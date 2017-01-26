More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
HOUSTON, TX - JULY 15: Kevin Molino #10 of Trinidad & Tobago celebrates a second half goal against Honduras during the CONCACAF Gold Cup game at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 15, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Orlando City trades Kevin Molino to Minnesota for whopping allocation total

By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo, Orlando City has agreed to trade forward Kevin Molino to MLS newcomers Minnesota United in exchange for an whopping $650,000 of allocation money. The report was corroborated by FourFourTwo writer Paul Tenorio, formerly of the Orlando Sentinel.

This news comes just days after General Manager Niki Budalic, in the wake of a Goal.com report saying Minnesota United had made a bid for the 26-year-old, told reporters that they were not “actively shopping” Molino.

Molino will join up with his former coach at Orlando City, Adrian Heath. The deal also includes goalkeeper Patrick McLain, who moves with Molino to Minnesota United.

The chunk of allocation money – split up between $400,000 of General Allocation Money and $250,000 of Targeted Allocation Money – can be used to buy down contracts that exceed the salary cap, allowing teams to sign players on Designated Player-sized contracts but not use a Designated Player spot, or to buy down other contracts to shrink their salary cap hit. Orlando City currently has all three Designated Player slots used up with Kaka, Carlos Rivas, and Bryan Rochez.

Last season, Molino scored 11 goals in 29 appearances, while assisting eight others. The Goal.com report from last week indicates that Molino was looking for a raise commiserate with his increase in production, and could be part of the reason Orlando City was convinced to move him after receiving such a sizeable bid.

Molino was in the news recently after he was called up by Trinidad & Tobago for Gold Cup qualifiers, but did not show up for training, and T&T coach Tom Saintfiet confirmed that Molino effectively declined his call-up with his absence, along with Seattle defender Joevin Jones.

Maracana stadium falls into further disrepair after power shut off

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016, file photo, the Christ the Redeemer statue stands above Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Electricity has been cut at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium in a battle over unpaid bills. The electric utility company says in a statement that power was cut on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, which was host of the 2014 World Cup final, and the opening a closing ceremonies of Rio's 2016 Olympics. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

Iconic Brazilian soccer stadium Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro has reached a new level of disrepair after its power was shut off, according to a statement by Brazilian power company Light.

“Light cut the power to the Maracana this morning,” the statement said. “The bills are behind since October.”

According to a report by Reuters, the stadium is nearly $1 million behind on bills, with $500,000 of that owed by the Rio Olympics organizers and the other half coming from the stadium’s ownership consortium. Photos from earlier in January show the field riddled with dead grass, stray cats roaming the property, and missing chairs in the stands.

Construction company Odebrecht which heads the Maracanã ownership consortium has deflected responsibility of the payments to the Rio government. Meanwhile, the government has declared a “financial calamity,” unable to pay important state workers such as teachers, medical personnel, and pension payments.

The Maracanaã was built in 1950 and has hosted two World Cup finals, as well as being the site for numerous Brazilian league matches throughout the years. It is the largest stadium in Brazil, and the second-largest in South America.

Hull City warms up for EFL Cup semifinal in Ryan Mason shirts

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Hull City players wear t-shirts in support of injured team mate Ryan Mason prior to the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. Mason suffered a fractured skull in the prevous match against Chelsea. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

With Ryan Mason still in the hospital after his nasty clash of heads with Gary Cahill, the Hull City squad is rallying around its English midfielder.

The club was set to take on Manchester United in the second leg of the FA Cup semifinal at the KCOM, and in the prematch warmups, they showed their support. The entire squad donned Mason’s shirt during warmups, all wearing his 25 shirt with his name on the back.

The 25-year-old banged heads with Chelsea defender Cahill on an aerial challenge in the Chelsea box during their Premier League meeting over the weekend, a match which saw Chelsea win comfortably 2-0. He was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen, while Cahill was able to come off unscathed. He underwent surgery in the West London hospital that night for a fractured skull, and has been hospitalized since.

The fans held a minute’s applause for Mason in the 25th minute of the game against Manchester United, and Hull immediately responded with the first big chance of the game.

The former Tottenham midfielder also received a visit from his old manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier today, the Spurs manager said. Pochettino was watching the game live on television from Barcelona where the squad was on a break, and saw the incident. He said he has been in touch with Mason’s family and his girlfriend since the injury. Pochettino also said the Spurs squad sent Mason a video from Barcelona to wish him well. Mason was a Spurs youth product and made 70 appearances for the senior team before being sold to Hull City this past summer.

“Ryan is very strong, mentally,” Pochettino said. “His mentality, his personality. He has suffered a lot in the past, he has suffered a lot of injuries and it’s sure that he can recover as soon as possible. He is strong and he has people around him, his family, that help him a lot and us, too, who will push him to recover as soon as possible.”

Antoine Griezmann is literally going to be Superman (video)

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid jumps for the ball with Javi Martinez of Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on September 28, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

If you’re a parent or just a lover of light-hearted fun, it’s likely you’ve enjoyed “The Lego Movie” and are looking forward to next month’s release of “The Lego Batman Movie”.’

With Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes, the English language version is star-studded, and the French language overdub is about to get super foot wattage.

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann is going to be handling the voice of Superman in the movie. Channing Tatum voiced Superman in “The Lego Movie”.

LIVE: Manchester United aims for Wembley with Hull City visit

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Andrew Robertson of Hull City closes down Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on January 10, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Jose Mourinho isn’t taking any chances with his lineup as Manchester United chases a date with Southampton in the EFL Cup Final.

Wembley awaits United if they can navigate a match at the KC Stadium against Hull City, one they’ll open with a 2-0 lead on a pair of home goals at Old Trafford.

Hull will use new signing Oumar Niasse, though fellow newcomers Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, and Evandro are on the bench.

United and Hull meet again Wednesday in the Premier League, a third match-up in three weeks and the second at Old Trafford.

LINEUPS

Hull City: Marshall, Maguire, Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen. Subs: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Weir, Evandro, Markovic.

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan. Rooney.