2017 Africa Cup of Nations: Quarterfinal preview

It’s safe to say the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon has been a slow-burner so far.

Now, we start to get towards the business end of the tournament as the quarterfinals take place on Saturday and Sunday.

With powerhouses Algeria and Ivory Coast plus hosts Gabon knocked out in the group stages, the path to the final has become a lot clearer for Egypt who must now fancy their chances on their side of the bracket.

Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana also look dangerous with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane the star of the tournament so far.

That said, Senegal’s clash with a solid Cameroon outfit looks like the pick of the quarterfinal games with the winner playing either DR Congo or Ghana in the semifinal. DR Congo will provide Ghana with a stern test as striker Junior Kabananga leads the tournament in goals (three) but Ghana has the experience of Asamoah Gyan up top and the pace of the Ayew brothers (Jordan and Andre) out wide.

On the other side of the bracket Egypt — who are led by AS Roma’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny — clash with Morocco and the winner will face either Burkina Faso or Tunisia in the semifinal. Tunisia is led by Sunderland playmaker Wahbi Khazri, while Burkina Faso has Chelsea youngster Bertrand Traore (currently on loan at Ajax) leading their charge up top.

Below is the full schedule for the quarterfinal matches this weekend, and we will have reaction from all four matches right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Africa Cup of Nations 2017 – Quarterfinal schedule

Saturday

Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia – 11 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Cameroon – 2 p.m. ET

Sunday

DR Congo vs. Ghana – 11 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Morocco – 2 p.m. ET

