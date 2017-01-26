More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal celebrates his side's 2-1 win after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Premier League Power Rankings: Settling into a groove

By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

At this point in the season, power rankings begin to feel a lot closer to the actual table than an experiment in form.

After all, teams in bad position are playing with mounds of pressure on their shoulders and not always picking up big results. And solid teams might have a poor result here or there, but usually nothing shocking.

Well, besides Swansea City and Liverpool.

Here are this week’s rankings.

TEAM RANKING
source: 20 (20) Sunderland: The loss at West Brom just further proof of a lack of inspiration in the squad.
source: 19 (19) Crystal Palace: Now in the drop zone, Big Sam needs Wilfried Zaha back from AFCON in a big way.
Hull City logo 18 (17) Hull City: Zero shame in losing at Chelsea, but it doesn’t get easier as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are next.
source: 17 (18) Swansea City: The win at Liverpool is the type that can change a season.
source: 16 (16) Watford: The Hornets have not won a league game since Dec. 10, its only PL win since mid-November.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 15 (15) Middlesbrough: Jese would be nice.
Leicester City logo 14 (13) Leicester City: AFCON was always going to be a problem with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani on the books.
source: 13 (12) Bournemouth: The Watford draw somehow feels like a loss for Eddie Howe‘s bunch.
source: 12 (14) Southampton: Usually we don’t account for Cup momentum in the PRs, but with Wembley on the minds and a big win over Leicester City, Saints feel a lot better this week.
source: 11 (10) Stoke City: No shame in drawing Manchester United.
source: 10 (11) West Ham United: We are almost convinced that the Irons have turned the corner. Healthy Andy Carroll is almost unstoppable.
burnley fc crest 9 (8) Burnley: Forget the controversial ending, the Clarets showed us a bit about their mettle in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
source: 8 (9) West Bromwich Albion: Easy win over Sunderland.
Logo_Manchester_City 7 (7) Manchester City: Same place, and were tempted to move them up considering referee and not player error may’ve cost them a win versus Tottenham.
Source: Everton FC 6 (6) Everton: Was a lot of work beating Palace.
source: 5 (4) Liverpool: We can talk AFCON absences, but the Reds didn’t lose to Swansea for lack of attack.
source: 4 (3) Manchester United: Stoke draw really needed to be a win, not that the Red Devils didn’t deserve all three points.
source: 3 (4) Arsenal: Good mettle to hold off Burnley. All wins are wins (it’s science).
source: 2 (2) Tottenham Hotspur: Fortunate not to lose versus Man City, but fortune is needed in a title push. Ask Leicester.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Really good team. Really. Let’s hope to see Nathan Ake get his chance to shine.

Watford unveils AC Milan winger Niang

TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 16: Davide Zappacosta (L) of FC Torino competes with Mbaye Niang of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Torino and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on January 16, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Big winger M’Baye Niang is off to Vicarage Road in the hopes of firing Watford out of the relegation battle.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is making a loan move from AC Milan, and plays mostly on the left side. Watford will have the option to buy Niang.

Watford has played a lot of five at the back, or five in the midfield.

Niang has three goals and three assists in 18 matches for Milan, and joins an underwhelming attack which has had limited production from Odion Ighalo, Stefano Okaka, and Troy Deeney.

He’s a bit of a wild card, with several automotive related offenses and a penchant for flair.

Atlanta MLS club lands 19-year-old defender from Tottenham

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Anton Walkes of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 6, 2017 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has acquired center back Anton Walkes on loan from Tottenham of the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old defender has spent his entire youth career with Tottenham. His run with the senior team began last summer in the International Champions Cup, and he also subbed in during the third round of EFL Cup. Walkes has made 12 appearances for Tottenham’s reserves in Premier League 2 this season.

Atlanta United is one of two expansion teams preparing for debuts in Major League Soccer.

Southampton to Anfield in an hour: Incredible fan story emerges

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Shane Long of Southampton (not pictured) celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

LIVERPOOL – Over 35 Southampton fans were still in Southampton just over an hour before their team kicked off at Anfield on Wednesday.

Around an hour later they were stood in the Anfield Road end watching their team in the huge EFL Cup semifinal second leg clash.

Southampton beat Liverpool 1-0 and sealed their spot in the EFL Cup final for just the second time in club history and a group of fans who feared they’d miss the landmark moment have an incredible story to tell.

