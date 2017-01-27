More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
JACKSONVILLE, FL - JUNE 07: Midfielder Michael Bradley #4 of the United States congratulates forward Jozy Altidore #17 after Altidore's first half goal during the international friendly match against Nigeria at EverBank Field on June 7, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

USA vs. Serbia preview: Bruce’s USMNT (re-)debut

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 8:06 PM EST

You only get one chance to make a first impression, or so they say. That rule doesn’t apply to Bruce Arena, though, who’s less than 48 hours from making his re-debut as head coach of the U.S. national team.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

Fairly or unfairly, more concrete conclusions will be drawn from Arena’s first two games back in charge — friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica — than any other January camp fixtures in recent memory. With 2018 World Cup qualifying set to resume in March, the USMNT currently sits sixth out of six sides in CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round, with zero points from two games.

Thus, momentum and a cohesive unit must be realized with startling urgency. Without a single on of the USMNT’s European-based players available for the annual winter camp, it’s the MLS-based players, with whom Arena will be quite familiar thanks to his time as LA Galaxy head coach, who have the first crack at impressing the new boss.

[ MORE: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ ]

All the usual suspects retain their places — Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jermaine Jones and Alejandro Bedoya, to name a few — remain as holdovers from the Bob Bradley and Jurgen Klinsmann years, while a whole host of castaways and/or overlooked prospects return with a new lease on life — Benny Feilhaber, Dax McCarty and Sebastian Lletget, for example.

Arena named 31 players to the original roster as camp kicked off two weeks ago, before Kellyn Acosta, Matt Hedges and Kekuta Manneh departed earlier in the week, and six more players — Gyasi Zardes, Taylor Kemp, Keegan Rosenberry, Brian Rowe, Wil Trapp, and Chris Wondolowski — were released back to their club teams on Friday as the squad was whittled down to 23 players for Sunday and Friday’s friendlies.

FULL 23-MAN ROSTER

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

VIDEO: USMNT’s newest 100-cap man names the 16 to precede him

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States dribbles the ball against Mexico in the first half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 8:47 PM EST

100 caps for your national team — it’s an accomplishment of longevity that can hardly be dwarfed in the game of soccer, no matter where you’re from.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

When you look back through the U.S. national team’s history books, only 16 men have done it in the USMNT’s more than 100 years of existence. Suffice to say, you’re amongst elite company if you join the century club.

[ MORE: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ ]

On Sunday, when the USMNT takes on Serbia in its first game of 2017 (FULL PREVIEW), Jozy Altidore will become the latest member of the 100-caps club, provided he makes an appearance in Bruce Arena’s (re-)debut as USMNT head coach. As such, U.S. Soccer put Altidore to the test, to see if he could name the 16 Yanks who preceded him into the 100-club. It was…something of a struggle, but he got very, very close in the end.

Leicester salvage FA Cup draw to avoid elimination at Derby

DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Wes Morgan of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Derby County and Leicester City at iPro Stadium on January 27, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

DERBY, England (AP) Leicester relied on Wes Morgan‘s late goal to avoid an FA Cup humbling at second-tier side Derby on Friday, with the Premier League champions salvaging a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Morgan’s 86th minute-header ensured Leicester will have a replay next month, adding to the fixture burden for Claudio Ranieri‘s struggling side. Leicester is five points above the Premier League relegation zone but is preparing to resume its Champions League campaign against Sevilla.

As fourth-round weekend opened in the FA Cup, Leicester was gifted the perfect start at Pride Park when Darren Bent scored an own goal after eight minutes.

Bent sliced his attempted goal-line clearance into the net after Robert Huth‘s header struck Chris Baird and bounced toward the net.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundupThursday | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

“I don’t know what happened,” Bent said. “I lost concentration and tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and it flew into the net.”

Bent redeemed himself in the 21st minute by glancing home a header from Will Hughes’ clipped cross and Derby took the lead five minutes before halftime.

Craig Bryson won the ball 30 yards (meters) from goal before breaking into the penalty area past Morgan and sending a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner of the net.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made an attacking change at halftime with Demarai Gray coming on for Christian Fuchs and the winger set up Morgan’s equalizer.

[ MORE: Wenger suspended 4 games for pushing referee ]

“It was a tough match,” Ranieri told the BBC. “We started well and scored but slowly we lost our calm. They played well and scored twice. In the second half we again started well and created two of three chances. It was tough to score but thankfully Morgan got one for us.

