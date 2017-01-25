More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Shane Long of Southampton (not pictured) celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Three things learned from Saints’ win at Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

LIVERPOOL — Southampton beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to seal a memorable victory and their first appearance in the League Cup final since 1979.

Shane Long‘s late goal secured a 2-0 aggregate victory as Saints will now play either Manchester United or Hull City in the final next month at Wembley Stadium.

Here’s what we learned from a bitterly cold night at Anfield as Liverpool’s shocking January continued.

LACKLUSTER LIVERPOOL

You can’t say it hasn’t been coming.

Liverpool had failed to win any of their previous six games in January and they huffed and puffed without much penetration. With Philippe Coutinho still getting back to his best, Daniel Sturridge too static for much of the night and the duo of Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino forced further out wide to find space, the same issues which have stalled Liverpool in recent weeks cropped up.

It is rare that a Klopp side doesn’t look dynamic or pacey in the final third. This happened to them in the first leg at St Mary’s and it happened again at Anfield.

With flares and huge crowds in the streets around Anfield before kick off, this felt like one of the big European nights they’ve been accustomed to over the years. Unlike many other famous semifinals in the past, the team didn’t deliver.

Sturridge sent two acrobatic efforts over the bar and Coutinho went close but one Liverpool fan sat behind the shivering press box summed it up best: “This is our night of frustration, isn’t it?”

Now that dreams of a potential Wembley final against Manchester United are over, Liverpool only have the FA Cup and a battle for the top four to worry about. If their poor form continue and an under-strength side falls to second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and then loses to PL-leading Chelsea next Wednesday, the lingering title hopes will be dashed and Klopp will be under plenty of pressure to finish in the top four.

SAINTS COME OF AGE

Just like the first leg, Saints sat back and let Liverpool have the ball.  They were then lethal on the counter as Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond linked up superbly down the left to give young right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (only drafted into the team due to Nathaniel Clyne‘s injury) a horrid night, especially in the first half.

Southampton weathered a brutal storm late in the second half as Liverpool poured forward in search of the single goal which would take the game to extra time. But Saints, who crashed out of the UEFA Europa League in brutal circumstances in the group stage finale and have been inconsistent in the PL all season, held on for the draw they needed.

Claude Puel‘s nickname as a player was “the dog” for his performances for Monaco. His team dug in and displayed that grit to go on the road and grind out the resulted they needed.

Southampton’s feat of reaching their first major cup final since 2003 and only their second-ever final in this competition was made more impressive due to the fact that they had two unfancied center backs who stood out. Saints lost star center back Virgil Van Dijk through injury in the win against Leicester on Sunday and Jose Fonte finally left for West Ham last week. Youngster Jack Stephens stepped up big time as the 22-year-old, like many of his Southampton teammates, came of age at the perfect moment.

For the first time since they won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy as third-tier club in 2010, Saints are heading back to Wembley. Reaching this final underlines an incredible seven-year journey from the depths of the lower leagues to a major final and becoming a Premier League mainstay.

It was made even sweeter for Saints and their fans given the fact that Liverpool have paid $115 million to take five of their star players over the past few years.

FATIGUE TELLING

Deep into the second half, one Liverpool fan stood up and shouted: “Come on, it’s a semifinal!”

Liverpool knew it but they couldn’t kick on. They were moved from side to side by a solid Southampton defense but never looked like having the energy to get in-behind them.

Just like against Swansea City, Liverpool had no life left in them in the dying stages.

Klopp’s methods may be taking its toll at the same stage it did last season and it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool recover from this hammer blow.

The return of Sadio Mane will help but that won’t be for a couple of weeks. Klopp’s men badly need a boost.

