If you’re a parent or just a lover of light-hearted fun, it’s likely you’ve enjoyed “The Lego Movie” and are looking forward to next month’s release of “The Lego Batman Movie”.’
With Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes, the English language version is star-studded, and the French language overdub is about to get super foot wattage.
Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is going to be handling the voice of Superman in the movie. Channing Tatum voiced Superman in “The Lego Movie”.