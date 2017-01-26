More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho (L) and Middlesbrough Manager, Aitor Karanka react on the sideleins during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Boro rejects Leicester bid for Ramirez; Karanka frustrated

By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka had the press conference of the day in the Premier League.

Karanka admitted that he’s hoping to convince former Real Madrid attacker and current PSG man Jese Rodriguez to join Boro on loan.

He also revealed that Gaston Ramirez handed in a transfer request, and that Boro has rejected a bid from Leicester City for the Uruguayan.

Then he proceeded with the hot takes, from The Express:

“It’s more than difficult, it’s frustrating because he was calling us to play here last season. He played his best last season, he went back to the national team again playing with us and to have this situation is frustrating as a coach and as a person.”

Karanka says Boro will not sell Ramirez if an acceptable bid doesn’t materialize, and that he has no hesitation to play the player.
Ramirez has been a combustible figure, once reportedly ripping up his Southampton contract in a desire to leave the club. We’re with Karanka here.

Colombian striker Ramos joins Granada from Dortmund

ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 01: Adrian Ramos of Borussia Dortmund celebrates as he scores their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between RSC Anderlecht and Borussia Dortmund at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on October 1, 2014 in Anderlecht, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 26, 2017, 9:55 AM EST

MADRID (AP) Colombia striker Adrian Ramos has been loaned by Borussia Dortmund to struggling Spanish club Granada to June.

Financial details were not revealed on Thursday, although Dortmund has also reached a transfer agreement for Ramos with Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan that will be formalized at season’s end, the German club said.

“Adrian Ramos was presented with a lucrative offer from China last year. When he came to us once again during the winter to express his desire to leave the club and move to China, we decided to grant his wish,” sporting director Michael Zorc explained in a statement. “Moreover, it is a very valuable offer for a player who turned 31 years last Sunday.”

Ramos, who totaled 13 goals in 52 league games in 2 1/2 seasons with Dortmund, leaves a club ranked fourth in the Bundesliga and also competing in the Champions League.

He joins the next-to-last-place team in La Liga. Granada is under the same ownership as Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

“It’s a shaky situation, but I’m bringing a positive mindset in order to push forward. Everything is possible in football. We need to have faith and be confident”, Ramos said in Granada.

Ramos also played previously for Hertha Berlin for five seasons, notching 16 goals in 60 league appearances.

Granada, which lost its 11th game in 19 rounds against Espanyol on Saturday, is hoping to make a push out of the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

Ramos, capped 37 times by Colombia, is the club’s third winter market signing after Greek midfielder Panagiotas Kone and Iceland defender Sverrir Ingi Ingasson.

Report: Celtic shoot down Chelsea goalkeeper bid

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 31: Craig Gordon of Celtic walks among smokes as a flare is thrown in after Celtic's first goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 9:12 AM EST

Sky Sports is reporting that Celtic has turned down a bid from Chelsea for the services of goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 34-year-old Gordon has been with Celtic since 2014, when he left Sunderland for his native Scotland.

Chelsea seems to be looking for someone who eases their fears regarding the potential (if not probable) sale of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.

Oddly enough, Begovic would unseat another former Celtic goalkeeper in Artur Boruc.

The Blues currently have Portuguese international Eduardo as a No. 3. Any signing could be in the catbird seat given the constant rumors of interest in Thibaut Courtois.

Karanka hopeful to convince Jese to ditch PSG for Boro loan

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Jese of PSG (L) and Thiago Silva of PSG (R) shows appreciation to the fans after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 8:11 AM EST

This would be quite a pull for Aitor Karanka.

The ex-Real Madrid assistant and current Middlesbrough boss could be close to bringing Jese Rodriguez to the Riverside Stadium on loan for the club’s safety push.

Rodriguez, 23, has two goals in 14 matches for PSG since arriving from Real Madrid this summer. He averaged six goals over the past three seasons in a part-time role for Real, but left for playing time.

He’d find it at Boro, and now it’s Karanka’s job to make the reunion go from theory to practice.

“Jese” can play anywhere in a front three, though he is often deployed on the left wing. Karanka has used a lot of 4-2-3-1 and 4-1-4-1 though he used a 4-3-3 against West Ham, with Cristhian Stuani on the left.

Only Alvaro Negredo (5) has scored more goals than Stuani’s four for goal-hungry Boro. Jese could slot into the middle of the three in a 4-2-3-1.

Wenger accepts charge: “Big enough” to admit wrong

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger looks across the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Swansea City at The Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

Arsene Wenger admits he was wrong, though he hopes to explain himself.

The Arsenal manager was filmed having a physical confrontation with officials in the tunnel after being sent off the bench during the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Burnley over the weekend.

Wenger, 67, says he will accept a misconduct charge from the Football Association, but hopes to discuss the issue with them. And to be fair, touch line incidents with officials aren’t exactly commonplace for him.

From the BBC:

“When I don’t behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right. I’m a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win football games.”

Wenger says he is not sure how he’ll be punished, though the BBC points to the two-match ban and accompanying $25,000 fine given to Alan Pardew for shoving an assistant referee.

Arsenal is on the road for an FA Cup match at Southampton on Saturday before hosting Watford in a Premier League match on Tuesday.