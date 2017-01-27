More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Darren Fletcher of West Bromwich Albion (L) argues with Papy Djilobodji of Sunderland (R) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on January 21, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Djilobodji handed four-game ban for violent conduct

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

Things continue to go from bad to worse for Sunderland.

[ MORE: Top transfer targets ]

Without several first team players due to injury and participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, plus left back Patrick Van Aanholt looks to be on his way to Crystal Palace, manager David Moyes must now deal without key central defender Papy Djilobodji for four games.

The Senegalese defender lashed out at West Bromwich Albion skipper Darren Fletcher off the ball late on in Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns last weekend. The incident was not spotted by the officials but TV cameras picked it up.

Djilobodji initially denied the charge but an independent panel has found him guilty of violent conduct and he will now serve an immediate four-game ban, meaning he will miss the games against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

Moyes will have Lamine Kone back after Ivory Coast crashed out of AFCON in the group stages but Paddy McNair is out for the season. Moyes’ Sunderland have the most injuries in the PL with 10 and his options in defense are so stretched that earlier this week veteran center back Joleon Lescott signed a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Below is the statement the FA released confirming Djilobodji’s ban.

Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his violent conduct charge was found proven.

It was alleged the Sunderland defender was involved in a 86th-minute incident with West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher on Saturday [21 January 2017] which was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

He denied the charge, however it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

The suspension includes the additional standard game as it was the player’s second dismissal this season.

Arsene Wenger handed touchline ban after pushing official

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Arsenal will be without manager Arsene Wenger for their next four games.

[ MORE: Mourinho's alternative facts ]

Wenger, 67, was handed a misconduct charge by the FA after being sent to the stands for using abusive language towards officials in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley last Sunday as he protested a penalty kick being awarded to Burnley with Arsenal leading 1-0.

He then pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area after being sent off, and while he watched on from the stands his side won and scored a late penalty kick of their own to beat Burnley and go eight points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

[ MORE: FA Cup previews & predictions ]

Wenger accepted the FA charge and a personal hearing took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission on Friday to determine his fate.

Arsenal will be without their manager on the sidelines for the FA Cup fourth round clash at Southampton on Saturday, plus the Premier League games against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City in February.

Below is the full statement from the FA on Wenger’s heavy punishment.

Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban with immediate effect after he was charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday 22 January 2017.

It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

The Arsenal manager, who was also fined £25,000, admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission today [Friday 27 January 2017].

Wenger’s conduct on the sidelines has come under question plenty of times in the past and this ban will be as much about the severity of his actions Burnley as it was about his previous behavior. Think back to him being sent off at Manchester United in the past, plus his push on Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 season at Stamford Bridge.

This was coming.

With Mourinho getting a one-game ban for kicking a bottle of water aggressively earlier this season and then complaining that he isn’t treated the same as other managers, there was no way Wenger, his enemy, would have gotten off with anything smaller than a two-game ban for these actions.

Pushing an official, no matter how slight the push was, cannot be tolerated and Wenger apologized immediately after the incident took place as he seemed to understand the gravity of his actions.

Arsenal’s assistant manager Steve Bould will take charge of the team while Wenger is banished from being on the touchline, but the French manager will be able to attend games and sit in the stands plus speak with his team in the locker rooms.

The first game he will be allowed back into the dugout for is the huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at Bayern Munich on Feb. 15.

Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 5 analyzed

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The star names are coming up big this season in the Premier League.

With Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa leading the way on 15 goals each, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane aren’t far behind either.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Click play on the video above for analysis on the top five in our latest Premier League player Power Rankings, as stars from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal feature.

While you can read the full list of the top 20 players in the Premier League right now here.

Manchester City accept FA charge over anti-doping rules breach

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his Manchester City team mates during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 11:53 AM EST

Manchester City have accepted an FA charge of breaching anti-doping rules.

[ MORE: Mourinho's alternative facts ]

The charge relates to a “whereabouts” ruling which states that each club must make the authorities aware of training sessions and the location of player whereabouts at all times in case of possible drug tests.

What does this charge actually mean?

Well, there is a widespread belief that a fine is coming City’s way and a slap on the wrist for an administrative error.

City were charged with failing to let anti-doping officers know where their players were on Jan. 12 and after requesting more time to respond to the initial charge they have now accepted it.

Now we wait to find out exactly what their punishment is, but it doesn’t seem like any points deduction is coming the way of Pep Guardiola‘s men.

FA Cup fourth round preview, predictions: Upsets galore?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool reacts as Ronald Koeman manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on December 19, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 10:55 AM EST

It is time for the madness of the FA Cup to take over from the Premier League this weekend.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]  

The fourth round is here with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as 32 teams remain. 13 PL teams remain but with only two all-PL ties plenty of upsets are expected and we could see the number of top-flight teams in the last 16 take a hit.

