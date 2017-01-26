LIVE: Manchester United aims for Wembley with Hull City visit

Jose Mourinho isn’t taking any chances with his lineup as Manchester United chases a date with Southampton in the EFL Cup Final.
Wembley awaits United if they can navigate a match at the KC Stadium against Hull City, one they’ll open with a 2-0 lead on a pair of home goals at Old Trafford.
Hull will use new signing Oumar Niasse, though fellow newcomers Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, and Evandro are on the bench.
United and Hull meet again Wednesday in the Premier League, a third match-up in three weeks and the second at Old Trafford.
LINEUPS
Hull City: Marshall, Maguire, Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen. Subs: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Weir, Evandro, Markovic.
Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan. Rooney.