Manchester United on to EFL Cup final despite loss to Hull City

Manchester United saw its 17-match unbeaten run snapped, but it didn’t much matter as Paul Pogba‘s 66th-minute goal sent the Red Devils to Wembley for the EFL Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Hull City.

United fell 2-1 in the second leg at the KCOM Stadium, but Pogba’s follow-up strike which equalized the score at 1-1 put United through after a 2-0 win in the first leg. Hull City’s Oumar Niasse, who just arrived on loan from Everton 13 days prior, was bright in the match and scored the winner for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from elimination.

Jose Mourinho began the match with clear defensive tactics to protect the lead on the road, but Hull broke through 35 minutes in when referee Jon Moss penalized Marcos Rojo for a pair of fouls in the box on a corner, having tugged the shirt of Harry Maguire and also pushed/tripped Niasse. Tom Huddlestone powerfully buried the spot-kick into the lower left-hand corner, and put Hull up 1-0.

Following the goal, Manchester United switched to a more attacking intent, and Pogba put them back level after the hour mark as he came streaking into the box and pounced on a loose ball. Jose Mourinho was angered during the match when Chris Smalling appeared to be fouled by Huddlestone in the box with 20 minutes to go, but the referee ignored the calls for a Manchester United penalty.

With Hull fighting for their Cup lives down the stretch, they grabbed the match victory to end United’s unbeaten run with the Niasse goal five minutes from full time, but it was too little too late to earn a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium. They will take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final on February 26th.

