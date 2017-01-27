More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Wes Morgan of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Derby County and Leicester City at iPro Stadium on January 27, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Leicester salvage FA Cup draw to avoid elimination at Derby

Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

DERBY, England (AP) Leicester relied on Wes Morgan‘s late goal to avoid an FA Cup humbling at second-tier side Derby on Friday, with the Premier League champions salvaging a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Morgan’s 86th minute-header ensured Leicester will have a replay next month, adding to the fixture burden for Claudio Ranieri‘s struggling side. Leicester is five points above the Premier League relegation zone but is preparing to resume its Champions League campaign against Sevilla.

As fourth-round weekend opened in the FA Cup, Leicester was gifted the perfect start at Pride Park when Darren Bent scored an own goal after eight minutes.

Bent sliced his attempted goal-line clearance into the net after Robert Huth‘s header struck Chris Baird and bounced toward the net.

“I don’t know what happened,” Bent said. “I lost concentration and tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and it flew into the net.”

Bent redeemed himself in the 21st minute by glancing home a header from Will Hughes’ clipped cross and Derby took the lead five minutes before halftime.

Craig Bryson won the ball 30 yards (meters) from goal before breaking into the penalty area past Morgan and sending a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner of the net.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made an attacking change at halftime with Demarai Gray coming on for Christian Fuchs and the winger set up Morgan’s equalizer.

“It was a tough match,” Ranieri told the BBC. “We started well and scored but slowly we lost our calm. They played well and scored twice. In the second half we again started well and created two of three chances. It was tough to score but thankfully Morgan got one for us.

“We have to concentrate. Too many times we concede. We can only work and be more focused.”

Transfer rumor roundup: West Ham soften Payet stance; Reus to replace Alexis

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 5:31 PM EST

Will he stay or will he go? It’s the question consuming the entirety of the January transfer window, as West Ham United desperately attempt to keep hold of their brilliant, want-away midfielder Dimitri Payet. Having already rejected numerous bids for the 29-year-old French international, a report from the Mirror claims the Hammers may be prepared to soften their not-for-sale stance and concede defeat in the face of Marseille’s continued pursuit. But only for $36 million, or more.

Rumors regarding the future of Alexis Sanchez have swirled for weeks and months now. With Sanchez’s contract set to expire next summer, the Gunners could be forced to recoup whatever they can for the Chilean this summer if he refuses to commit his long-term future to the club. That money will have to be reinvested, of course, to acquire his replacement. According to WhoScored.com, a $64-million bid would be made for 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus.

Branislav Ivanovic‘s Chelsea career could be coming to a close, as the 32-year-old Serbian international is reportedly in talks with Zenit St. Petersburg. Ivanovic would see out the remainder of the 2016-17 Premier League season before moving to Russia on a free transfer in the summer.

Gaston Ramirez could be leaving Middlesbrough for Leicester City — a $15-million bid has been rejected, but a follow-up is expected, with $19 million the reported price tag — thus Boro are expected to reinvest the Ramirez fee in the form of a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Mathieu Debuchy is eyeing a return to Ligue 1 after being told he is welcome to leave Arsenal this month. The 31-year-old returned to first-team training on Friday following a hamstring injury, but has been highly critical of manager Arsene Wenger in recent weeks, thus his future at the club seems sealed. Debuchy has played just 16 minutes in the PL this season.

VIDEO: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ

By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

Bruce Arena isn’t panicking about the U.S. national team’s current standing in 2018 World Cup qualifying — not yet, at least.

In truth, why should the newly re-appointed USMNT boss be worried? He was only brought into the job in November, and won’t take charge of his (second) first game until Sunday (4 p.m. ET, versus Serbia), so while the present predicament is now his problem, it’s also 100 percent not his fault. In a sense, Arena’s playing with house money — if the Yanks qualify for the World Cup, he’s the hero who swooped in a saved the day; if they don’t, zero points from two games to begin the Hex was just too deep of a hole to climb out of:

“I think there will be pressure on the teams. I think there’s pressure on all six teams in the competition right now, because even Costa Rica, because any kind of slip-up from them, everyone’s back in the hunt again. It’s still early in the campaign, and I think a win [for the USMNT] changes a lot of things — three, four, or six points in the first two games would get us right back in the thick of things.”

Along with the obviously — qualifying for Russia 2018 — Arena has one eye squarely focused on this summer’s Gold Cup, which will not only give a number of youngsters their first competitive crack at the USMNT, but move the program that much closer to qualifying for the 2021 Confederations Cup in Qatar, the year prior to the 2022 World Cup:

“We brought in some young guys that I’m more or less looking at for the Gold Cup. I would say that would be the case with [Taylor] Kemp and [Keegan] Rosenberry, for example. Even [Walker] Zimmerman, I think they’re all candidates for the Gold Cup, so we wanted to have an opportunity to see them here, then we’re going to follow them during their MLS seasons before we make those decisions.”

