to Liverpool, racking up $115 million in transfer fees. Although that has obviously boosted Saints’ finances considerably and they chose to sell the players, the fact the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and now Sadio Mane all left for Anfield left a sour taste in the mouth.

Liverpool have been nicknamed “Liverhampton” by many Saints fans such has been the level of their pilfering in recent seasons. Players and managers have left Saints for Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham, but the way Liverpool cherry-picks Saints’ top talent each summer leaves many fuming.

On Wednesday it was Saints who showed they’d not only plugged the gaps after selling stars but they’d beaten Liverpool fair and square over two legs, reaching the League Cup final for just the second time in their history

“It’s not bad, eh?” manager Claude Puel smiled post-game. “It’s fantastic. I am happy for all the squad because they work very hard since the beginning of the season and play all these games every three days which is very difficult. Often they can do fantastic work on the pitch without the good reward and today I think it’s fantastic to win this game, to see the qualify for Wembley and to have all this for the staff, the player and our fans.

“We have fantastic fans, Inter Milan away with 8,000 fans was fantastic and every time and every game they come and it’s a fantastic reward for all the good work. It’s not finished now. It’s interesting of course to go to Wembley and it’s not just to participate but to win this game. We have time to prepare this game.”

Puel will go down in folklore for leading Saints to a final and they put in the perfect gameplan against a Liverpool side renowned for their pressing and harrying. Yet, they’ve done very well against Liverpool since Klopp arrived, losing just one of their six games against the German coach with a 3-1-2 record.

It’s like they have something extra to prove…

Over the two legs Saints sat back, soaked up pressure and hit Liverpool on the counter. They did it so well their manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated them for their victory, then questioned why they don’t play on the counter all the time. He’s got a point.

Puel’s tactics usually see Saints dominant possession and then spurn chances. Their inconsistent form in the Premier League and early exit from the UEFA Europa League attest to the struggles they’ve had adapting to the Frenchman’s tactics in his first season in England.

However, he is just the third manager since 1976 to lead Saints to a major final. The man they called “the dog” in his playing days for his rugged style of play has transferred that spirit to his team as they’ve now kept clean sheets in all five of their EFL Cup games on the road to Wembley, knocking off Premier League opponents Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Arsenal and now Liverpool. Oriol Romeu was a warrior in midfield and Shane Long delivered the hammer blow in stoppage time by finishing off one final devastating counter attack.

 

 

As for Liverpool, those who switched St Mary’s for Anfield probably won’t be regretting their move. They left for one of the most famous clubs on the planet plus their bank balances have swelled considerably. Yet, just a part of them may have been a little jealous to not help Saints complete their remarkable journey from winning the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final at Wembley in 2010 as a third-tier club to reaching the famous arch in the EFL Cup final in 2017.

After a shaky start to the 2016-17 season, Saints are in the ascendancy once again. Having to rebuild time and time again will eventually catch up with you and arguably that has happened to Saints. Their young team came of age at Anfield and this was a significant moment in their development.

Liverpool’s slump of one win in seven games in January is indicative of Klopp’s methods wearing his players down. The pressure of slipping up in the title race (they could trail Chelsea by 13 points if they lose to them at Anfield on Tuesday) is weighing heavy on their shoulders and although they managed to create chances, they never looked like getting in-behind a makeshift Saints backline.

With young Jack Stephens stepping in for the injured talisman Virgil Van Dijk, he put in a fine display to show that Saints’ academy is still churning out stars. Whenever a Saints youngster comes through the ranks now and plays well, the first joke you see emanate on social media is something along the lines of “Welcome to Liverpool, Josh Sims/Sam McQueen/Jack Stephens.”

The conveyor belt from St Mary’s to Anfield may carry on.

Southampton’s fans won’t care about that too much right now after the magical night at Anfield. They celebrated wildly at the full time whistle and so did their players on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk if reaching the final not only presented a chance to win a trophy but also get back to Europe, Puel admitted the motivation to make up for their early European exit this season is strong.

“Yes. It’s an important big game, not just to play this final but perhaps to see another qualify for the European games,” Puel said. “It will be important for the squad to continue the work, to improve, and know the possibilities to play European games. All the information when they improve it’s important to put all this experience for next year in European games. It will be important to qualify.”

For now, Saints’ fans will savor a special night for everyone connected with the club.

Their march goes on. Without the stars who left for Liverpool.