EFL Cup: Saints outlast Liverpool, end 14-year Cup final drought

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: James Milner of Liverpool reacts during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Southampton are headed to Wembley Stadium for their first major Cup final since 2003 (FA Cup — lost to Arsenal) after outlasting Liverpool over 180 minutes (1-0 in the first leg at home; 1-0 away on Wednesday) in the semifinals of the 2016-17 EFL Cup.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The three best chances of Wednesday’s first half all went Saints’ way, with Steven Davis and Dusan Tadic presenting themselves inside the penalty area for Nathan Redmond, who tore up and down the right side of Liverpool’s defense over the two legs. It was baptism by fire for Liverpool’s 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold, who always seemed one or two steps behind Redmond.

Tadic’s chance was the clearest cut for Saints, as Redmond cut the ball back to the penalty spot for the Serbian international, only to see Loris Karius quickly off his line to smother the low shot toward goal.

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday ]

Liverpool saw two big chances come and go early in the second half, as Fraser Forster somehow pawed the ball off his own goal line, and Daniel Sturridge sent his one-on-one effort over the crossbar after Jordan Henderson played him through brilliantly.

With Liverpool pushing more and more for a late equalizer, Saints suddenly enjoyed acres of space on the counter, which Shane Long made the most of in the 91st minute. Josh Sims played the ball through to Long inside the penalty area, and Long lifted it over the outstretched arm of Karius to send it inside the far post for a 1-0 victory on the night, and a 2-0 triumph on aggregate.

Brad Guzan’s move from Boro to ATL is official, set for summer

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Guzan #12 of the United States signals to his team during the second half against Mexico during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

It’s finally, officially official: Brad Guzan is returning to MLS.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | USMNT ]

After nine seasons in England — eight with Aston Villa, and one with Middlesbrough — Guzan is the latest marquee name to sign for expansion MLS side Atlanta United, though the U.S. national team goalkeeper won’t arrive Stateside until the conclusion of the current Premier League season, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Guzan’s professional career began with Chivas USA in 2005. After three and a half seasons in Southern California, Villa brought the then-23-year-old to the Premier League, where he’d become the full-time no. 2 to Tim Howard — who’s now back in MLS himself — before becoming the off-and-on no. 1 alongside Howard the last two years. Since joining Boro in the summer, Guzan has fallen behind former Barcelona and Manchester United shot-stopper Victor Valdes.

[ MORE: Giovinco’s a big-money offer from China a threat to TFC? ]

The 32-year-old Chicago native will be acquired via MLS’s allocation order, for which Atlanta previously held the no. 1 spot. They will now move to the end of the line, no. 22, with fellow expansion side Minnesota United moving into the top spot; the Houston Dynamo are now no. 2.

LIVE: Liverpool, Southampton clash in EFL Cup semifinal

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Oriol Romeu of Southampton holds off Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

The scene is set for another famous night at Anfield.

[ LIVE: Follow Liverpool vs. Saints ] 

Liverpool host Premier League rivals Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at St Mary’s two weeks ago.

Saints should have beat Liverpool 3-0 on that night and Claude Puel‘s men will be up against it at Anfield despite their slender first leg advantage. If Saints do get through to the final at Wembley it will be their first major final since 2003.

In team news Liverpool star with Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold in defense, while Daniel Sturridge starts up front. Southampton’s captain and star defender Virgil Van Dijk misses out through injury with youngster Jack Stephens coming in.

Hit the link above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction, analysis and videos from Anfield as one team will seal their spot in the first domestic final of the season.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez. Subs: Lewis; Martina, Clasie, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long

Silva: Underdog Hull needs to “enjoy pressure” of Cup tie

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Marco Silva, Manager of Hull City reacts during the Premier League match between Hull City and AFC Bournemouth at KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 25, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

On paper, it’s unlikely that Hull City is going to go into Old Trafford down 2-0 and emerge with a trip to the EFL Cup Final.

That’s the task that awaits Marco Silva’s Tigers on Thursday.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows a thing or three about closing out cup ties. Even if he didn’t, United doesn’t allow goals often.

So Hull needs a surprise result. Here’s Silva:

“This is a big chance for us. It is not easy because Manchester United have the first result.

“We have prepared for this game in the same way and we need to play well. It is important that we try to win the game. I want the players to enjoy the pressure of this type of game.”

Kickoff is Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.