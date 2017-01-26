More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Insane own-goal features defender hugging goalkeeper

By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 8:37 PM EST

Imagine you’re 34-year-old defender Riza Efendioglu at Turkish second-tier club Gaziantep Belediyespor. The team has lost five straight while you were injured, and now you’re back on the field. Imagine you’re 13th in the table (out of 18) and in a relegation battle. Now imagine you’re beating promotion candidates Goztepe 2-1 until stoppage time when the referee awards the opponents a penalty.

You’re angry. You’re frustrated. Then your goalkeeper makes the save, and you want to jump into his arms. You do just that.

Except he’s holding the ball he just saved. And by jumping into his arms, you knock the ball into your own net.

This is a thing that happened. Back on Sunday, this match finished 2-2 thanks to one of the most ridiculous “own-goals” you’ll ever see.

Soak that in for a moment. Watch it again, because you know you want to.

I put “own-goals” in quotes because it appears the goal was still awarded to the penalty taker, Muhammet Reis, his second goal of the game. That will keep Efendioglu out of the record books, but we have the video to help this moment live forever as it should.

Manchester City accept FA charge over anti-doping rules breach

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 11:53 AM EST

Manchester City have accepted an FA charge of breaching anti-doping rules.

[ MORE: Mourinho's alternative facts ]

The charge relates to a “whereabouts” ruling which states that each club must make the authorities aware of training sessions and the location of player whereabouts at all times in case of possible drug tests.

What does this charge actually mean?

Well, there is a widespread belief that a fine is coming City’s way and a slap on the wrist for an administrative error.

City were charged with failing to let anti-doping officers know where their players were on Jan. 12 and after requesting more time to respond to the initial charge they have now accepted it.

Now we wait to find out exactly what their punishment is, but it doesn’t seem like any points deduction is coming the way of Pep Guardiola‘s men.

FA Cup fourth round preview, predictions: Upsets galore?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 10:55 AM EST

It is time for the madness of the FA Cup to take over from the Premier League this weekend.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]  

The fourth round is here with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as 32 teams remain. 13 PL teams remain but with only two all-PL ties plenty of upsets are expected and we could see the number of top-flight teams in the last 16 take a hit.

Click on the link above to follow all the FA Cup action live, while we will have updates from all the games across the weekend.

Below you will find a brief preview and score prediction for each FA Cup fourth round game.

FA Cup fourth round

Friday

Derby County vs. Leicester City: Two teams in very different form. Derby are flying in the second-tier and in the playoff spots. Leicester have yet to win away in the PL this season and are five points above the drop zone. Ranieri will shuffle his squad, so expect an upset. Derby to win, 2-1.

Saturday

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jurgen Klopp‘s side have one win in seven games in January and have lost two-straight games at home. Set to field a weakened team against second-tier Wolves with Chelsea coming up on Tuesday, I smell an upset. 2-1 to Wolverhampton.

Southampton vs. Arsenal: Saints have plenty of injuries but will be full of confidence after beating Liverpool to reach the EFL Cup final. Arsenal will be fresh and fancy this game as they look to win their third FA Cup in four years. Gunners to win at St Mary’s, 2-1.

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: An all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park which both managers could do without. Pep Guardiola will play several academy products and rest Claudio Bravo, while Palace boss Sam Allardyce has yet to win in 5 PL games in charge of the Eagles. Man City to edge this 2-1.

Chelsea vs. Brentford: This game will be trickier than most expect. Antonio Conte will give minutes to plenty of youngsters as resting key men for the Premier League clash at Liverpool is the priority. That said, Chelsea will have too much talent for second-tier Brentford. Watch out for Scott Hogan up front. 3-1 to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Spurs have a hectic fixture list coming up with Europa League action returning next month. A defensive injuries pile up, expect Cameron Carter-Vickers (USMNT teenager) to get a run out against fourth-tier Wycombe. We will see another amazing FA Cup victory for Wycombe after their run to the semifinal in 2001? Probs not. Still, they will give Spurs a scare. 2-1 to Tottenham.

Burnley vs. Bristol City: Given the Clarets’ superb home form in the PL this season (25 of their 26 points have come at Turf Moor) you’d expect Sean Dyche‘s side to win this easily. However, they’ll rest players which may make it a little trickier. Bristol City will go for it but they are embroiled in a relegation battle to stay in the second tier. Watch out for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham. Replay on the way: 1-1

Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley: Aitor Karanka will rotate his team and hope they can grab a big win and score plenty of goals to boost confidence. Boro could do without this game and will be more focused on their battle against relegation in the Premier League. 2-0 to Boro.

Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: The fifth-tier Imps will be looking for another famous upset after they beat second-tier Ipswich in the last round. Brighton are battling for promotion to the Premier League for the first-time ever and manager Chris Hughton will make that his priority. No more upsets for Lincoln. Brighton to win 3-1.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool: A big local rivalry in Lancashire will stir up quite the atmosphere. Both teams are struggling with Blackburn in the Championship relegation zone and Blackpool in midtable in the fourth-tier. As is most often the case in local rivalry matches, don’t expect a classic. 1-1.