UK airline Flybe have dubbed their incredible efforts on Wednesday as a “rescue operation” as a miraculous operation from their staff, and airport staff in Southampton and Liverpool, ensured that Saints fans and club officials witnessed one of the greatest nights in Saints’ history first-hand.

How did it all play out?

With a technical fault delaying the 3:20pm flight from Southampton to Manchester on Wednesday – Manchester Airport is the closest airport to Liverpool you can fly to from Southampton on a scheduled service – fans, Southampton’s Chief Executive Officer Gareth Rogers and club ambassador Kelvin Davis were all stranded over 235 miles from Anfield less than two hours before kick off.

Compounding their misery was the fact that several other flights had been delayed or canceled at Southampton Airport in previous days due to freezing fog, meaning other flights were fully-booked and plenty of aircraft were displaced due to cancellations.

A four and a half hour drive in rush hour meant they would have reached Liverpool around an hour or so after full time, as would the best available train journey.

That seemed to be it. Their hopes of making the game were over. Or so they thought…

As some fans left the airport in Southampton and gave up hope of making the game, a plane was miraculously made ready after being flown in from Edinburgh to fly the fans directly to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport instead, an airport you can’t fly to on a scheduled service from Southampton. After a quick charter flight put on by Flybe the fans then landed at around 7:40pm local time and a bus was arranged to pick them up at the airport and take them straight to Anfield, 10 miles away, for the game which kicked off at 8pm.

The mastermind of this mission was Flybe’s Chief Operating Officer Luke Farajallah as he and his staff noticed the unfolding situation via social media and frantically made all of the arrangements to first find a plane, then a crew and arrange priority clearance at Liverpool Airport for the aircraft to land.

After all of Farajallah’s work, the fans only missed the opening few minutes of the match and with their luggage alongside them they were celebrating a famous win in the away end by the end of normal time.

This journey was far from normal. But boy, was it worth it for the Saints fans.

Recalling the craziness after the famous win at Anfield, Saints fans in Liverpool told Pro Soccer Talk about the incredible effort from Flybe to get them to the game and were overwhelmed they made it to the match.

Flybe released the following statement late on Wednesday to reveal exactly what happened behind-the-scenes.

“Flybe regrets that the flight was delayed due to a technical fault with the aircraft and the subsequent anxiety this caused the many Southampton football supporters relying on this service to travel to Liverpool for this evening’s key EFL Cup semi-final.

“We can however now confirm that a replacement aircraft has been flown to Southampton to fly the supporters direct to Liverpool where it will be given priority landing at the airport. Flybe has also organised a coach to meet the aircraft and transport the fans immediately to Anfield. The aircraft departed Southampton at 1840 and Flybe is taking all possible steps to ensure that the supporters reach the ground as quickly as possible.

“Flybe sincerely regrets the inconvenience and hopes that the alternative arrangements it has put in place will ensure that Southampton supporters can watch the majority of this important match.”

The fact that Saints ended up winning the game 1-0 and secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool to reach the final at Wembley on Feb. 26 made all of this effort even more worthwhile.

For most Saints fans, their win at Anfield is one they’ll never forget. For the 35 who were whisked from Southampton to Anfield in the space of an hour by Flybe, this VIP trip made it even more memorable.

Well done to the airline, airports and individuals involved as they all came together to make a seemingly impossible journey possible.

Memphis not bitter at Mourinho: “Great coach… great person”

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 09: Memphis Depay of the Netherlands in action during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Belgium at Amsterdam Arena on November 9, 2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 11:11 AM EST

If you’re waiting for angry, bitter Memphis Depay to lash out at his former coach Jose Mourinho, you’re gonna be waiting a while.

The new Lyon attacker, 22, had mostly positive things to say about Mourinho in an interview with Lyon’s web site.

Now yes, it’s normal to expect Memphis not to use his new club’s platform to lambaste his old club, but there isn’t even really a shred of bitterness.

From Sky Sports:

“His words were nice. In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn’t all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn’t have a bad relationship,” Depay told OL TV.

“He’s a great coach and a great person. Now we’ll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me.”

The quotes are enough that you consider whether to post them. But in the age of vitriol and ambition to rip apart controversial managers, it seems notable to show that Memphis handled how he was treated quite well.