HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marco Silva, Manager of Hull City reacts during the Premier League match between Hull City and AFC Bournemouth at KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Silva: Underdog Hull needs to “enjoy pressure” of Cup tie

By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

On paper, it’s unlikely that Hull City is going to go into Old Trafford down 2-0 and emerge with a trip to the EFL Cup Final.

That’s the task that awaits Marco Silva’s Tigers on Thursday.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows a thing or three about closing out cup ties. Even if he didn’t, United doesn’t allow goals often.

So Hull needs a surprise result. Here’s Silva:

“This is a big chance for us. It is not easy because Manchester United have the first result.

“We have prepared for this game in the same way and we need to play well. It is important that we try to win the game. I want the players to enjoy the pressure of this type of game.”

Kickoff is Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Premier League target Guedes ends up with PSG

psg.fr/
psg.fr
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes, 20, joins PSG from Benfica. He’s been twice-capped by Portugal, appearing in friendlies against Russia and Luxembourg in 2015.

He has seven goals and seven assists this year, including a pair of markers in the UEFA Champions League (against Napoli and Besiktas).

A striker who can play on the right, the lithe Guedes still has some filling out to do and has been loosely compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. If that’s anywhere near accurate, PSG may not be his destination for long.

Transfer rumor roundup: Palace, Sunderland, Man City on alert

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 18: Jose Gaya (R) of Valencia competes for the ball with Thomas Murg of Rapid Vienna during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Valencia CF and Rapid Vienna at Estadi de Mestalla on February 18, 2016 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images)
Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

As we wait to see whether anyone matches Burnley’s bid for Robert Snodgrass, there are plenty of names moving theoretically in the rumor mill.

Sunderland needs to act to replace Patrick Van Aanholt, who’s said to be en route to Crystal Palace. Oddly enough, the Black Cats are looking at another team who has struggled — Swansea City — amongst their options. The Newcastle Chronicle says Neil Taylor (Swans) joins Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo as targets for David Moyes.

Ex-Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce might be set to add to Patrick van Aanholt in his stable of former Sunderland players. Yann M’Vila is the name mentioned by London Evening Standard as a target, with the Rubin Kazan player having a $15 million release clause.

Pep Guardiola has some new and old targets mentioned by The Times. Juan Bernat of Bayern Munich is the old name, and he’s joined by Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, Valencia fullback Jose Gaya, and Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin. Throw in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and you’ve got a solid three of five players who almost certainly would have to wait until summer. Could Gaya or Bernat move sooner?

Gaya is 21, and has experience at every youth level from Spain U-15 to U-21. He’s made 56 league appearances for Valencia, and is signed through 2020 with a $54 million release clause.

After failing to break into RB Leipzig’s side following a $16 million summer transfer, 19-year-old Scottish attacker Oliver Burke is open to a move. The ex-Nottingham Forest man has suitors at Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, and Leicester City.

Barcelona: Messi contract talks progressing very well

EIBAR, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona walks onto the pitch prior to kick-off during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and FC Barcelona at Ipurua stadium on January 22, 2017 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

Lionel Messi’s future continues to look very blaugrana.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez says talks are progressing “very well” between the club and its superstar, whose deal currently expires in 2018.

The nature of his current deal has led to speculation that Manchester City or Chelsea would bid big to bring Messi to the Premier League.

Fernandez says he’s “very relaxed” about the situation. Barcelona is working on deals with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as well as club legend Andres Iniesta, having made new deals for Neymar, Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano, and Sergio Busquets.

From Sky Sports:

“It doesn’t matter much who will be the first to renew. There will be people who want to poison the situation, but we’ve been working on this issue for a long time.”

Good news for fans of Barcelona. While we’d love to see Messi in the Premier League, there’s something that wouldn’t feel right about him in anything other than red and blue.

Loan watch: Which PL figures could boost relegation battlers?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Anthony Martial of Manchester United (9) celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

The transfer window is a chance for fixes, but also for developmental time.

The incredible depth of some of the Premier League’s top dogs means that some of the top flight’s lesser lights can see their relegation fears lessened — and even saved — by an injection of short-term talent.

Hull City and Liverpool are hoping to mutually benefit from Lazar Markovic‘s move to the Tigers, for example.

Who are some key pieces who also fit this bill? As with any loan story, the list starts with Chelsea.

1) Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea — The 20-year-old striker has yet to leave the Blues on loan, but several clubs would love to give him a run in their forward ranks. Newcastle United was linked with him, but Premier League outfits like Stoke and West Brom were also mentioned.

2) Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea — Often mentioned as a loan make-weight to bring Fernando Llorente from Swansea, Batshuayi needs PL playing time to develop into a player Antonio Conte feels he can trust.

3) Anthony Martial, Manchester United — A year ago, many — including myself — were jabbing Arsene Wenger for not matching the money Louis Van Gaal paid to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. What a difference a manager makes, and what a difference Martial could make at a PL relegation battler.

4) Asmir Begovic, Chelsea — He wants to play, and Bournemouth very much wants him. Now Chelsea has to decide whether an adequate replacement is available.

5) Chuba Akpom, Arsenal – Aston Villa has been linked with the Gunners striker, and the 21-year-old will not be bathing in playing time with Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, and many other options ahead of him.

6) Jordan Rhodes, Middlesbrough – Not a PL giant, but also surplus to plans for Aitor Karanka. Given the massive buzz around his choosing a new Championship club this season, could Boro and another PL side work out a deal that keeps him in the Boro stables? Seems unlikely Karanka would want to help a relegation candidate, so the Championship seems more likely.