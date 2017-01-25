Transfer rumor roundup: Palace, Sunderland, Man City on alert

As we wait to see whether anyone matches Burnley’s bid for Robert Snodgrass, there are plenty of names moving theoretically in the rumor mill.
Sunderland needs to act to replace Patrick Van Aanholt, who’s said to be en route to Crystal Palace. Oddly enough, the Black Cats are looking at another team who has struggled — Swansea City — amongst their options. The Newcastle Chronicle says Neil Taylor (Swans) joins Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo as targets for David Moyes.
Ex-Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce might be set to add to Patrick van Aanholt in his stable of former Sunderland players. Yann M’Vila is the name mentioned by London Evening Standard as a target, with the Rubin Kazan player having a $15 million release clause.
Pep Guardiola has some new and old targets mentioned by The Times. Juan Bernat of Bayern Munich is the old name, and he’s joined by Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, Valencia fullback Jose Gaya, and Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin. Throw in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and you’ve got a solid three of five players who almost certainly would have to wait until summer. Could Gaya or Bernat move sooner?
Gaya is 21, and has experience at every youth level from Spain U-15 to U-21. He’s made 56 league appearances for Valencia, and is signed through 2020 with a $54 million release clause.
After failing to break into RB Leipzig’s side following a $16 million summer transfer, 19-year-old Scottish attacker Oliver Burke is open to a move. The ex-Nottingham Forest man has suitors at Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, and Leicester City.