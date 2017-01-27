Jose Mourinho’s alternative facts: “We didn’t lose”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ask Jose Mourinho how Manchester United got on against Hull City on Thursday.

Go ahead. Ask him.

The official scoreline states Hull won 2-1 in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg at the KCOM Stadium but speaking after the game Mourinho refused to count the first half penalty kick Hull scored because he felt it shouldn’t have been awarded.

As far as Mourinho is concerned his team remains 18 games unbeaten…

“I think 18 matches unbeaten is amazing. We didn’t lose,” Mourinho said. “It was 1-1, 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw [Paul] Pogba’s goal and their goal was fantastic goal, great action. Great cross, and the guy in far post coming, 1-1.”

Speaking on his 54th birthday, the Portuguese coach was at his eccentric best as his side sealed their passage to the EFL Cup final courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate victory. They will face Southampton on Feb. 26 at Wembley Stadium.

It appears on the surface that Mourinho’s comments are trying to cover up a lackluster display from his side who could’ve easily blown their chance at reaching the first domestic cup final of the season.

United will be heavy favorites against Southampton next month and Mourinho has the chance to become just the third manager in history (Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough are the others) to win the League Cup for a fourth time.

If Mourinho ever wants to consider a career change, perhaps his version of “alternative facts” could see him heading to the White House sometime soon…

