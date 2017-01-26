More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 31: Craig Gordon of Celtic walks among smokes as a flare is thrown in after Celtic's first goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Report: Celtic shoot down Chelsea goalkeeper bid

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 9:12 AM EST

Sky Sports is reporting that Celtic has turned down a bid from Chelsea for the services of goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 34-year-old Gordon has been with Celtic since 2014, when he left Sunderland for his native Scotland.

[ MORE: Boro in for Jese? ]

Chelsea seems to be looking for someone who eases their fears regarding the potential (if not probable) sale of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.

Oddly enough, Begovic would unseat another former Celtic goalkeeper in Artur Boruc.

The Blues currently have Portuguese international Eduardo as a No. 3. Any signing could be in the catbird seat given the constant rumors of interest in Thibaut Courtois.

Karanka hopeful to convince Jese to ditch PSG for Boro loan

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Jese of PSG (L) and Thiago Silva of PSG (R) shows appreciation to the fans after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 8:11 AM EST

This would be quite a pull for Aitor Karanka.

The ex-Real Madrid assistant and current Middlesbrough boss could be close to bringing Jese Rodriguez to the Riverside Stadium on loan for the club’s safety push.

Rodriguez, 23, has two goals in 14 matches for PSG since arriving from Real Madrid this summer. He averaged six goals over the past three seasons in a part-time role for Real, but left for playing time.

[ MORE: Wenger accepts charge ]

He’d find it at Boro, and now it’s Karanka’s job to make the reunion go from theory to practice.

“Jese” can play anywhere in a front three, though he is often deployed on the left wing. Karanka has used a lot of 4-2-3-1 and 4-1-4-1 though he used a 4-3-3 against West Ham, with Cristhian Stuani on the left.

Only Alvaro Negredo (5) has scored more goals than Stuani’s four for goal-hungry Boro. Jese could slot into the middle of the three in a 4-2-3-1.

Wenger accepts charge: “Big enough” to admit wrong

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger looks across the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Swansea City at The Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 26, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

Arsene Wenger admits he was wrong, though he hopes to explain himself.

The Arsenal manager was filmed having a physical confrontation with officials in the tunnel after being sent off the bench during the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Burnley over the weekend.

[ MORE: Landon Donovan update ]

Wenger, 67, says he will accept a misconduct charge from the Football Association, but hopes to discuss the issue with them. And to be fair, touch line incidents with officials aren’t exactly commonplace for him.

From the BBC:

“When I don’t behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right. I’m a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win football games.”

Wenger says he is not sure how he’ll be punished, though the BBC points to the two-match ban and accompanying $25,000 fine given to Alan Pardew for shoving an assistant referee.

Arsenal is on the road for an FA Cup match at Southampton on Saturday before hosting Watford in a Premier League match on Tuesday.

Carragher slams invisible Sturridge: “It’s like playing with 10 men”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool in action during the EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on January 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2017, 11:09 PM EST

There’s no doubt about it: the modern game, and the ways in which we discuss it, are extremely harsh on strikers.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With so many sides the world over opting for a system that deploys a lone striker — often times completely isolated and facing two central defenders — goals are harder and harder to come by for these leading men. When the rest of the team does their part, though, shouldering the goal-scoring load, all is well in the world.

When the necessary service isn’t there, and those few-and-far-between chances aren’t converted, the hours and day following a crushing defeat are an absolute nightmare for strikers. Take, for example, Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge, who on Wednesday had one clear-cut look at goal in Liverpool’s EFL Cup semifinals defeat to Southampton, and fired it well over the crossbar. After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher declared open season on Sturridge — quotes from the Telegraph:

“When he plays and he doesn’t score you’re basically down to 10 men because he doesn’t offer anything else. The only reason to have him in the team is for finishing ability. He doesn’t do anything else in the game now.”

“He’s had a really poor night and usually he finishes that. He’s a completely different player now to what he was when he first came under Brendan Rodgers. He used to give you penetration in behind and he had pace.

“I don’t know whether his pace has completely gone, or he’s worried about injuries — but his pace has gone. All he does is come to feet now.”

This has always been the knock on Sturridge — that he’s blindingly brilliant on his day, but a total passenger when he’s not getting goals. There’s also the “when he’s healthy” caveat, by which point you begin to wonder whether or not Sturridge can be counted on as the leading man for a title-contending team. (Remember: in 2013-14, he played second fiddle to Luis Suarez.)

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday | Monday ]

In truth, Sturridge seems a poor fit for Jurgen Klopp‘s high-pressing, counter-attacking system which requires a high level of work rate from all 10 outfield players. Any decent coach — which Klopp has proven himself, clearly — will alter his system in order to get the very best out of a transcendent player, but with each passing performance, Sturridge seems less and less that level of player.

Brazil edges Colombia in charity game for Chapecoense

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 25: Brazil and Colombian players pay tribute to Chapecoense players. during a match between Brazil and Colombia as part of Friendly Match In Memory of Associacao Chapecoense de Futebol at Engenhao Stadium on January 25, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 25, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match Thursday to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Dudu scored on a header in the 47th minute at Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao stadium, venue for track and field at last year’s Rio’s Olympics. The stadium was half full to see the international friendly with both teams composed of local players and absent top European stars like Brazil’s Neymar.

The air crash in Colombia two months ago killed 71 of 77 people aboard, including 19 players of the Chapecoense club. Three players survived, and all three attended the match.

Chapecoense played its first match since the disaster on Saturday, drawing 2-2 in a friendly with Brazilian club champion Palmeiras.