Click on the link above to follow all the FA Cup action live, while we will have updates from all the games across the weekend.

Below you will find a brief preview and score prediction for each FA Cup fourth round game.

FA Cup fourth round

Friday

Derby County vs. Leicester City: Two teams in very different form. Derby are flying in the second-tier and in the playoff spots. Leicester have yet to win away in the PL this season and are five points above the drop zone. Ranieri will shuffle his squad, so expect an upset. Derby to win, 2-1.

Saturday

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jurgen Klopp‘s side have one win in seven games in January and have lost two-straight games at home. Set to field a weakened team against second-tier Wolves with Chelsea coming up on Tuesday, I smell an upset. 2-1 to Wolverhampton.

Southampton vs. Arsenal: Saints have plenty of injuries but will be full of confidence after beating Liverpool to reach the EFL Cup final. Arsenal will be fresh and fancy this game as they look to win their third FA Cup in four years. Gunners to win at St Mary’s, 2-1.

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: An all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park which both managers could do without. Pep Guardiola will play several academy products and rest Claudio Bravo, while Palace boss Sam Allardyce has yet to win in 5 PL games in charge of the Eagles. Man City to edge this 2-1.

Chelsea vs. Brentford: This game will be trickier than most expect. Antonio Conte will give minutes to plenty of youngsters as resting key men for the Premier League clash at Liverpool is the priority. That said, Chelsea will have too much talent for second-tier Brentford. Watch out for Scott Hogan up front. 3-1 to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Spurs have a hectic fixture list coming up with Europa League action returning next month. A defensive injuries pile up, expect Cameron Carter-Vickers (USMNT teenager) to get a run out against fourth-tier Wycombe. We will see another amazing FA Cup victory for Wycombe after their run to the semifinal in 2001? Probs not. Still, they will give Spurs a scare. 2-1 to Tottenham.

Burnley vs. Bristol City: Given the Clarets’ superb home form in the PL this season (25 of their 26 points have come at Turf Moor) you’d expect Sean Dyche‘s side to win this easily. However, they’ll rest players which may make it a little trickier. Bristol City will go for it but they are embroiled in a relegation battle to stay in the second tier. Watch out for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham. Replay on the way: 1-1

Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley: Aitor Karanka will rotate his team and hope they can grab a big win and score plenty of goals to boost confidence. Boro could do without this game and will be more focused on their battle against relegation in the Premier League. 2-0 to Boro.

Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: The fifth-tier Imps will be looking for another famous upset after they beat second-tier Ipswich in the last round. Brighton are battling for promotion to the Premier League for the first-time ever and manager Chris Hughton will make that his priority. No more upsets for Lincoln. Brighton to win 3-1.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool: A big local rivalry in Lancashire will stir up quite the atmosphere. Both teams are struggling with Blackburn in the Championship relegation zone and Blackpool in midtable in the fourth-tier. As is most often the case in local rivalry matches, don’t expect a classic. 1-1.

Oxford United vs. Newcastle United: Oxford have plenty of previous when it comes to giant-killing in the cup and they knocked out Premier League side Swansea City last season. Newcastle are battling it out with Brighton for the second-tier title and Rafael Benitez has an incredible squad to choose from. Newcastle will beat their third-tier opponents comfortably. 3-1.

Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town: German-American manager David Wagner continues to keep Huddersfield in the playoff place in the second-tier and they will face a tricky trip across the Pennines to Rochdale. The third-tier team are also in the playoffs and will fancy their chances of causing an upset. Expect a draw. 2-2.

Sunday

Sutton United vs. Leeds United: The lowest-ranked team left in the competition face Leeds who are battling away in the Championship for a playoff spot. The gulf in class should be massive but Leeds will rest a few players and Sutton upset League One AFC Wimbledon in the last round. That said, Leeds will go through and win 2-0.

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic: The likes of Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have plenty to prove, but it won’t be easy against a Wigan side who have picked up considerably in recent weeks with three-straight wins. Jose Mourinho has had an EFL Cup semifinal, Premier League and soon Europa League to contend with. He won’t want a replay but I think the Latics can pull this off. 1-1.

Fulham vs. Hull City: The Cottagers are scrapping away for a playoff spot in the Championship and will be expected by many to beat Hull. Marco Silva’s side beat Manchester United on Wednesday but crashed out 3-2 on aggregate of the EFL Cup at the semifinal stage. With Premier League survival the priority, Hull will make plenty of changes. Fulham to win 2-0.

Millwall vs. Watford: Another potential upset alert is going off for a Premier League club. With Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford winning just one of their last nine games, he will field a weakened team against the third-tier Lions. Millwall beat an under-strength Bournemouth 3-0 in the last round. Expect them to take another PL scalp. 2-0 to Millwall.