Oxford United vs. Newcastle United: Oxford have plenty of previous when it comes to giant-killing in the cup and they knocked out Premier League side Swansea City last season. Newcastle are battling it out with Brighton for the second-tier title and Rafael Benitez has an incredible squad to choose from. Newcastle will beat their third-tier opponents comfortably. 3-1.

Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town: German-American manager David Wagner continues to keep Huddersfield in the playoff place in the second-tier and they will face a tricky trip across the Pennines to Rochdale. The third-tier team are also in the playoffs and will fancy their chances of causing an upset. Expect a draw. 2-2.

Sunday

Sutton United vs. Leeds United: The lowest-ranked team left in the competition face Leeds who are battling away in the Championship for a playoff spot. The gulf in class should be massive but Leeds will rest a few players and Sutton upset League One AFC Wimbledon in the last round. That said, Leeds will go through and win 2-0.

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic: The likes of Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have plenty to prove, but it won’t be easy against a Wigan side who have picked up considerably in recent weeks with three-straight wins. Jose Mourinho has had an EFL Cup semifinal, Premier League and soon Europa League to contend with. He won’t want a replay but I think the Latics can pull this off. 1-1.

Fulham vs. Hull City: The Cottagers are scrapping away for a playoff spot in the Championship and will be expected by many to beat Hull. Marco Silva’s side beat Manchester United on Wednesday but crashed out 3-2 on aggregate of the EFL Cup at the semifinal stage. With Premier League survival the priority, Hull will make plenty of changes. Fulham to win 2-0.

Millwall vs. Watford: Another potential upset alert is going off for a Premier League club. With Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford winning just one of their last nine games, he will field a weakened team against the third-tier Lions. Millwall beat an under-strength Bournemouth 3-0 in the last round. Expect them to take another PL scalp. 2-0 to Millwall.

January transfer window: The top players still available

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

With just four days left until the January transfer window slams shut, it’s been a very quiet month.

[ MORE: Latest January window news

Could things crank up a few notches in the Premier League as some clubs, especially those in the relegation battle, panic buy?

Let’s wait and see…

With that in mind, think of the list below as a tracker for the players most likely to be on the move in the coming days. Most of these players are rumored to be close to moves and many are said to be unhappy with their current situation and want to move on.

The likelihood of most of the players below moving to, from or around the Premier League is very high.

And man, you could make a pretty decent XI from these guys below if you really wanted to go out and splash the cash in the final days of January…

Goalkeepers

Asmir Begovic
Craig Gordon
Joe Hart

Defenders

Branislav Ivanovic
Patrick Van Aanholt
Carl Jenkinson
Mamadou Sakho

Midfielders

Robert Snodgrass
Gaston Ramirez
Dimitri Payet
Lucas Leiva

Forwards

Manolo Gabbiadini
Bojan Krkic
Jese
Robbie Keane
Odion Ighalo
Leonardo Ulloa

Ranieri admits Leicester chairman is unhappy

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EST

What a difference a year makes.

[ MORE: Mourinho's alternative facts

This time last year Leicester City were battling away at the top of the Premier League table and would obviously end up winning the PL in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history.

Fast-forward 12 months and Claudio Ranieri‘s side are in dire form and sit just five points above the relegation zone following their 3-0 pummeling at Southampton last Sunday.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with second-tier Derby County, who are also fierce local rivals to the Foxes, Ranieri admitted chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is not happy with their performances this season.

“My chairman said 40 points, 40 points please, then after if something happens it’s okay – but 40 points,” Ranieri said. “Of course he is not happy, it is normal, he is the chairman. But he knows very well my ambition, maybe more than him. For me every match is important.”

With 21 points on the board after 22 games, that means Ranieri’s men need 19 more points from the remaining 16 games to reach the magic 40-point marker and secure their lucrative status in the PL.

Their two-legged UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Sevilla will take center stage next month, but with the UCL group stage distracting Leicester throughout the early months of the 2016-17 campaign Ranieri’s side are slipping closer towards a relegation battle and have yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season.

Looking at their next six Premier League games they have trips to Burnley and Swansea City, then a home game against Hull City. All of those games are now massive encounters. If Leicester lose those three matches to teams around them and fall to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their three other PL encounters coming up, then all of a sudden they’re in great danger of getting nowhere near the 40-point marker.

Leicester need another six wins to all but guarantee survival in the PL next season. Baring in mind they’ve only won five games from 22 so far this season the situation facing the reigning champions becomes a little more daunting when you look at the road ahead.

Much has been made about N'Golo Kante‘s exit and the impact that’s had on Leicester but apart from that loss they’ve got the same team which won the title last season. The Foxes have also spent close to $100 million on new players, many of which have yet to find their feet in the Premier League.

It’s easy to see why Leicester’s chairman is concerned.