“We have to concentrate. Too many times we concede. We can only work and be more focused.”

Transfer rumor roundup: West Ham soften Payet stance; Reus to replace Alexis

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 5:31 PM EST

Will he stay or will he go? It’s the question consuming the entirety of the January transfer window, as West Ham United desperately attempt to keep hold of their brilliant, want-away midfielder Dimitri Payet. Having already rejected numerous bids for the 29-year-old French international, a report from the Mirror claims the Hammers may be prepared to soften their not-for-sale stance and concede defeat in the face of Marseille’s continued pursuit. But only for $36 million, or more.

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday | Monday ]

Rumors regarding the future of Alexis Sanchez have swirled for weeks and months now. With Sanchez’s contract set to expire next summer, the Gunners could be forced to recoup whatever they can for the Chilean this summer if he refuses to commit his long-term future to the club. That money will have to be reinvested, of course, to acquire his replacement. According to WhoScored.com, a $64-million bid would be made for 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Branislav Ivanovic‘s Chelsea career could be coming to a close, as the 32-year-old Serbian international is reportedly in talks with Zenit St. Petersburg. Ivanovic would see out the remainder of the 2016-17 Premier League season before moving to Russia on a free transfer in the summer.

[ MORE: Wenger suspended 4 games for pushing referee ]

Gaston Ramirez could be leaving Middlesbrough for Leicester City — a $15-million bid has been rejected, but a follow-up is expected, with $19 million the reported price tag — thus Boro are expected to reinvest the Ramirez fee in the form of a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

[ MORE: FA Cup 4th round preview — is it time for Cupsets? ]

Mathieu Debuchy is eyeing a return to Ligue 1 after being told he is welcome to leave Arsenal this month. The 31-year-old returned to first-team training on Friday following a hamstring injury, but has been highly critical of manager Arsene Wenger in recent weeks, thus his future at the club seems sealed. Debuchy has played just 16 minutes in the PL this season.

VIDEO: Arena not panicking (yet) about USMNT’s place in WCQ

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 27, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

Bruce Arena isn’t panicking about the U.S. national team’s current standing in 2018 World Cup qualifying — not yet, at least.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

In truth, why should the newly re-appointed USMNT boss be worried? He was only brought into the job in November, and won’t take charge of his (second) first game until Sunday (4 p.m. ET, versus Serbia), so while the present predicament is now his problem, it’s also 100 percent not his fault. In a sense, Arena’s playing with house money — if the Yanks qualify for the World Cup, he’s the hero who swooped in a saved the day; if they don’t, zero points from two games to begin the Hex was just too deep of a hole to climb out of:

“I think there will be pressure on the teams. I think there’s pressure on all six teams in the competition right now, because even Costa Rica, because any kind of slip-up from them, everyone’s back in the hunt again. It’s still early in the campaign, and I think a win [for the USMNT] changes a lot of things — three, four, or six points in the first two games would get us right back in the thick of things.”

[ MORE: Finally official — Guzan returning to MLS, but not until the summer ] 

Along with the obviously — qualifying for Russia 2018 — Arena has one eye squarely focused on this summer’s Gold Cup, which will not only give a number of youngsters their first competitive crack at the USMNT, but move the program that much closer to qualifying for the 2021 Confederations Cup in Qatar, the year prior to the 2022 World Cup:

“We brought in some young guys that I’m more or less looking at for the Gold Cup. I would say that would be the case with [Taylor] Kemp and [Keegan] Rosenberry, for example. Even [Walker] Zimmerman, I think they’re all candidates for the Gold Cup, so we wanted to have an opportunity to see them here, then we’re going to follow them during their MLS seasons before we make those decisions.”

“Exceeded expectations — I would say Walker Zimmerman impresses me every day, and Matt Hedges did as well. They are two good center backs at [FC] Dallas, and it’s unfortunate that Matt got nicked up a little bit, but we really feel responsible to the MLS clubs in these kind of settings, where if there’s any damage or injury to a player, we’re going to be responsible and send them back, so they’re ready for their seasons. We’ve done that in this case. We could have kept those guys around, but we felt that that’s the more responsible thing to do.

“So, Zimmerman has done well; I think [Sebastian] Lletget has done well; I think some of the veteran guys continue to demonstrate why they’ve been leaders with the team. I would say [Michael] Bradley, [Jozy] Altidore, [Jermaine] Jones, they’re really impressive individuals on a daily basis, and they bring a lot of character and experience to the team.”