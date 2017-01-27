More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United looks on from the bench with coaching staff prior to the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho’s alternative facts: “We didn’t lose”

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 7:51 AM EST

Ask Jose Mourinho how Manchester United got on against Hull City on Thursday.

Go ahead. Ask him.

[ MORE: Saints’ sweet victory v Liverpool

The official scoreline states Hull won 2-1 in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg at the KCOM Stadium but speaking after the game Mourinho refused to count the first half penalty kick Hull scored because he felt it shouldn’t have been awarded.

As far as Mourinho is concerned his team remains 18 games unbeaten…

“I think 18 matches unbeaten is amazing. We didn’t lose,” Mourinho said. “It was 1-1, 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw [Paul] Pogba’s goal and their goal was fantastic goal, great action. Great cross, and the guy in far post coming, 1-1.”

Speaking on his 54th birthday, the Portuguese coach was at his eccentric best as his side sealed their passage to the EFL Cup final courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate victory. They will face Southampton on Feb. 26 at Wembley Stadium.

It appears on the surface that Mourinho’s comments are trying to cover up a lackluster display from his side who could’ve easily blown their chance at reaching the first domestic cup final of the season.

United will be heavy favorites against Southampton next month and Mourinho has the chance to become just the third manager in history (Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough are the others) to win the League Cup for a fourth time.

If Mourinho ever wants to consider a career change, perhaps his version of “alternative facts” could see him heading to the White House sometime soon…

Ranieri admits Leicester chairman is unhappy

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Leicester City gestures during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Middlesbrough at The King Power Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EST

What a difference a year makes.

[ MORE: Mourinho’s alternative facts

This time last year Leicester City were battling away at the top of the Premier League table and would obviously end up winning the PL in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history.

Fast-forward 12 months and Claudio Ranieri‘s side are in dire form and sit just five points above the relegation zone following their 3-0 pummeling at Southampton last Sunday.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with second-tier Derby County, who are also fierce local rivals to the Foxes, Ranieri admitted chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is not happy with their performances this season.

“My chairman said 40 points, 40 points please, then after if something happens it’s okay – but 40 points,” Ranieri said. “Of course he is not happy, it is normal, he is the chairman. But he knows very well my ambition, maybe more than him. For me every match is important.”

With 21 points on the board after 22 games, that means Ranieri’s men need 19 more points from the remaining 16 games to reach the magic 40-point marker and secure their lucrative status in the PL.

Their two-legged UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Sevilla will take center stage next month, but with the UCL group stage distracting Leicester throughout the early months of the 2016-17 campaign Ranieri’s side are slipping closer towards a relegation battle and have yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season.

Looking at their next six Premier League games they have trips to Burnley and Swansea City, then a home game against Hull City. All of those games are now massive encounters. If Leicester lose those three matches to teams around them and fall to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their three other PL encounters coming up, then all of a sudden they’re in great danger of getting nowhere near the 40-point marker.

Leicester need another six wins to all but guarantee survival in the PL next season. Baring in mind they’ve only won five games from 22 so far this season the situation facing the reigning champions becomes a little more daunting when you look at the road ahead.

Much has been made about N'Golo Kante‘s exit and the impact that’s had on Leicester but apart from that loss they’ve got the same team which won the title last season. The Foxes have also spent close to $100 million on new players, many of which have yet to find their feet in the Premier League.

It’s easy to see why Leicester’s chairman is concerned.

FIFA: Chinese soccer clubs spent $450m+ on players last year

HAIFA, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 05: Graziano Pelle of Italy in action during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Israel and Italy at Itztadion Sammy Ofer on September 5, 2016 in Haifa, Israel. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 10:12 PM EST

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says spending by Chinese soccer clubs on players soared beyond $450 million last year.

The surge in investment in foreign talent, which is intended to enhance the standard of the Chinese Super League, took the country to fifth in FIFA’s global spending rankings, released Friday, behind England, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In 2013, Chinese clubs only spent $27.8 million on international transfers. That figure leapt to $168.3 million in 2015 and climbed to $451.3 million last year.

The bulk of the spending in 2016 was to sign players from European teams, including Shanghai SIPG paying more than $60 million to Zenit St. Petersburg for Brazilian striker Hulk.

But China has imposed restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed in teams for the 2017 season in an attempt to curb the big spending. Teams are still allowed to sign up to five foreign players, but only three can appear on the pitch together.

The biggest spenders on international transfers last year were still English teams, with an outlay of $1.37 billion, including Paul Pogba‘s world-record move from Juventus to Manchester United for $116 million in August.

Globally, transfer spending rose 14 percent to a record $4.79 billion in 2016. The FIFA figures do not account for transfers within a country.

VIDEO: Insane own-goal features defender hugging goalkeeper

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-8-34-39-pm
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 8:37 PM EST

Imagine you’re 34-year-old defender Riza Efendioglu at Turkish second-tier club Gaziantep Belediyespor. The team has lost five straight while you were injured, and now you’re back on the field. Imagine you’re 13th in the table (out of 18) and in a relegation battle. Now imagine you’re beating promotion candidates Goztepe 2-1 until stoppage time when the referee awards the opponents a penalty.

You’re angry. You’re frustrated. Then your goalkeeper makes the save, and you want to jump into his arms. You do just that.

Except he’s holding the ball he just saved. And by jumping into his arms, you knock the ball into your own net.

This is a thing that happened. Back on Sunday, this match finished 2-2 thanks to one of the most ridiculous “own-goals” you’ll ever see.

Soak that in for a moment. Watch it again, because you know you want to.

I put “own-goals” in quotes because it appears the goal was still awarded to the penalty taker, Muhammet Reis, his second goal of the game. That will keep Efendioglu out of the record books, but we have the video to help this moment live forever as it should.

MLS Expansion: St. Louis, Phoenix both still in play

phoenixrising
PhxRisingFC.com
1 Comment
By Kyle BonnJan 26, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

MLS just can’t stop growing. Even before Atlanta United and Minnesota United make their MLS debuts, discussion is heating up about the next two expansion cities, set to begin play in 2020.

St. Louis, once thought to be the most likely destination for a new franchise, seemed to be dead in the water after the city’s Ways and Means committee shot down a proposal for public funds to help build a new stadium. Major League Soccer has expressed serious interest in St. Louis, but only if a stadium is built.

Suddenly, that has new life after the committee revived the bill, voting for it 5-4 after the proposal was revised to include a provision that taxes ticket sales to recoup some of the public funds used for the venue.

Now the bill will go to public vote, but not before a judge approves it, since the deadline for voting proposals to be included on the April ballot was Tuesday. “There is clearly more work ahead, but today’s result brings us much closer to a ballot measure that will allow city voters the opportunity to make St. Louis a future home for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise,” said Jim Woodcock, spokesman for chief investor group SC STL.

In addition, Phoenix is seriously in the mix after Major League Soccer invited USL team Phoenix Rising to submit an application.

Phoenix Rising, a rebranded version of Arizona United SC, is under new ownership led by Kona Grill CEO Berke Bakay and including Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. The club announced a soccer-specific stadium to be built in time for play in 2017.

Phoenix and St. Louis are two of 13 cities being considered for Major League Soccer expansion. The deadline to apply is January 31st, while the winners are expected to be chosen later in 2017. Other cities include San Diego, who is looking to build a new venue on the Qualcomm Stadium site after the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, and Charlotte, who is hoping to renovate American Legion Memorial Stadium in the city.