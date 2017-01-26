Manchester United on to EFL Cup final despite loss to Hull City

Manchester United saw its 17-match unbeaten run snapped, but it didn’t much matter as Paul Pogba‘s 66th-minute goal sent the Red Devils to Wembley for the EFL Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Hull City.
United fell 2-1 in the second leg at the KCOM Stadium, but Pogba’s follow-up strike which equalized the score at 1-1 put United through after a 2-0 win in the first leg. Hull City’s Oumar Niasse, who just arrived on loan from Everton 13 days prior, was bright in the match and scored the winner for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from elimination.
Jose Mourinho began the match with clear defensive tactics to protect the lead on the road, but Hull broke through 35 minutes in when referee Jon Moss penalized Marcos Rojo for a pair of fouls in the box on a corner, having tugged the shirt of Harry Maguire and also pushed/tripped Niasse. Tom Huddlestone powerfully buried the spot-kick into the lower left-hand corner, and put Hull up 1-0.
Following the goal, Manchester United switched to a more attacking intent, and Pogba put them back level after the hour mark as he came streaking into the box and pounced on a loose ball. Jose Mourinho was angered during the match when Chris Smalling appeared to be fouled by Huddlestone in the box with 20 minutes to go, but the referee ignored the calls for a Manchester United penalty.
With Hull fighting for their Cup lives down the stretch, they grabbed the match victory to end United’s unbeaten run with the Niasse goal five minutes from full time, but it was too little too late to earn a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium. They will take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final on February 26th.
According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo, Orlando City has agreed to trade forward Kevin Molino to MLS newcomers Minnesota United in exchange for an whopping $650,000 of allocation money. The report was corroborated by FourFourTwo writer Paul Tenorio, formerly of the Orlando Sentinel.
This news comes just days after General Manager Niki Budalic, in the wake of a Goal.com report saying Minnesota United had made a bid for the 26-year-old, told reporters that they were not “actively shopping” Molino.
Molino will join up with his former coach at Orlando City, Adrian Heath. The deal also includes goalkeeper Patrick McLain, who moves with Molino to Minnesota United just a month after being selected by OCSC in the Re-Entry draft.
The chunk of allocation money – split up between $400,000 of General Allocation Money and $250,000 of Targeted Allocation Money – can be used to buy down contracts that exceed the salary cap, allowing teams to sign players on Designated Player-sized contracts but not use a Designated Player spot, or to buy down other contracts to shrink their salary cap hit. Orlando City currently has all three Designated Player slots used up with Kaka, Carlos Rivas, and Bryan Rochez.
Molino has been with Orlando City since they were founded in 2011 in the USL Pro. Last season, Molino scored 11 goals in 29 appearances, while assisting eight others. The Goal.com report from last week indicates that Molino was looking for a raise commiserate with his increase in production, and could be part of the reason Orlando City was convinced to move him after receiving such a sizeable bid.
Molino was in the news recently after he was called up by Trinidad & Tobago for Gold Cup qualifiers, but did not show up for training, and T&T coach Tom Saintfiet confirmed that Molino effectively declined his call-up with his absence, along with Seattle defender Joevin Jones.
Iconic Brazilian soccer stadium Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro has reached a new level of disrepair after its power was shut off, according to a statement by Brazilian power company Light.
“Light cut the power to the Maracana this morning,” the statement said. “The bills are behind since October.”
According to a report by Reuters, the stadium is nearly $1 million behind on bills, with $500,000 of that owed by the Rio Olympics organizers and the other half coming from the stadium’s ownership consortium. Photos from earlier in January show the field riddled with dead grass, stray cats roaming the property, and missing chairs in the stands.
Construction company Odebrecht which heads the Maracanã ownership consortium has deflected responsibility of the payments to the Rio government. Meanwhile, the government has declared a “financial calamity,” unable to pay important state workers such as teachers, medical personnel, and pension payments.
The Maracanaã was built in 1950 and has hosted two World Cup finals, as well as being the site for numerous Brazilian league matches throughout the years. It is the largest stadium in Brazil, and the second-largest in South America.
With Ryan Mason still in the hospital after his nasty clash of heads with Gary Cahill, the Hull City squad is rallying around its English midfielder.
The club was set to take on Manchester United in the second leg of the FA Cup semifinal at the KCOM, and in the prematch warmups, they showed their support. The entire squad donned Mason’s shirt during warmups, all wearing his 25 shirt with his name on the back.
The 25-year-old banged heads with Chelsea defender Cahill on an aerial challenge in the Chelsea box during their Premier League meeting over the weekend, a match which saw Chelsea win comfortably 2-0. He was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen, while Cahill was able to come off unscathed. He underwent surgery in the West London hospital that night for a fractured skull, and has been hospitalized since.
The fans held a minute’s applause for Mason in the 25th minute of the game against Manchester United, and Hull immediately responded with the first big chance of the game.
The former Tottenham midfielder also received a visit from his old manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier today, the Spurs manager said. Pochettino was watching the game live on television from Barcelona where the squad was on a break, and saw the incident. He said he has been in touch with Mason’s family and his girlfriend since the injury. Pochettino also said the Spurs squad sent Mason a video from Barcelona to wish him well. Mason was a Spurs youth product and made 70 appearances for the senior team before being sold to Hull City this past summer.
“Ryan is very strong, mentally,” Pochettino said. “His mentality, his personality. He has suffered a lot in the past, he has suffered a lot of injuries and it’s sure that he can recover as soon as possible. He is strong and he has people around him, his family, that help him a lot and us, too, who will push him to recover as soon as possible.”
If you’re a parent or just a lover of light-hearted fun, it’s likely you’ve enjoyed “The Lego Movie” and are looking forward to next month’s release of “The Lego Batman Movie”.’
With Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes, the English language version is star-studded, and the French language overdub is about to get super foot wattage.
Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is going to be handling the voice of Superman in the movie. Channing Tatum voiced Superman in “The Lego Movie”.