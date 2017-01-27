More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Leicester City gestures during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Middlesbrough at The King Power Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ranieri admits Leicester chairman is unhappy

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EST

What a difference a year makes.

This time last year Leicester City were battling away at the top of the Premier League table and would obviously end up winning the PL in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history.

Fast-forward 12 months and Claudio Ranieri‘s side are in dire form and sit just five points above the relegation zone following their 3-0 pummeling at Southampton last Sunday.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with second-tier Derby County, who are also fierce local rivals to the Foxes, Ranieri admitted chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is not happy with their performances this season.

“My chairman said 40 points, 40 points please, then after if something happens it’s okay – but 40 points,” Ranieri said. “Of course he is not happy, it is normal, he is the chairman. But he knows very well my ambition, maybe more than him. For me every match is important.”

With 21 points on the board after 22 games, that means Ranieri’s men need 19 more points from the remaining 16 games to reach the magic 40-point marker and secure their lucrative status in the PL.

Their two-legged UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Sevilla will take center stage next month, but with the UCL group stage distracting Leicester throughout the early months of the 2016-17 campaign Ranieri’s side are slipping closer towards a relegation battle and have yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season.

Looking at their next six Premier League games they have trips to Burnley and Swansea City, then a home game against Hull City. All of those games are now massive encounters. If Leicester lose those three matches to teams around them and fall to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their three other PL encounters coming up, then all of a sudden they’re in great danger of getting nowhere near the 40-point marker.

Leicester need another six wins to all but guarantee survival in the PL next season. Baring in mind they’ve only won five games from 22 so far this season the situation facing the reigning champions becomes a little more daunting when you look at the road ahead.

Much has been made about N'Golo Kante‘s exit and the impact that’s had on Leicester but apart from that loss they’ve got the same team which won the title last season. The Foxes have also spent close to $100 million on new players, many of which have yet to find their feet in the Premier League.

It’s easy to see why Leicester’s chairman is concerned.

Arsene Wenger handed touchline ban after pushing official

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Arsenal will be without manager Arsene Wenger for their next four games.

Wenger, 67, was handed a misconduct charge by the FA after being sent to the stands for using abusive language towards officials in stoppage time of Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley last Sunday as he protested a penalty kick being awarded to Burnley with Arsenal leading 1-0.

He then pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area after being sent off, and while he watched on from the stands his side won and scored a late penalty kick of their own to beat Burnley and go eight points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Wenger accepted the FA charge and a personal hearing took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission on Friday to determine his fate.

Arsenal will be without their manager on the sidelines for the FA Cup fourth round clash at Southampton on Saturday, plus the Premier League games against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City in February.

Below is the full statement from the FA on Wenger’s heavy punishment.

Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban with immediate effect after he was charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday 22 January 2017.

It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

The Arsenal manager, who was also fined £25,000, admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission today [Friday 27 January 2017].

Wenger’s conduct on the sidelines has come under question plenty of times in the past and this ban will be as much about the severity of his actions Burnley as it was about his previous behavior. Think back to him being sent off at Manchester United in the past, plus his push on Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 season at Stamford Bridge.

This was coming.

With Mourinho getting a one-game ban for kicking a bottle of water aggressively earlier this season and then complaining that he isn’t treated the same as other managers, there was no way Wenger, his enemy, would have gotten off with anything smaller than a two-game ban for these actions.

Pushing an official, no matter how slight the push was, cannot be tolerated and Wenger apologized immediately after the incident took place as he seemed to understand the gravity of his actions.

Arsenal’s assistant manager Steve Bould will take charge of the team while Wenger is banished from being on the touchline, but the French manager will be able to attend games and sit in the stands plus speak with his team in the locker rooms.

The first game he will be allowed back into the dugout for is the huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at Bayern Munich on Feb. 15.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The star names are coming up big this season in the Premier League.

With Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa leading the way on 15 goals each, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane aren’t far behind either.

Click play on the video above for analysis on the top five in our latest Premier League player Power Rankings, as stars from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal feature.

While you can read the full list of the top 20 players in the Premier League right now here.

Djilobodji handed four-game ban for violent conduct

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Darren Fletcher of West Bromwich Albion (L) argues with Papy Djilobodji of Sunderland (R) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on January 21, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

Things continue to go from bad to worse for Sunderland.

Without several first team players due to injury and participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, plus left back Patrick Van Aanholt looks to be on his way to Crystal Palace, manager David Moyes must now deal without key central defender Papy Djilobodji for four games.

The Senegalese defender lashed out at West Bromwich Albion skipper Darren Fletcher off the ball late on in Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns last weekend. The incident was not spotted by the officials but TV cameras picked it up.

Djilobodji initially denied the charge but an independent panel has found him guilty of violent conduct and he will now serve an immediate four-game ban, meaning he will miss the games against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

Moyes will have Lamine Kone back after Ivory Coast crashed out of AFCON in the group stages but Paddy McNair is out for the season. Moyes’ Sunderland have the most injuries in the PL with 10 and his options in defense are so stretched that earlier this week veteran center back Joleon Lescott signed a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Below is the statement the FA released confirming Djilobodji’s ban.

Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his violent conduct charge was found proven.

It was alleged the Sunderland defender was involved in a 86th-minute incident with West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher on Saturday [21 January 2017] which was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

He denied the charge, however it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

The suspension includes the additional standard game as it was the player’s second dismissal this season.

Manchester City accept FA charge over anti-doping rules breach

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his Manchester City team mates during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2017, 11:53 AM EST

Manchester City have accepted an FA charge of breaching anti-doping rules.

The charge relates to a “whereabouts” ruling which states that each club must make the authorities aware of training sessions and the location of player whereabouts at all times in case of possible drug tests.

What does this charge actually mean?

Well, there is a widespread belief that a fine is coming City’s way and a slap on the wrist for an administrative error.

City were charged with failing to let anti-doping officers know where their players were on Jan. 12 and after requesting more time to respond to the initial charge they have now accepted it.

Now we wait to find out exactly what their punishment is, but it doesn’t seem like any points deduction is coming the way of Pep Guardiola‘s men.