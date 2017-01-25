Transfer rumor roundup: Palace, Sunderland, Man City on alert

The transfer window is a chance for fixes, but also for developmental time.

The incredible depth of some of the Premier League’s top dogs means that some of the top flight’s lesser lights can see their relegation fears lessened — and even saved — by an injection of short-term talent.

Hull City and Liverpool are hoping to mutually benefit from Lazar Markovic‘s move to the Tigers, for example.

Who are some key pieces who also fit this bill? As with any loan story, the list starts with Chelsea.

1) Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea — The 20-year-old striker has yet to leave the Blues on loan, but several clubs would love to give him a run in their forward ranks. Newcastle United was linked with him, but Premier League outfits like Stoke and West Brom were also mentioned.

2) Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea — Often mentioned as a loan make-weight to bring Fernando Llorente from Swansea, Batshuayi needs PL playing time to develop into a player Antonio Conte feels he can trust.

3) Anthony Martial, Manchester United — A year ago, many — including myself — were jabbing Arsene Wenger for not matching the money Louis Van Gaal paid to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. What a difference a manager makes, and what a difference Martial could make at a PL relegation battler.

4) Asmir Begovic, Chelsea — He wants to play, and Bournemouth very much wants him. Now Chelsea has to decide whether an adequate replacement is available.

5) Chuba Akpom, Arsenal – Aston Villa has been linked with the Gunners striker, and the 21-year-old will not be bathing in playing time with Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, and many other options ahead of him.

6) Jordan Rhodes, Middlesbrough – Not a PL giant, but also surplus to plans for Aitor Karanka. Given the massive buzz around his choosing a new Championship club this season, could Boro and another PL side work out a deal that keeps him in the Boro stables? Seems unlikely Karanka would want to help a relegation candidate, so the Championship seems more likely.

