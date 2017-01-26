MLS Expansion: St. Louis, Phoenix both still in play

MLS just can’t stop growing. Even before Atlanta United and Minnesota United make their MLS debuts, discussion is heating up about the next two expansion cities, set to begin play in 2020.
St. Louis, once thought to be the most likely destination for a new franchise, seemed to be dead in the water after the city’s Ways and Means committee shot down a proposal for public funds to help build a new stadium. Major League Soccer has expressed serious interest in St. Louis, but only if a stadium is built.
Suddenly, that has new life after the committee revived the bill, voting for it 5-4 after the proposal was revised to include a provision that taxes ticket sales to recoup some of the public funds used for the venue.
Now the bill will go to public vote, but not before a judge approves it, since the deadline for voting proposals to be included on the April ballot was Tuesday. “There is clearly more work ahead, but today’s result brings us much closer to a ballot measure that will allow city voters the opportunity to make St. Louis a future home for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise,” said Jim Woodcock, spokesman for chief investor group SC STL.
In addition, Phoenix is seriously in the mix after Major League Soccer invited USL team Phoenix Rising to submit an application.
Phoenix Rising, a rebranded version of Arizona United SC, is under new ownership led by Kona Grill CEO Berke Bakay and including Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. The club announced a soccer-specific stadium to be built in time for play in 2017.
Phoenix and St. Louis are two of 13 cities being considered for Major League Soccer expansion. The deadline to apply is January 31st, while the winners are expected to be chosen later in 2017. Other cities include San Diego, who is looking to build a new venue on the Qualcomm Stadium site after the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, and Charlotte, who is hoping to renovate American Legion Memorial Stadium in the city.
Hull City playmaker Robert Snodgrass is all but off to West Ham United.
The 29-year-old is leaving the Tigers in exchange for a reported $13 million fee, on his way to London, Hull manager Marco Silva confirmed. Silva said after Hull’s 2-1 win over Manchester United that Snodgrass’s move “is close” and could be completed “in the next hours.”
According to the BBC, Middlesbrough and Burnley both also submitted bids, but neither reached the level of West Ham’s offer. Hull City, already in the relegation zone, is falling apart at the seams. With Silva just brought on earlier this month, the club has already sold midfielder Jake Livermore to West Brom, and now Snodgrass leaves too. The Scottish international is the team’s leading scorer and assister this season, and when healthy is one of the most electric players in the Hull City squad. However, the performance of loanee Oumar Niasse against Manchester United will give Hull fans hope that they can soldier on in a relegation battle without Snodgrass.
One player who won’t be on the move is Leicester City winger Islam Slimani. The newest player to be subjected to rumors of a big-money offer from China, Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said Slimani won’t be going anywhere. “Slimani is not for sale,” Ranieri told the media. With last year’s hero Riyad Mahrez unable to recapture his title-winning form, Slimani has become an important player for the Foxes. With the pair in Africa on international duty, the club has garnered just one point from three matches.
However, Ranieri wouldn’t deny rumors that the Foxes were in for Middlesbrough winger Gaston Ramirez. The Italian said that “in six days you will know” the situation with Ramirez. Reports has claimed that Ramirez has handed in a transfer request at Middlesbrough, and manager Aitor Karanka was not happy.
A player Karanka could target to replace Ramirez could be Aston Villa youngster Jack Grealish. The Villa forward is a local Birmingham kid who came up through the Aston Villa youth system, but now has the potential to bail on Villa’s Championship struggles and return to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old has three goals and four assists in 21 Championship appearances this season.
Manchester United saw its 17-match unbeaten run snapped, but it didn’t much matter as Paul Pogba‘s 66th-minute goal sent the Red Devils to Wembley for the EFL Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Hull City.
United fell 2-1 in the second leg at the KCOM Stadium, but Pogba’s follow-up strike which equalized the score at 1-1 put United through after a 2-0 win in the first leg. Hull City’s Oumar Niasse, who just arrived on loan from Everton 13 days prior, was bright in the match and scored the winner for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from elimination.
Jose Mourinho began the match with clear defensive tactics to protect the lead on the road, but Hull broke through 35 minutes in when referee Jon Moss penalized Marcos Rojo for a pair of fouls in the box on a corner, having tugged the shirt of Harry Maguire and also pushed/tripped Niasse. Tom Huddlestone powerfully buried the spot-kick into the lower left-hand corner, and put Hull up 1-0.
Following the goal, Manchester United switched to a more attacking intent, and Pogba put them back level after the hour mark as he came streaking into the box and pounced on a loose ball. Jose Mourinho was angered during the match when Chris Smalling appeared to be fouled by Huddlestone in the box with 20 minutes to go, but the referee ignored the calls for a Manchester United penalty.
With Hull fighting for their Cup lives down the stretch, they grabbed the match victory to end United’s unbeaten run with the Niasse goal five minutes from full time, but it was too little too late to earn a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium. They will take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final on February 26th.
According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo, Orlando City has agreed to trade forward Kevin Molino to MLS newcomers Minnesota United in exchange for an whopping $650,000 of allocation money. The report was corroborated by FourFourTwo writer Paul Tenorio, formerly of the Orlando Sentinel.
This news comes just days after General Manager Niki Budalic, in the wake of a Goal.com report saying Minnesota United had made a bid for the 26-year-old, told reporters that they were not “actively shopping” Molino.
Molino will join up with his former coach at Orlando City, Adrian Heath. The deal also includes goalkeeper Patrick McLain, who moves with Molino to Minnesota United just a month after being selected by OCSC in the Re-Entry draft.
The chunk of allocation money – split up between $400,000 of General Allocation Money and $250,000 of Targeted Allocation Money – can be used to buy down contracts that exceed the salary cap, allowing teams to sign players on Designated Player-sized contracts but not use a Designated Player spot, or to buy down other contracts to shrink their salary cap hit. Orlando City currently has all three Designated Player slots used up with Kaka, Carlos Rivas, and Bryan Rochez.
Molino has been with Orlando City since they were founded in 2011 in the USL Pro. Last season, Molino scored 11 goals in 29 appearances, while assisting eight others. The Goal.com report from last week indicates that Molino was looking for a raise commiserate with his increase in production, and could be part of the reason Orlando City was convinced to move him after receiving such a sizeable bid.
Molino was in the news recently after he was called up by Trinidad & Tobago for Gold Cup qualifiers, but did not show up for training, and T&T coach Tom Saintfiet confirmed that Molino effectively declined his call-up with his absence, along with Seattle defender Joevin Jones.
Iconic Brazilian soccer stadium Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro has reached a new level of disrepair after its power was shut off, according to a statement by Brazilian power company Light.
“Light cut the power to the Maracana this morning,” the statement said. “The bills are behind since October.”
According to a report by Reuters, the stadium is nearly $1 million behind on bills, with $500,000 of that owed by the Rio Olympics organizers and the other half coming from the stadium’s ownership consortium. Photos from earlier in January show the field riddled with dead grass, stray cats roaming the property, and missing chairs in the stands.
Construction company Odebrecht which heads the Maracanã ownership consortium has deflected responsibility of the payments to the Rio government. Meanwhile, the government has declared a “financial calamity,” unable to pay important state workers such as teachers, medical personnel, and pension payments.
The Maracanaã was built in 1950 and has hosted two World Cup finals, as well as being the site for numerous Brazilian league matches throughout the years. It is the largest stadium in Brazil, and the second-largest in South America.