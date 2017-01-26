Premier League Power Rankings: Settling into a groove

At this point in the season, power rankings begin to feel a lot closer to the actual table than an experiment in form.
After all, teams in bad position are playing with mounds of pressure on their shoulders and not always picking up big results. And solid teams might have a poor result here or there, but usually nothing shocking.
Well, besides Swansea City and Liverpool.
Here are this week’s rankings.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: The loss at West Brom just further proof of a lack of inspiration in the squad.
|19 (19)
|Crystal Palace: Now in the drop zone, Big Sam needs Wilfried Zaha back from AFCON in a big way.
|18 (17)
|Hull City: Zero shame in losing at Chelsea, but it doesn’t get easier as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are next.
|17 (18)
|Swansea City: The win at Liverpool is the type that can change a season.
|16 (16)
|Watford: The Hornets have not won a league game since Dec. 10, its only PL win since mid-November.
|15 (15)
|Middlesbrough: Jese would be nice.
|14 (13)
|Leicester City: AFCON was always going to be a problem with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani on the books.
|13 (12)
|Bournemouth: The Watford draw somehow feels like a loss for Eddie Howe‘s bunch.
|12 (14)
|Southampton: Usually we don’t account for Cup momentum in the PRs, but with Wembley on the minds and a big win over Leicester City, Saints feel a lot better this week.
|11 (10)
|Stoke City: No shame in drawing Manchester United.
|10 (11)
|West Ham United: We are almost convinced that the Irons have turned the corner. Healthy Andy Carroll is almost unstoppable.
|9 (8)
|Burnley: Forget the controversial ending, the Clarets showed us a bit about their mettle in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
|8 (9)
|West Bromwich Albion: Easy win over Sunderland.
|7 (7)
|Manchester City: Same place, and were tempted to move them up considering referee and not player error may’ve cost them a win versus Tottenham.
|6 (6)
|Everton: Was a lot of work beating Palace.
|5 (4)
|Liverpool: We can talk AFCON absences, but the Reds didn’t lose to Swansea for lack of attack.
|4 (3)
|Manchester United: Stoke draw really needed to be a win, not that the Red Devils didn’t deserve all three points.
|3 (4)
|Arsenal: Good mettle to hold off Burnley. All wins are wins (it’s science).
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Fortunate not to lose versus Man City, but fortune is needed in a title push. Ask Leicester.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Really good team. Really. Let’s hope to see Nathan Ake get his chance to shine.