“Exceeded expectations — I would say Walker Zimmerman impresses me every day, and Matt Hedges did as well. They are two good center backs at [FC] Dallas, and it’s unfortunate that Matt got nicked up a little bit, but we really feel responsible to the MLS clubs in these kind of settings, where if there’s any damage or injury to a player, we’re going to be responsible and send them back, so they’re ready for their seasons. We’ve done that in this case. We could have kept those guys around, but we felt that that’s the more responsible thing to do.

“So, Zimmerman has done well; I think [Sebastian] Lletget has done well; I think some of the veteran guys continue to demonstrate why they’ve been leaders with the team. I would say [Michael] Bradley, [Jozy] Altidore, [Jermaine] Jones, they’re really impressive individuals on a daily basis, and they bring a lot of character and experience to the team.”

2017 Africa Cup of Nations: Quarterfinal preview

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Sadio Mane of Liverpool looks on prior the Pre-Season Friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool at the Galpharm Stadium on July 20, 2016 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 2:16 PM EST

It’s safe to say the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon has been a slow-burner so far.

Now, we start to get towards the business end of the tournament as the quarterfinals take place on Saturday and Sunday.

With powerhouses Algeria and Ivory Coast plus hosts Gabon knocked out in the group stages, the path to the final has become a lot clearer for Egypt who must now fancy their chances on their side of the bracket.

Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana also look dangerous with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane the star of the tournament so far.

That said, Senegal’s clash with a solid Cameroon outfit looks like the pick of the quarterfinal games with the winner playing either DR Congo or Ghana in the semifinal. DR Congo will provide Ghana with a stern test as striker Junior Kabananga leads the tournament in goals (three) but Ghana has the experience of Asamoah Gyan up top and the pace of the Ayew brothers (Jordan and Andre) out wide.

On the other side of the bracket Egypt — who are led by AS Roma’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny — clash with Morocco and the winner will face either Burkina Faso or Tunisia in the semifinal. Tunisia is led by Sunderland playmaker Wahbi Khazri, while Burkina Faso has Chelsea youngster Bertrand Traore (currently on loan at Ajax) leading their charge up top.

Below is the full schedule for the quarterfinal matches this weekend, and we will have reaction from all four matches right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Africa Cup of Nations 2017 – Quarterfinal schedule

Saturday
Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia – 11 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Cameroon – 2 p.m. ET

Sunday
DR Congo vs. Ghana – 11 a.m. ET
Egypt vs. Morocco – 2 p.m. ET

Arsene Wenger handed touchline ban after pushing official

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Arsenal will be without manager Arsene Wenger for their next four games.

Wenger, 67, was handed a misconduct charge by the FA after being sent to the stands for using abusive language towards officials in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley last Sunday as he protested a penalty kick being awarded to Burnley with Arsenal leading 1-0.

He then pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area after being sent off, and while he watched on from the stands his side won and scored a late penalty kick of their own to beat Burnley and go eight points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Wenger accepted the FA charge and a personal hearing took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission on Friday to determine his fate.

Arsenal will be without their manager on the sidelines for the FA Cup fourth round clash at Southampton on Saturday, plus the Premier League games against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City in February.

Below is the full statement from the FA on Wenger’s heavy punishment.

Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban with immediate effect after he was charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday 22 January 2017.

It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

The Arsenal manager, who was also fined £25,000, admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission today [Friday 27 January 2017].

Wenger’s conduct on the sidelines has come under question plenty of times in the past and this ban will be as much about the severity of his actions Burnley as it was about his previous behavior. Think back to him being sent off at Manchester United in the past, plus his push on Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 season at Stamford Bridge.

This was coming.

With Mourinho getting a one-game ban for kicking a bottle of water aggressively earlier this season and then complaining that he isn’t treated the same as other managers, there was no way Wenger, his enemy, would have gotten off with anything smaller than a two-game ban for these actions.

Pushing an official, no matter how slight the push was, cannot be tolerated and Wenger apologized immediately after the incident took place as he seemed to understand the gravity of his actions.

Arsenal’s assistant manager Steve Bould will take charge of the team while Wenger is banished from being on the touchline, but the French manager will be able to attend games and sit in the stands plus speak with his team in the locker rooms.

The first game he will be allowed back into the dugout for is the huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at Bayern Munich on Feb. 15.