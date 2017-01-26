More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Andrew Robertson of Hull City closes down Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
LIVE: Manchester United aims for Wembley with Hull City visit

By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Jose Mourinho isn’t taking any chances with his lineup as Manchester United chases a date with Southampton in the EFL Cup Final.

Wembley awaits United if they can navigate a match at the KC Stadium against Hull City, one they’ll open with a 2-0 lead on a pair of home goals at Old Trafford.

Hull will use new signing Oumar Niasse, though fellow newcomers Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, and Evandro are on the bench.

United and Hull meet again Wednesday in the Premier League, a third match-up in three weeks and the second at Old Trafford.

LINEUPS

Hull City: Marshall, Maguire, Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen. Subs: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Weir, Evandro, Markovic.

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan. Rooney.

Hull City warms up for FA Cup semifinal in Ryan Mason shirts

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Hull City players wear t-shirts in support of injured team mate Ryan Mason prior to the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. Mason suffered a fractured skull in the prevous match against Chelsea. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

With Ryan Mason still in the hospital after his nasty clash of heads with Gary Cahill, the Hull City squad is rallying around its English midfielder.

The club was set to take on Manchester United in the second leg of the FA Cup semifinal at the KCOM, and in the prematch warmups, they showed their support. The entire squad donned Mason’s shirt during warmups, all wearing his 25 shirt with his name on the back.

The 25-year-old banged heads with Chelsea defender Cahill on an aerial challenge in the Chelsea box during their Premier League meeting over the weekend, a match which saw Chelsea win comfortably 2-0. He was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen, while Cahill was able to come off unscathed. He underwent surgery in the West London hospital that night for a fractured skull, and has been hospitalized since.

The fans held a minute’s applause for Mason in the 25th minute of the game against Manchester United, and Hull immediately responded with the first big chance of the game.

The former Tottenham midfielder also received a visit from his old manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier today, the Spurs manager said. Pochettino was watching the game live on television from Barcelona where the squad was on a break, and saw the incident. He said he has been in touch with Mason’s family and his girlfriend since the injury. Pochettino also said the Spurs squad sent Mason a video from Barcelona to wish him well. Mason was a Spurs youth product and made 70 appearances for the senior team before being sold to Hull City this past summer.

“Ryan is very strong, mentally,” Pochettino said. “His mentality, his personality. He has suffered a lot in the past, he has suffered a lot of injuries and it’s sure that he can recover as soon as possible. He is strong and he has people around him, his family, that help him a lot and us, too, who will push him to recover as soon as possible.”

Antoine Griezmann is literally going to be Superman (video)

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid jumps for the ball with Javi Martinez of Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on September 28, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

If you’re a parent or just a lover of light-hearted fun, it’s likely you’ve enjoyed “The Lego Movie” and are looking forward to next month’s release of “The Lego Batman Movie”.’

With Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes, the English language version is star-studded, and the French language overdub is about to get super foot wattage.

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is going to be handling the voice of Superman in the movie. Channing Tatum voiced Superman in “The Lego Movie”.

Premier League Power Rankings: Settling into a groove

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal celebrates his side's 2-1 win after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

At this point in the season, power rankings begin to feel a lot closer to the actual table than an experiment in form.

After all, teams in bad position are playing with mounds of pressure on their shoulders and not always picking up big results. And solid teams might have a poor result here or there, but usually nothing shocking.

Well, besides Swansea City and Liverpool.

Here are this week’s rankings.

TEAM RANKING
source: 20 (20) Sunderland: The loss at West Brom just further proof of a lack of inspiration in the squad.
source: 19 (19) Crystal Palace: Now in the drop zone, Big Sam needs Wilfried Zaha back from AFCON in a big way.
Hull City logo 18 (17) Hull City: Zero shame in losing at Chelsea, but it doesn’t get easier as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are next.
source: 17 (18) Swansea City: The win at Liverpool is the type that can change a season.
source: 16 (16) Watford: The Hornets have not won a league game since Dec. 10, its only PL win since mid-November.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 15 (15) Middlesbrough: Jese would be nice.
Leicester City logo 14 (13) Leicester City: AFCON was always going to be a problem with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani on the books.
source: 13 (12) Bournemouth: The Watford draw somehow feels like a loss for Eddie Howe‘s bunch.
source: 12 (14) Southampton: Usually we don’t account for Cup momentum in the PRs, but with Wembley on the minds and a big win over Leicester City, Saints feel a lot better this week.
source: 11 (10) Stoke City: No shame in drawing Manchester United.
source: 10 (11) West Ham United: We are almost convinced that the Irons have turned the corner. Healthy Andy Carroll is almost unstoppable.
burnley fc crest 9 (8) Burnley: Forget the controversial ending, the Clarets showed us a bit about their mettle in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
source: 8 (9) West Bromwich Albion: Easy win over Sunderland.
Logo_Manchester_City 7 (7) Manchester City: Same place, and were tempted to move them up considering referee and not player error may’ve cost them a win versus Tottenham.
Source: Everton FC 6 (6) Everton: Was a lot of work beating Palace.
source: 5 (4) Liverpool: We can talk AFCON absences, but the Reds didn’t lose to Swansea for lack of attack.
source: 4 (3) Manchester United: Stoke draw really needed to be a win, not that the Red Devils didn’t deserve all three points.
source: 3 (4) Arsenal: Good mettle to hold off Burnley. All wins are wins (it’s science).
source: 2 (2) Tottenham Hotspur: Fortunate not to lose versus Man City, but fortune is needed in a title push. Ask Leicester.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Really good team. Really. Let’s hope to see Nathan Ake get his chance to shine.

Watford unveils AC Milan winger Niang

TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 16: Davide Zappacosta (L) of FC Torino competes with Mbaye Niang of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Torino and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on January 16, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Big winger M’Baye Niang is off to Vicarage Road in the hopes of firing Watford out of the relegation battle.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is making a loan move from AC Milan, and plays mostly on the left side. Watford will have the option to buy Niang.

Watford has played a lot of five at the back, or five in the midfield.

Niang has three goals and three assists in 18 matches for Milan, and joins an underwhelming attack which has had limited production from Odion Ighalo, Stefano Okaka, and Troy Deeney.

He’s a bit of a wild card, with several automotive related offenses and a penchant for flair.