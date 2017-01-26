Boro rejects Leicester bid for Ramirez; Karanka frustrated

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka had the press conference of the day in the Premier League.

Karanka admitted that he’s hoping to convince former Real Madrid attacker and current PSG man Jese Rodriguez to join Boro on loan.

He also revealed that Gaston Ramirez handed in a transfer request, and that Boro has rejected a bid from Leicester City for the Uruguayan.

Then he proceeded with the hot takes, from The Express:

“It’s more than difficult, it’s frustrating because he was calling us to play here last season. He played his best last season, he went back to the national team again playing with us and to have this situation is frustrating as a coach and as a person.”

Karanka says Boro will not sell Ramirez if an acceptable bid doesn’t materialize, and that he has no hesitation to play the player.

Ramirez has been a combustible figure, once reportedly ripping up his Southampton contract in a desire to leave the club. We’re with Karanka here.

